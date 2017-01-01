Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC

by Nick Crickmore today at 6:54 pm
Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle
We had a new venue for this year’s circuit in Milton Keynes Sailing Club. The event took place this weekend and was generously sponsored by Illuminis Insight Software.

RS Vareo sailors travelled from sailing clubs as far away as Emberton Park, Pennine, South Cerney and Oulton Broad to compete with the local fleet.

The wind set in as forecast at 22 knots gusting 29 on Saturday blowing straight down the lake allowing Race Officer Bob to set our favourite windward leeward course with spreader and gate providing some spectacular run and gybe antics for the onlookers. Every sailor had at least one capsize, so there was plenty of place changing in each race.

Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle
Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle



Saturday had four races with a break in the middle for tea and cakes. Luke won three out of four with Cheryl taking one bullet. Nick was never far behind with three second places so all to play for on day two.

That evening the sailors and support teams enjoyed a barbecue and discussion of the day’s adventures with photographic evidence adding to the fun. We also held a prize draw for those pre- entered for the Nationals. The lucky winner of a bottle of fizz courtesy of the RS Vareo Class Association was Cheryl Wood.

On Sunday the wind strength reduced to a maximum of 20 but the big gusts kept coming all day to add to the fun. During the day the wind changed direction slightly but Bob managed this with change of buoys for races six and seven to keep the two mark arrangements.

Nick Crickmore – Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle
Nick Crickmore – Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle



Nick’s best chance of a win came in race five when he managed to get half a leg ahead on lap three but he ran into a hole on the left and watched Luke and Howard gybe to the right and follow a gust all the way down to the gate.
Kevin did well in the first half of race six but suffered a similar fate when the wind generally dropped allowing the full rigged sailors to power through.

In this weekend’s conditions the storm sail really proved its worth allowing the lighter sailors to compete well on both days including a race win for Cheryl. The fleet welcomed newcomer Howard to the circuit, he showed improving results throughout the weekend including a race win on Sunday.

Big thanks to Illuminis for their generous sponsorship of the whole event with fantastic catering and onshore support, also to Race Officer Bob for super efficient management on the water and of course the patrol team who were well used on both days.

Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle
Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle


Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle
Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle


From left to right: Howard Astley-Jones, Kevin Weatherhead, Luke Fisher, Paul North, Cheryl Wood, Nick Crickmore - Illuminis RS Vareo Open © Brian Naylor
From left to right: Howard Astley-Jones, Kevin Weatherhead, Luke Fisher, Paul North, Cheryl Wood, Nick Crickmore - Illuminis RS Vareo Open © Brian Naylor


Milton Keynes SC shore team - From left to right: Lu Penn Howard, Fiona Draper and Moira North - Illuminis RS Vareo Open © Brian Naylor
Milton Keynes SC shore team - From left to right: Lu Penn Howard, Fiona Draper and Moira North - Illuminis RS Vareo Open © Brian Naylor



Prize winners:

Luke - first
Nick - second
Howard - third
Cheryl - fourth and Nationals prize draw winner
Kevin - perseverance
Paul - Chief Organiser

Results by Paul North

Overall

Sailed: 7, Discards: 1, To count: 6, Entries: 6, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank Class SailNo Club HelmName R1
 		 R2
 		 R3
 		 R4
 		 R5
 		 R6
 		 R7
 		 Total Nett
1st RS Vareo 407 Emberton Park SC Luke Fisher 1.0 1.0 1.0 (2.0) 1.0 2.0 1.0 9.0 7.0
2nd RS Vareo 165 Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Nick Crickmore 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 (4.0) 18.0 14.0
3rd RS Vareo 516 Milton Keynes SC Howard Astley-Jones (7.0 RET) 3.0 3.0 7.0 RET 3.0 1.0 2.0 26.0 19.0
4th RS Vareo 660 Pennine SC Cheryl Wood 3.0 4.0 (7.0 RET) 1.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 27.0 20.0
5th RS Vareo 547 South Cerney SC Kevin Weatherhead 4.0 (7.0 RET) 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 33.0 26.0
6th RS Vareo 443 Milton Keynes SC Paul North (7.0 RET) 7.0 DNS 5.0 7.0 RET 6.0 7.0 RET 6.0 45.0 38.0
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82PredictWind.com 2014BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

More opportunities to get on the water with the RYA Summer of Sailing
With longer days and warmer weather, there’s never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone to get afloat.
Posted on 12 Jun Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun Golden hat-trick as World Cup Series Final concludes
British sailors wrapped up their final with an eight-medal haul as racing in Santander drew to a close on Sunday. Gold for James Peters-Fynn Sterritt and bronze for Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell in the 49er, a British 2-3 in the Nacra 17 from John Gimson-Anna Burnet and Ben Saxton-Katie Dabson and a silver medal for 49er FX duo Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey on Saturday was capped with a further three medals in Sunday’s final medal races.
Posted on 11 Jun World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun British Sailing’s super Saturday at World Cup Final
There was cause for celebration as British sailors secured five podium finishes on the first day of medal race action The bay of Santander played host to a speculator finale, with bright sunshine and light winds providing the ideal viewing platform as crowds gathered to watch the battles ensue.
Posted on 10 Jun Vladimir wins Finn World Masters after dramatic Medal Race turnaround
Vladimir Krutskikh turned tables on fleet to win medal race & title as Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, but also took the Grand Masters title as well
Posted on 10 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open
It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water. The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O’Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.
Posted on 9 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy