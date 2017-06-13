Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta

Classic and the new - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 Richard Gladwell Classic and the new - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 11:11 pmThe racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.





































































