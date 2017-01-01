Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Ikon38 makes it 3 from 3 on Day 1 of the Sydney 38 ODI Championship

by Di Pearson today at 9:26 am
Hard downwind as rain approaches - Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti
Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of Day 1 of the Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club, winning three from three races today to be named ‘Boat of the Day’ and cart off the North Sails prize.

Robb’s Victorian entry, nominated the boat to beat, is living up to expectation. His nearest rivals at the end of the day are Richard Holstein’s Next, which scored a third and a pair of second places, and Renaud Gerardin and Mana Malmezac, one of two entrants from New Caledonia, who have chartered Calibre.

The New Caledonians, representing Cercle Nautique Caledonien, came in over the top of Rick Welch’s The Bolter in Race 3, ending the day with 4-7-3 results. The Bolter was looking better in the earlier two races with 2-3 results, but dropped to 10th place in race three and now lies fourth, just a point behind Calibre.

Ikon38, representing Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, clinched victory in Race 1 by two minutes from The Bolter from the RPAYC on Pittwater, with Next from the CYCA in third place, 17 seconds astern of The Bolter.

In race two, the Victorians dominated again, to beat Next by just under a minute, with The Bolter hot on her heals, 21 seconds behind. Ikon38 backed up in race three to take the gun from Next and Calibre in a closer finish of under a minute.

Going to windward under a dark sky - Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti
Going to windward under a dark sky - Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti



This evening Kirwan Robb said he and the crew had enjoyed the mixed conditions. “The first race was quite light, around 8 knots, with the wind flicking 30 degrees. It was quite shifty all day. We sailed the second race in 12 knots and the third in 18 to 21 knots – a bit of everything,” he said.

“I really enjoy one-design racing compared to fleet racing for the obvious reasons,” added Robb, citing Next as their main competition today. “They are quite quick and were right on us in Race 3.”

Renaud Gerardin and Mana Malmezac were thrilled with their day’s work, though a little surprised to find themselves third overall. Like Robb, they enjoyed the mix of conditions, “Although we were better in stronger winds, especially under spinnaker – compared to others who drove too hard and broached,” Malmezac said.

Gerardin, who is the skipper of the pair said, “This is the first time we’ve raced here individually, or as a crew. We brought a good crew from three boats in New Caledonia. We also have two Australian guys with us, Leon (Leon Thomas, previous owner of the Sydney 38 Guilty Pleasures he sold to the French pair) and Dan (Hayden). Both are from Townsville.
“We spent one day training in 'Frendlish', he said of the initial language barrier of boat talk between the French and English.

Ikon38 approaches a mark the clear leader - Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti
Ikon38 approaches a mark the clear leader - Sydney 38 OD International Championship © Tim Vine / Yoti



On today, Malmezac commented: “We were not expecting to do so well, especially after making so many mistakes in the first two races. But finally by the third race, we got it all together – we worked together better.

“It is also the first time we have raced in a one-design fleet. We came here for the experience, to make new friends and get an understanding of how the other guys are sailing their boats – how to make them go faster,” added Malmezac, who with Gerardin has been sailing Guilty Pleasures for three years on home waters, but not in one-design configuration.

An overcast day with a couple of downpours thrown in, Sydney 38 crews saw it all on the opening day of their competition. However, it did not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm in this history-making Championship, racing providing the panacea. This evening, all were enjoying the Norths Happy Hour at Middle Harbour Yacht Club.

Twelve Sydney 38’s are contesting the inaugural Sydney 38 OD International Regatta as part of the 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta including Austral (Peter Mayo), Wld 1 (Stuart Jones, USA), Conspiracy (Peter Byford/David Hudson); Risk (Chris Heraghty/Greg Moore), Rush (Nick Hundleby), Chutzpah38 (Jim Conway) and Zen (Mark Thompson/Michael England/Malcolm McEwan).

Racing continues tomorrow with a further three races on the menu, provided the weather plays ball. Officials are hoping to complete nine races in total.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Pantaenius - Fixed ValueGold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

TeamBDA in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
TeamBDA is Bermuda’s entry in Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, a competition designed to create a pathway for young sailors TeamBDA is Bermuda’s entry in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, a competition designed to create a pathway for young sailors into the highest level of international sailing. Through its association with Oracle Team USA, the defender of the America’s Cup, TeamBDA automatically qualify for the competition which will feature 12 teams from around the world.
Posted today at 6:44 am Mathew Belcher wins coveted Gold Coast Sports Award
Mathew Belcher, OAM expanded his extensive list of achievements and awards last night, winning the Mayor’s Sports Award. Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher, OAM expanded his extensive list of achievements and awards last night, winning the Mayor’s Sports Award.
Posted today at 3:52 am VIC Etchells Championship goes live!
It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above. And that’s just in the one day! Well, now you’ll be able to see it all unfold from right on the water, and in the air. The final day of the Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian Championship is to be streamed live from Port Phillip.
Posted today at 3:20 am Vendee Globe - Dutch sailor Pieter Heerema takes seventeenth place
Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema brought his No Way Back across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 2126 hrs UTC Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema brought his No Way Back across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 2126 hrs UTC this evening (Thursday 2nd March) to finish in seventeenth place. Heerema, at 65, completes this epic eighth edition becoming the first skipper from the Netherlands to complete the Vendée Globe. His elapsed time is 116 days 9 hrs, 24 mins and 12 secs.
Posted today at 2:46 am Sydney 38’s ready to blast off at Sydney Harbour Regatta
A dozen Sydney 38’s from Australia/overseas are making history as they prepare for first ever Sydney 38 OD Intl Champs A dozen Sydney 38’s from Australia and overseas are making history today as they prepare for the first ever Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club as part of the 11th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta.
Posted today at 2:19 am JJ Giltinan 18ft - Kiwi Champion the subject of two protests in Sydney
Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings on Friday Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings Friday morning in Sydney. She faces two claims - both from Appliancesonline (David Witt). The first is an attempt to re-open the Hearing held on Wednesday morning after Yamaha was suffered damage in Race 3 as a result of a collision with a give way yacht, and Yamaha received redress of average
Posted today at 12:04 am JJ Giltinan Trophy 18fters - Images from a character forming Race 5
Sydney Harbour was back to its fickle best as the fleet sailed in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan 2017 18fter Championship, Sydney Harbour was back to its fickle best as the fleet sailed in Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan 2017 18fter Championship, sponsored by Winning Appliances. Top skiff photographer, Michael Chittenden was back on the Camera Cat today and provided some great images
Posted on 2 Mar Vendée Globe – Pieter Heerema expected to cross the finish line
The first Dutchman to compete is about to succeed in the challenge of completing the non-stop race aboard a new IMOCA. At 1730hrs UTC, Heerema was 52 miles from the finish line and sailing at 15 knots. The skipper of No Way Back should be able to cross the line this evening between 2000 and 2200hrs UTC, but the clock is ticking for his entry into the harbour, as the tide means he must get there before 2130hrs UTC…
Posted on 2 Mar Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted on 2 Mar Act 1 of 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ just around the corner
Eight international teams, including two wildcard entries, set to take to the water in the hunt for the first Act win. Eight teams, representing seven nations, with 40 of the world's finest sailors on board, will compete on the waters in front of the Al Mouj Golf course.
Posted on 2 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy