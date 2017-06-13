Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 11:11 pm
Classic and the new - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup and being sailed in Superyachts and J-class.

The racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.

Comms tower - Maltese Falcon - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Comms tower - Maltese Falcon - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Maltese Falcon's square - rotating rig Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Maltese Falcon's square - rotating rig Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Sojana - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Hyperion - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hyperion - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Visione - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Visione - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Maltese Falcon - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Maltese Falcon - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Foredeck action during gybe on Highland Fling - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Foredeck action during gybe on Highland Fling - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Visione - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Visione - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Leopard 3 - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Hyperion tacks - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hyperion tacks - Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Super yacht pursuit racing - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda - June 13, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

NaiadBIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Images from the J-Class racing Day - 1
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. On Tuesday they sailed with the Superyachts in a separate start. The racing was sailed in light winds with the crews working hard to eke the most from the breeze and confused sea. Six J-class are entered for the J-class regatta and five were racing today.
Posted today at 9:20 pm America's Cup - Hanuman wins light air race to open Superyacht Regatta
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda. Although they had to return and recross the line Hanuman were able to recover as the breeze filled from the right side of the first upwind leg.
Posted today at 6:09 pm TeamBDA light-up Bermuda as they headway into Red Bull Youth AC Finals
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams who returned to day two of Qualifiers fleet racing action on 13th June on Bermuda’s Great Sound. However, the wind speed did not stop the day producing huge tension, real drama and a fantastic story for Bermuda, home of the 35th America’s Cup with TeamBDA, the local favourites
Posted today at 1:26 am America's Cup - Artemis Racing aim to come back stronger
Final race in LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in afternoon after an abandonment of first race The final race in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in the afternoon after an abandonment of the first race of the day due to extremely light winds. With winds at just around the minimum wind speed of six knots, it was uncertain if racing would be held today. Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand did start a race at the scheduled start time
Posted today at 1:08 am Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to America’s Cup against Oracle Team USA
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against Oracle Team USA It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for the New Zealand team and its fans. With their team on match point, the first attempt at sailing race seven was abandoned after the wind died with Emirates Team New Zealand holding the lead.
Posted on 13 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pool B Qualifiers Day 1
The first day of racing saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup
After over two weeks of qualifying and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top After over two weeks of qualifying, and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top to be named the Challengers
Posted on 13 Jun America's Cup – 35-Challenger Playoff Final
The final race of the Challenger Playoff Final was held today on a cloud covered and squally day on Great Sound. Again, Peter Burling should good control of the pre-start and led at Mark 1. The Kiwis showed superior speed right away and that was the story of this race.
Posted on 13 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy