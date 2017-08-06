Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?

by World Match Racing Tour today at 4:56 amPossibly the longest near capsize we have ever seen on this series! GAC Pindar's Ian Williams clings on and Just manages to avoid being dumped into the Neva river!