Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 4
by Eugenia Bakunova, mainsail.ru today at 6:48 am
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 Eugenia Bakunova
http://www.mainsail.ru
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 2 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
- Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - Day 2 © Eugenia Bakunova http://www.mainsail.ru
Related Articles
Melges 20 World Championship - Surfin' the Sou'Wester
Sailors come for yachting history and legendary Newport Sou'wester Breeze which arrived on Day 1 of Melges 20 Worlds
Tourists come to Newport for fall foliage and clam chowder. Sailors come for yachting history and the legendary Newport Sou'wester Breeze which arrived on Day One of the 2017 Melges 20 World Championship. Mixing together warm, sunny fall temperatures, great breeze and near perfect Melges 20 surfing conditions, three races were completed in efficient fashion with Drew Freides' Pacific Yankee
Posted today at 3:57 am
America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted today at 2:59 am
Clipper Race hailed 'biggest sailing event to visit Uruguay'
Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage
Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event’s first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted today at 2:28 am
Big names head to the Festival of Sails 2018
Victoria hosting the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship is expected to draw a sizeable Rating fleet to Port Phillip
Victoria hosting the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship is expected to draw a sizeable Rating fleet to Port Phillip for the national title, January 19-21, immediately followed by the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails. The Rating division caters for boats with fixed measurement ratings that determine handicap, as opposed to a performance based system.
Posted today at 2:08 am
America's Cup - New York Yacht Club expected to announce Challenge
New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday
US sailing website sailingillustrated.com reports that New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday (local time) at noon EDT for the prestigious trophy.. sailingillustrated has long tipped the entry of New York Yacht Club, which has competed in both America's Cups sailed in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 and also in 1987
Posted today at 12:07 am
Volvo Ocean Race unveils new Twitter account
Got a question about tracker? Want to know about a certain sail combination, or a split in the fleet? Follow and tweet
As the fleet racks up 83,000 kilometres around the planet over the next nine months, they're going to be the link between what's happening on the water, and the fans on shore – staying in constant contact with the boats as they conquer the world’s most remote oceans.
Posted on 4 Oct
Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Knowing how far to push it
In offshore racing, there are times when you have to bite the bullet and suffer some losses to come back stronger
Though the majority of the fleet has opted to pass between the TSS of Cape Finisterre and the Spanish coast, a few of the skippers have chosen to take the long route, making westing as a possible investment for the future perhaps…
Posted on 4 Oct
Call for sailors to attend the BVI Spring Regatta
Visiting yachtsmen will make an important contribution towards the recovery of tourism and the economy in the region.
It may seem a little premature to start reaching out to sailors and to talk of planning events when the daily lives of so many are still in turmoil, but one of the best ways to support and help rebuild the islands is for sailors who have been welcomed here so warmly, continue with their plans to join the regatta as part of their Caribbean racing circuit.
Posted on 4 Oct
Trifecta of QLD Champs titles held at Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
ASBA, along with AMS jumped on board with Australian Sailing to host three new Queensland championships at SYC.
The Australian Sports Boats Association, along with Australian Measurement System (AMS) have jumped on board with Australian Sailing to host three new Queensland championships at Southport Yacht Club (SYC).
Posted on 4 Oct
Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 3
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 1 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 1 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
Posted on 4 Oct
