Images from Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week

- Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western - Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz

by Stephen Western today at 3:30 amThe three day regatta was blessed with beautiful weather which showed the racing and superyachts off at their very best - against the spectacular backdrop of the Bay of Islands. Racing consisted of windward leeward races, followed by a race around the myriad of islands for which the historic region is named.If you are in the Bay of Islands, take a break at Stephen and Sue Western's bed and breakfast Villa Russell www.villarussell.co.nz or to book contact them at info@cillarussell.co.nzFor Stephen Western's website see www.stephenwestern.com













































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151446