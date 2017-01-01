Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC

Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle Illuminis RS Vareo Open at Milton Keynes SC © Dave Boyle

by Nick Crickmore today at 6:54 pmRS Vareo sailors travelled from sailing clubs as far away as Emberton Park, Pennine, South Cerney and Oulton Broad to compete with the local fleet.The wind set in as forecast at 22 knots gusting 29 on Saturday blowing straight down the lake allowing Race Officer Bob to set our favourite windward leeward course with spreader and gate providing some spectacular run and gybe antics for the onlookers. Every sailor had at least one capsize, so there was plenty of place changing in each race.





Saturday had four races with a break in the middle for tea and cakes. Luke won three out of four with Cheryl taking one bullet. Nick was never far behind with three second places so all to play for on day two.



That evening the sailors and support teams enjoyed a barbecue and discussion of the day’s adventures with photographic evidence adding to the fun. We also held a prize draw for those pre- entered for the Nationals. The lucky winner of a bottle of fizz courtesy of the RS Vareo Class Association was Cheryl Wood.



On Sunday the wind strength reduced to a maximum of 20 but the big gusts kept coming all day to add to the fun. During the day the wind changed direction slightly but Bob managed this with change of buoys for races six and seven to keep the two mark arrangements.









Nick’s best chance of a win came in race five when he managed to get half a leg ahead on lap three but he ran into a hole on the left and watched Luke and Howard gybe to the right and follow a gust all the way down to the gate.

Kevin did well in the first half of race six but suffered a similar fate when the wind generally dropped allowing the full rigged sailors to power through.



In this weekend’s conditions the storm sail really proved its worth allowing the lighter sailors to compete well on both days including a race win for Cheryl. The fleet welcomed newcomer Howard to the circuit, he showed improving results throughout the weekend including a race win on Sunday.



Big thanks to Illuminis for their generous sponsorship of the whole event with fantastic catering and onshore support, also to Race Officer Bob for super efficient management on the water and of course the patrol team who were well used on both days.





















Prize winners:



Luke - first

Nick - second

Howard - third

Cheryl - fourth and Nationals prize draw winner

Kevin - perseverance

Paul - Chief Organiser



Results by Paul North





Overall

Sailed: 7, Discards: 1, To count: 6, Entries: 6, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank Class SailNo Club HelmName R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

R6

R7

Total Nett 1st RS Vareo 407 Emberton Park SC Luke Fisher 1.0 1.0 1.0 (2.0) 1.0 2.0 1.0 9.0 7.0 2nd RS Vareo 165 Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Nick Crickmore 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 (4.0) 18.0 14.0 3rd RS Vareo 516 Milton Keynes SC Howard Astley-Jones (7.0 RET) 3.0 3.0 7.0 RET 3.0 1.0 2.0 26.0 19.0 4th RS Vareo 660 Pennine SC Cheryl Wood 3.0 4.0 (7.0 RET) 1.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 27.0 20.0 5th RS Vareo 547 South Cerney SC Kevin Weatherhead 4.0 (7.0 RET) 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 33.0 26.0 6th RS Vareo 443 Milton Keynes SC Paul North (7.0 RET) 7.0 DNS 5.0 7.0 RET 6.0 7.0 RET 6.0 45.0 38.0

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154569