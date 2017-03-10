Inaugural Making Waves Regatta set to run on Friday March 10 2017

by Rob Lawrenson today at 2:14 pmRegister today to secure your place in this exciting event. Bring your friends and colleagues along for an amazing afternoon on Sydney Harbour.Teams of up to 15 people can take part. Entry fees from $2,000 per boat. Registration cost includes entry to the race, a lunch pack and one complimentary raffle ticket for each team member for a chance to win a VIVID Cruise.Can't Sail? No Problem! All boats will be fully crewed by experienced sailors. All funds raised from the event will support the work of Sailors with disABILITIES.For more information about the event or to register over the phone, please call: 0421 725 170





