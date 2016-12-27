Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds

Moth Worlds 2012 Scott Babbage (AUS) Renzo Domini Moth Worlds 2012 Scott Babbage (AUS) Renzo Domini

by Lisa Ratcliffe today at 11:09 amZhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other. When foiling came along Zhik was the class’s first ever title sponsor. The extreme sailing in epic conditions caught the imagination of sailors around the world, triggering the new foiling generation. Whilst the class and sailors were driving this transformational development forwards in sailing, Zhik hit the ground running too. Re-writing the ‘rule book’ for wetsuits and sailing clothing, bringing vast technical and performance improvements that have totally transformed sailing apparel for this new era in the sport.



The 2017 World Championships at Malcesine on the shores of Lake Garda (21-30 July) promises to be another spell-binder, with a spectacular line up of Olympians, America’s Cup and Volvo sailors plus multiple national and World Champions, many of whom are Zhik Ambassadors. Past Moth World Champions in this year’s entry line up include Peter Burling (NZL), Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Josh McKnight (AUS) and Paul Goodison (GBR). They will be challenged by many big names including Rio 2016 Laser gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS), Team Oracle USA’s Tom Slingsby (AUS), Scott Babbage (AUS) and Brad Funk (USA).



Simon Payne, two times Moth world champion and Zhik’s global sales director commented, “Zhik is thrilled to be back with the Moth Worlds. When Moth foiling started we helped put each other on the map, captivating and inspiring young sailors across the globe to join the class. This will be a fantastic event to watch former AC and Volvo team mates battle it out on the water, both physically and mentally. Moth sailing is immensely athletic and testing, and hurts when you get it wrong. Right from the outset Zhik has been innovating gear for these sailors to provide protection and transcend the extreme conditions to compete at their highest ability.”















About Zhik:

Zhik is a dynamic Australian based apparel brand, at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries in design and fabric technology for all sailors.



Founded in 2003 Zhik’s range of wetsuits and dinghy gear completely changed the design approach for performance clothing and have been rapidly adopted by sailors across the globe.



Since then, Zhik has taken the same ‘clean sheet’ approach and are pushing strongly into the yachting apparel from coastal cruising to extreme ocean range, and also into paddling and watersports.



Tested and proven, Zhik gear is the winning choice of numerous Olympic and World champions around the world. Zhik is the official supplier to the British, New Zealand, Singapore and Australian Olympic teams, as well as many renowned, top level international sailors, Extreme 40s, America’s Cup and Vendee teams.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155675