Inaugural Nasugbu-Busuanga Race,

by PHINSAF Media today at 1:45 pmStarting from the elegant Punta Fuego Yacht Club, and after the mandatory Opening Party, boats will race 150nm south west and south (Lubang Island is not a mark of the course and may be left on either hand) to South Key, a beautiful sandy island owned by Busuanga Bay Lodge Resort. Boats have a 10 hour window in which to start, with a separate prize going to the boat in each class that finishes closest to 12.00h midday on Saturday 11 March. Each boat’s start and finish times will be recorded, and overall results will be calculated on elapsed time in the usual way.The aim is to have the whole fleet at South Key for a barbeque on the beach, swimming and snorkeling before moving the 6nm to the sheltered anchorage of Busuanga Bay. Many of the competitors are expected to fly back to Manila and then return to collect their boats at a later date - or cruise the idyllic waters around Busuanga and Coron before returning to their home ports.NoR online: http://www.phinsailing.ph/nasugbu-busuanga-race-2017/