Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 5
by Eugenia Bakunova today at 1:31 am
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 5, 2017 Eugenia Bakunova
http://www.mainsail.ru
Tweet
Eugenia Bakunova of
mainsail.ru
was on the water for Day 3 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 5, 2017 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157879
Related Articles
VOR - Tense times in light conditions on race to be first to Gibraltar
The images of Volvo Ocean Race boats in near calm conditions may give the impression of a relaxing cruise down the coast
The images of Volvo Ocean Race boats in near calm conditions during the first 24-hours of the Prologue leg from Lisbon to Alicante may give the impression of a relaxing cruise down the coast to the gates of the Mediterranean.
Posted today at 1:34 am
Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 6 and 7
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 4 and 5 of Les Voiles De St Tropez
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 4 and 5 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
Posted today at 1:25 am
America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup.
The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct
Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Ranking fluctuating with position reports
Between the latitude of Madeira and the Canaries, the wind is dying and the average speeds make for depressing reading
This first leg may go down in the race’s history books as one of the longest of the modern era, when the competitive prototypes and production boats took over from the Muscadets and Serpentaires of the early days. In this windless stagnation, everyone is trying to find a saviour in options that are increasingly uncertain
Posted on 9 Oct
American Challenge for AC36—Sailing news from North America & beyond
Editorial
Editorial
Posted on 9 Oct
World Sailing and Rolex form strategic partnership
Under the new agreement with World Sailing, Rolex will support World Sailing's mission to grow and develop the sport
Rolex has been the title sponsor of the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards since 2001. As part of the new agreement, Rolex will continue this role, in addition to supporting World Sailing to a greater extent.
Posted on 9 Oct
Fast40+ Circuit Round 5 – Season decider
Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+ Invictus, leads the championship. Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film is second
Heinz Peter Schmidt's Felci designed Silva Neo is the most improved team of 2017. With one round to go the young German team, with Dennis Gehrlein at the helm, is guaranteed sixth position, far better than 11th in 2016.
Posted on 9 Oct
Clipper World Race – Day 5 – High-Pressure System frustrates fleet
Dare To Lead continues to be in first place with a lead of 20nm but progress has slowed having sailed just over 30nm
Further north, a race to the Scoring Gate continues with Liverpool 2018, Visit Seattle and Qingdao (in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively) gunning to be the first team over the line to take three points, with two points for second and one point for third.
Posted on 9 Oct
RORC Caribbean 600 – Business as usual
Bolstered by a record entry for the RORC Transatlantic Race a strong Racing Division for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers
Antigua was one of the few islands in the Leeward Islands chain to escape major damage after the passing of hurricanes Irma to the north and Maria to the south.
Posted on 9 Oct
The tale of two cities
Sail in or watch enough One Design races, especially the Etchells, and you’ll very much know this term.
Sail in or watch enough One Design races, especially the Etchells, and you’ll very much know this term. After the start, the fleet virtually splits in two like some crazy atom, with the half the electrons going that way, and the others in the dichotomous direction.
Posted on 9 Oct
