Ilovesailng Calendar competition reaches half way point

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 1:49 pm
Winner 1 Patrick Condy – A warm Wednesday night Patrick Condy
Patrick Condy from Argyll and Jo Hider from Guernsey have claimed the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar as the competition reaches the half way point.

As well as clinching them a spot on the calendar, Jo and Patrick also claim a host of other prizes including:
· Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving
· Canvas print of their winning entry
· A copy of the final printed calendar
· A selection of RYA goodies
· And the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple!

Commenting on her winning photo, entitled ‘Racing with Dolphins’ Jo said: “It was taken in January at the end of one of the Heritage Frostbite Series races in Guernsey organised by the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club. I have been sailing for three years and have been desperate to see dolphins, with many being spotted around Guernsey this year. When we spotted these, I nearly fell overboard in the excitement but managed to get a few photos on my iPhone to capture the moment. It is great to win a spot on the calendar and share part of what makes sailing so amazing, that you get chances like this.”

Winner 2, Jo Hider – Racing with dolphins © Jo Hider
Winner 2, Jo Hider – Racing with dolphins © Jo Hider



While Patrick added about his winning photo entitled ‘A Warm Wednesday Night’: “It feels great to win, as a developing photographer this is a nice step to have my work validated. The Photo was taken of a half tonner named ‘Trastada’ during Wednesday night racing on east patch in Helensbrugh. The hills in the rear of the picture are that of the Arrhocar Alps with the shore road of Helensbrugh also.”

“Once again the quality of entries made judging extremely difficult”, commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator. “The photos showcase the great diversity sailing offers and it provides difficult picking just two each month.”

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning.

