Iconic West Aussie kiteboarding race returns!

by Janine Pittaway today at 8:32 amThe event is a ‘must do’ for serious kiters who challenge themselves to the 19km course from Rottnest Island to Leighton Beach, Fremantle on the mainland.Records were broken last year when winner, Frenchman Nico Parlier, completed the race in just 19 minutes and three seconds, shaving more than three minutes off Englishman Olly Bridge’s previous record.Entries are now open to experienced kiteboard racers from across Australia and around the world and entry is by ballot as more entries than places are anticipated.There will be 140 places available this year and entries must be in by 29 October.





The Red Bull Lighthouse to Leighton continues to have equal prize money for the Top 3 males and females (the first race to do so) and there’s nearly A$11000 in total prize money and A$4000 worth of trophies on offer, plus the respected Marc Sprod Trophy for the fastest West Australian competitor.



Competitors can choose to ride on a kitefoil board, slalom or twin tip board.



Spectators are encouraged to join in the fun at Leighton Beach to cheer in the competitors as they race to shore, enjoy the party and live commentary and see the winners receive their trophies.



Tourism Western Australia has confirmed its continued support for this year’s race, joining partners Red Bull, Fremantle Sailing Club, WAKSA, Rottnest Express and Channel 9 Perth.



Rottnest Island is Western Australia’s favourite holiday island. To find out more visit www.rottnestisland.com.



For more information and to enter visit www.lighthouse2leighton.com.au.





