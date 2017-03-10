Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017

by Rob Lawrenson today at 2:14 pm
Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017 Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com
We are very excited to announce that registrations for the inaugural Making Waves Regatta is now open!

Register today to secure your place in this exciting event. Bring your friends and colleagues along for an amazing afternoon on Sydney Harbour.

Teams of up to 15 people can take part. Entry fees from $2,000 per boat. Registration cost includes entry to the race, a lunch pack and one complimentary raffle ticket for each team member for a chance to win a VIVID Cruise.

Can't Sail? No Problem! All boats will be fully crewed by experienced sailors. All funds raised from the event will support the work of Sailors with disABILITIES.

For more information about the event or to register over the phone, please call: 0421 725 170

Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017 © Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com
Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017 © Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com


Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017 © Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com
Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017 © Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Olympic and Paralympic Gold medalists in Australia Day Honours List
Rio 2016 Sailing Gold Medallist, Tom Burton has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) Rio 2016 Sailing Gold Medallist, Tom Burton has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in this year’s Australia Day Honours List. Burton, who won Gold in the Laser Class in Rio, sailed the race of his life to pull off a stunning victory on the final day of racing.
Posted today at 11:01 am W.E.S.S Australian 505 Championship – Higgins and Marsh made history
The pair sailed consistently all regatta and managed to hold off the fast-finishing American duo of Holt and Woelfel The pair sailed consistently all regatta and managed to hold off the fast-finishing American duo of Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel in IO Integration in second and the ever-impressive Canberra team of Daniel Keys and Daryl Roos in Intergalactic in third.
Posted today at 9:56 am Big Yellow Taxi
“Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise... Unabashedly, this is all about utilising a few lines from the famous Joni Mitchell song. “Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise, And put up a parking lot.” So it all stemmed from the wonderful news that the mighty Volvo Ocean Race will once again have an Australian stopover at the end of this year, beginning of 2018.
Posted today at 1:26 am Vendée Globe – Destremau closes the door on the Big South
Sébastien Destremau rounded Cape Horn at 1336hrs UTC this Sunday afternoon the final skipper to exit the Big South The French skipper, who pit-stopped into Tasmania to check and repair the rig of his TechnoFirst FaceOcean, may have rounded in 18th place 37 days after the race winner Armel Le Cléac'h and four days and 16 hours after his closest rival, the Dutch solo skipper Pieter Heerema (No Way Back), said today he could scarcely believe what he has achieved so far on his 1998 launched Finot design
Posted on 29 Jan One (talented) guy actually shaping Pakistan
Renowned sports photographer Andrea Francolini has released his latest volume of images for ‘My First School’ Renowned sports photographer Andrea Francolini – who has a list of awards far too long to clutter this article with - has released his latest volume of images for ‘My First School’, a rich, visual study of the value of education in Pakistan.
Posted on 28 Jan Rolex China Sea Race launches new official website
RHKYC today unveiled its new official website and logo for its flagship event, the biennial Rolex China Sea Race Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today unveiled its new official website and logo for its flagship event, the biennial Rolex China Sea Race - Asia’s principal blue-water classic.
Posted on 28 Jan Vendee Globe - Keep on trucking
Many of the skippers still racing have endured some kind of technical issues or damage, some more serious than others. Other than the next two skippers who are expected to finish into Les Sables d'Olonne, Louis Burton around the 31st of January next week and Nandor Fa about a week later, many of the skippers still racing have endured some kind of technical issues or damage, some more serious than others.
Posted on 28 Jan Vendée Globe – Duelling duos
After 82 days of racing there are two intense duels still playing out in the non stop solo round the world race. After 82 days of racing there are two intense duels still playing out in the non stop solo round the world race. Racing in sight of each other today, at the latitude of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Didac Costa (One Planet One Ocean) and Romain Attanasio (La Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys) spoke to each other by VHF and have been no more than three miles apart as they climb the Atlantic.
Posted on 27 Jan Vendée Globe – The home straight
Louis Burton has started his final sprint to Les Sables d’Olonne hopping onto a deep Atlantic low SW of the Azores. Louis Burton has started his final sprint to Les Sables d’Olonne hopping onto a deep Atlantic low SW of the Azores. Sébastien Destremau is now just 650 miles from the Horn that he is due to round late this weekend…
Posted on 27 Jan Melges proudly presents the Melges 20 World League racing
With more than 100 teams expected to participate, this competition includes North American, European and Asian Divisions As sailors thirst for higher levels of competition, sportboat industry leader Melges Performance Sailboats has answered the call with an all-encompassing, worldwide racing competition
Posted on 27 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy