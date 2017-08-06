Please select your home edition
Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?

by World Match Racing Tour today at 4:56 am
6th August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

Possibly the longest near capsize we have ever seen on this series! GAC Pindar's Ian Williams clings on and Just manages to avoid being dumped into the Neva river!

Related Articles

WMRT - Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster
After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for Phil Robertson After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for the super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour’s Neptune Racing team three - zero in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted today at 4:31 am WMRT Match Cup Russia– Champion survives and makes it third time lucky
There is a reason Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo) is unbeaten in the M32s this season and he showed it by winning 3-2 The conditions on the Neva River, with a 10-12 knot southwesterly, were much more stable than Friday, but still shifty and tricky. The 2-3 knot current was against them on the downwind.
Posted on 6 Aug Australian sailors in action at Youth Match Racing World Championship
Harry Price came from behind to defeat Ettore Botticini in final match of the Youth Match Racing World Championships Harry Price (AUS) came from behind to defeat Ettore Botticini (ITA) in the fifth and final match of the Youth Match Racing World Championships to claim gold.
Posted on 6 Aug Youth Match Racing Worlds - Harry Price (AUS) wins Round Robin stage
Harry Price (AUS), George Anyon (NZL), Ettore Botticini (ITA), and American Greiner Hobbs emerged from field of 12 teams Harry Price (AUS), George Anyon (NZL), Ettore Botticini (ITA), and American Greiner Hobbs emerged from the field of 12 teams from nine countries to advance to Saturday's semifinals in the Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club.
Posted on 5 Aug WMRT Match Cup - M32 Cats Star in beach launch as SUPER 16 become 8
Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format, wind and currents, the cream rose to the top today as the SUPER 16 became eight in the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg.
Posted on 5 Aug Five different winners from five races as Bay of Palma delivers
RO Bill O’Hara defied the weather gods for a second day to complete full program on day three of the GC32 Racing Tour PRO Bill O’Hara defied the weather gods for a second day to complete the full program on day three of the GC32 Racing Tour at Copa del Rey MAPFRE. Despite still scorching conditions, the wind held at eight - nine knots allowing two more rounds of the ANONIMO Speed Challenge to be sailed, followed by five races, all of them using America’s Cup-style reaching starts and finishes for first time here.
Posted on 5 Aug Germans and Italians in action in survival conditions, GBR take crown
In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, Tina Lutz/Susan Beucke took complete control of 49erFX fleet In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. The local favorites won both medal races today by big margins to take their first European Championship, alternating positions with overnight leaders Vicky Jurczok and Anika Lorenz. “In that breeze, we just try to survive,” said Lorenz.
Posted on 5 Aug WMRT Match Cup - Outsider in cruise control on choppy waters
A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg - Thursday might have been cut short by the extra large conditions, but it packed a lot in.
Posted on 3 Aug Price leads Day 3 at Youth Match Racing World Championship
Harry Price (AUS) ended the day undefeated and alone at top of leaderboard at the Youth Match Racing World Championship Harry Price (AUS) ended the day undefeated and alone at the top of the leaderboard at the Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club.
Posted on 3 Aug Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted on 3 Aug
