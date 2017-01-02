Please select your home edition
Insightful Beth Morley images from the Pittwater to Southport Race
by John Curnow today at 3:25 am
Shakti - Pittwater to Southport Race Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography©
http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Tweet
Beth Morley provided this gallery of insightful images from the start of the RPAYC Pittwater to Southport race that got underway on 2/1/17. At the time of writing, the Rogers 46, Shakti is still in the lead of the 18-boat fleet and is off Grafton. To see where they're at, go to
yacht tracker
Anger Management leads the rest, some 32nm astern, with the Beneteau 40.7, Firefly, at the rear, and abeam Port Macquarie.
Shakti - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
More Witchcraft - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Anger Management - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Pekljus - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Anger Management - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Start - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Pretty Woman - Pittwater to Southport Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Related Articles
Pittwater to Southport Race - Shakti leads to the fleet to Southport
Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast
Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast overnight and maintain the lead in the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race.
Posted today at 4:59 am
A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race
I talked with Joe Mele, skipper of the sole U.S. boat that completed the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race, for a post-event Q&A.
Almost ninety boats entered last year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, flew the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele after he and his crew safely arrived in Hobart to get his post-racing impressions of this time-honored event, and to learn about what comes next for this globe-girdling racing program.
Posted on 2 Jan
Jules Verne Trophy – Two records for IDEC Sport at Cape Leeuwin
The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, six hours and 59 minutes
The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, six hours and 59 minutes after leaving Ushant. This means they were almost 16 hours and 57 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Loïck Peyron and his men on Banque Populaire V (17 days, 23 hours and 56 minutes) having sailed at an average speed above 28 knots out on the water.
Posted on 2 Jan
Vendée Globe – Day 58 – Sniffing out the trade winds off Brazil
British skipper of Hugo Boss has been able to close gauge, reducing the north-south lateral separation by some 80 miles.
In the ongoing duel up the South Atlantic at the front of the round the world race over the last 24 hours Alex Thomson has made a small, but valuable gain against his French rival Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 2 Jan
Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race images by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography was on water to capture these images and chased fleet as far as conditions/common sense allowed
Dinghy Fever Photography was on the water to capture these images and chased the fleet as far as the conditions and common sense allowed. As we turned to head back into Pittwater the race leader, Shakti (Rogers 46) was quickly headed for the horizon.
Posted on 2 Jan
Vendee Globe - Irish sailor philosophical about rig loss - Video
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen speaks on video about officially retiring from the solo round the world race
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen has officially retired from the solo round the world race, having jettisoned his rig 180nm from New Zealand, after a double crash gybe in a 35kt squall. In this video he explains what happened, and shares his thoughts.
Posted on 2 Jan
Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson fields questions in the South Atlantic
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions from fans on Day 57 of the Vendee Globe, solo round the world race. He talks about power generation, engine use, how he copes with going through a wave, working on the bow, weather analysis, tactics, and best point of sailing for Hugo Boss - or as he puts it 'holiday time'!
Posted on 2 Jan
Jules Verne Trophy - An incredible time to Leeuwin
IDEC Sport’s dash across Southern Ocean should be rewarded this afternoon with intermediate record for Joyon and Co
IDEC Sport’s dash across the Southern Ocean should be rewarded this afternoon with the first intermediate record for Joyon and Co. They look like setting an incredible time to Cape Leeuwin in SW Australia, the second major cape in the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 2 Jan
Vendee Globe - Atlantic and Pacific duels take new turns
Armel Le Cléac'h 160 miles ahead of Alex Thomson, are still making only moderate speeds beating upwind in contrary
The two clear leaders in the Vendée Globe, Armel Le Cléac'h 160 miles ahead of Alex Thomson, are still making only moderate speeds beating upwind in contrary, northerly winds. They are making east as they seek to connect with the easterly trade winds which are still a further 400 miles - or just over 24 hours to their north
Posted on 2 Jan
Fast Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race start
True to forecast, a 15 knot southerly breeze built to 20 knots by time Club Marine Pittwater to Southport fleet set off
True to the forecast, a 15 knot southerly breeze had built to 20 knots by the time the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport fleet set off at 1pm on Monday January 2, 2017 from a long start line to the north of Palm Beach headland.
Posted on 2 Jan
