Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Floaters

Inaugural Nasugbu-Busuanga Race,

by PHINSAF Media today at 1:45 pm
Nasugbu-Busuanga Race 2017 PHINSAF Secretariat
The Philippine Inter-Islands Sailing Federation (PHINSAF) is delighted to announce the inaugural Nasugbu-Busuanga Race, a constituent event of the Philippine Sailing Championship 2016-17.

Starting from the elegant Punta Fuego Yacht Club, and after the mandatory Opening Party, boats will race 150nm south west and south (Lubang Island is not a mark of the course and may be left on either hand) to South Key, a beautiful sandy island owned by Busuanga Bay Lodge Resort. Boats have a 10 hour window in which to start, with a separate prize going to the boat in each class that finishes closest to 12.00h midday on Saturday 11 March. Each boat’s start and finish times will be recorded, and overall results will be calculated on elapsed time in the usual way.

The aim is to have the whole fleet at South Key for a barbeque on the beach, swimming and snorkeling before moving the 6nm to the sheltered anchorage of Busuanga Bay. Many of the competitors are expected to fly back to Manila and then return to collect their boats at a later date - or cruise the idyllic waters around Busuanga and Coron before returning to their home ports.

NoR online: http://www.phinsailing.ph/nasugbu-busuanga-race-2017/
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted today at 2:02 pm Act 1 of 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ just around the corner
Eight international teams, including two wildcard entries, set to take to the water in the hunt for the first Act win. Eight teams, representing seven nations, with 40 of the world's finest sailors on board, will compete on the waters in front of the Al Mouj Golf course.
Posted today at 1:41 pm Asko Appliances dominates fleet in Race 5 of JJ Giltinan Championship
Marcus, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s. Sailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s.
Posted today at 9:23 am Australian representatives announced for World Sailing Committees
Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities including Race Officials and Racing Rules through to Events and Equipment, and Youth and Para Sailing.
Posted today at 4:45 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 5
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 3:12 am Big breeze forecast for 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is a hive of activity as competitors arrive for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is a hive of activity as competitors arrive for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The racing action kicks off on March 2nd with the Gill Commodore’s Cup, a one-day windward leeward racing event, allowing sailors to practice and perfect their racing without influencing the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, which runs March 3-5.
Posted today at 2:42 am JJ Giltinan 18fters- Series leader Yamaha battles in Race 3 aftermath
The fourth race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy was less eventful than Tuesday's four seasons in the one-day affair. The fourth race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy was less eventful than Tuesday's four seasons in the one-day affair. The damage from the collision in Race 3 affected the New Zealand champion in the fourth race, coupled with some unfamiliarity with their rarely used No.1 rig, which got its first outing on Sydney Harbour. All crews had their moments of despire in the inconsistent eastely breeze
Posted on 1 Mar Vendée Globe – Pieter Heerema due in Les Sables tomorrow evening
He merely needs to cross the Bay of Biscay to complete his solo round the world voyage. He merely needs to cross the Bay of Biscay to complete his solo round the world voyage. He is expected to do that on Thursday between 1700 and 2100hrs UTC.
Posted on 1 Mar Black flag comes out on Day 2 of GC32 Championship
Conditions became lighter, but this managed to heighten the intensity of the racing between the 11 teams on day two With the wind dropping from nine knots to five, general recalls became the norm, as crews jockeyed to get the best starts. This forced Principle Race Officer John Craig to start races under a ‘black flag’, disqualifying premature starters.
Posted on 1 Mar EFG Bank Monaco wins fourth consecutive EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
French sailing star Thierry Douillard today led his EFG Bank Monaco (MON) team to their fourth consecutive title French sailing star Thierry Douillard today led his EFG Bank Monaco (MON) team to their fourth consecutive title as the Arabian classic came to a thrilling climax.
Posted on 1 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy