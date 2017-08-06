Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
by World Match Racing Tour today at 4:56 am
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
6th August 2017 - WMRT Match Cup Russia, St Petersburg, Russia. © Ian Roman
Possibly the longest near capsize we have ever seen on this series! GAC Pindar's Ian Williams clings on and Just manages to avoid being dumped into the Neva river!
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156207