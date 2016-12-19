Images from Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week

- Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Steve Western www.kingfishercharters.co.nz
The three day regatta was blessed with beautiful weather which showed the racing and superyachts off at their very best - against the spectacular backdrop of the Bay of Islands. Racing consisted of windward leeward races, followed by a race around the myriad of islands for which the historic region is named.
If you are in the Bay of Islands, take a break at Stephen and Sue Western's bed and breakfast Villa Russell www.villarussell.co.nz or to book contact them at info@cillarussell.co.nz
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151446