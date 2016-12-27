Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds

by Lisa Ratcliffe today at 11:09 am
Moth Worlds 2012 Scott Babbage (AUS) Renzo Domini
Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda.

Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other. When foiling came along Zhik was the class’s first ever title sponsor. The extreme sailing in epic conditions caught the imagination of sailors around the world, triggering the new foiling generation. Whilst the class and sailors were driving this transformational development forwards in sailing, Zhik hit the ground running too. Re-writing the ‘rule book’ for wetsuits and sailing clothing, bringing vast technical and performance improvements that have totally transformed sailing apparel for this new era in the sport.

Joe Turner (AUS)2012 Moth Worlds © Renzo Domini
Joe Turner (AUS)2012 Moth Worlds © Renzo Domini


The 2017 World Championships at Malcesine on the shores of Lake Garda (21-30 July) promises to be another spell-binder, with a spectacular line up of Olympians, America’s Cup and Volvo sailors plus multiple national and World Champions, many of whom are Zhik Ambassadors. Past Moth World Champions in this year’s entry line up include Peter Burling (NZL), Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Josh McKnight (AUS) and Paul Goodison (GBR). They will be challenged by many big names including Rio 2016 Laser gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS), Team Oracle USA’s Tom Slingsby (AUS), Scott Babbage (AUS) and Brad Funk (USA).

Simon Payne, two times Moth world champion and Zhik’s global sales director commented, “Zhik is thrilled to be back with the Moth Worlds. When Moth foiling started we helped put each other on the map, captivating and inspiring young sailors across the globe to join the class. This will be a fantastic event to watch former AC and Volvo team mates battle it out on the water, both physically and mentally. Moth sailing is immensely athletic and testing, and hurts when you get it wrong. Right from the outset Zhik has been innovating gear for these sailors to provide protection and transcend the extreme conditions to compete at their highest ability.”

2012 Zhik Nautica Moth World fleet © Renzo Domini
2012 Zhik Nautica Moth World fleet © Renzo Domini






About Zhik:
Zhik is a dynamic Australian based apparel brand, at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries in design and fabric technology for all sailors.

Founded in 2003 Zhik’s range of wetsuits and dinghy gear completely changed the design approach for performance clothing and have been rapidly adopted by sailors across the globe.

Since then, Zhik has taken the same ‘clean sheet’ approach and are pushing strongly into the yachting apparel from coastal cruising to extreme ocean range, and also into paddling and watersports.

Tested and proven, Zhik gear is the winning choice of numerous Olympic and World champions around the world. Zhik is the official supplier to the British, New Zealand, Singapore and Australian Olympic teams, as well as many renowned, top level international sailors, Extreme 40s, America’s Cup and Vendee teams.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Zhik named official technical clothing partner by VOR team AkzoNobel
Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the next Volvo Ocean Race Innovative specialist sailing apparel manufacturer Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the upcoming edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. The crew will race across four oceans and encounter some of the most extreme weather conditions known to man during their nine-month circumnavigation.
Posted on 6 Apr Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage pre race presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Zhik sailors win 17 sailing medals at 2016 Olympic Regatta
The 2016 Olympic games are over and what a Games they have been - Zhik sailors dominated Zhik sailors won almost 60% of the medals contested at Rio de Janeiro. It was a regatta which tested sailors and gear - with one day being the most severe conditions ever experienced at an Olympic regatta. For the Zhik team riders on the waters of Rio, four years and more of hard work and dedication have paid off for many.
Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Rio 2016- World Sailing pleased to be wearing Zhik at Rio 2016
World Sailing staff have been grateful for the technical apparel supplied by clothing partner Zhik. Rio 2016 has thrown all kinds of weather at the Olympic sailing competition, from hot and humid days to chilly and rainy ones. So the people working at World Sailing have been grateful for the technical apparel supplied by clothing partner Zhik.
Posted on 14 Aug 2016 Zhik New Zealand hit by ram raiders
Zhik New Zealand's flagship store and showroom in Auckland's historic Victoria Park Market has been hit by ram raiders Zhik New Zealand's flagship store and showroom in Auckland's historic Victoria Park Market was hit by ram raiders in the early hours of Friday morning, and stock taken. Seriously if anyone is offered Zhik clothing on the cheap or sees the gear being worn by people who probably aren't sailors, please contact the Police and drop a txt to us at Sail-World 021 30 10 30.
Posted on 3 Jun 2016 Zhik New Zealand officially open Auckland store - join the team!
Zhik officially opened their store and showroom at a function at Auckland's historic Victoria Park Market on Wednesday. Zhik officially opened their New Zealand store and showroom at a function at Auckland's historic Victoria Park Market on Wednesday evening. The elegantly styled showroom is the only place in New Zealand where the full range of Zhik clothing can be viewed.
Posted on 26 May 2016 Zhik open new store in Victoria Park, Auckland
The brand trusted by several top Olympic Teams has a new home in Auckland, New Zealand. The brand trusted by several top Olympic Teams has a new home in Auckland, New Zealand. The store is themed around the successful NZL Sailing Team The flagship store is located in historic Victoria Park Market in central Auckland a few hundred metres from the Auckland Waterfront, and Viaduct Harbour.
Posted on 23 May 2016 World Sailing signs with Zhik - New Zhik store opens in Victoria Park
World Sailing has partnered with Zhik, the global leader in marine apparel, as its Official Technical Clothing Partner World Sailing has announced that Zhik, the global leader in marine apparel, will be its 'Official Technical Clothing Partner' Founded in 2004, Zhik bring an innovative approach to the sailing market and continue to develop and evolve their range for on the water and around the dock, combining performance with style.
Posted on 11 May 2016 Zhik opens flagship store in Victoria Park, downtown Auckland
The brand trusted by New Zealand sailors heading to the Rio Olympics now has a new home in Auckland, New Zealand. The brand trusted by New Zealand sailors heading to the Rio Olympics now has a new home in Auckland, New Zealand. Zhik has marked the launch of its New Zealand agency by opening a flagship store in Victoria Park Market in central Auckland.
Posted on 5 May 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy