Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Iain Percy OBE joins the FUNdraising party at Lendy Cowes Week

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 1:41 pm
Welcome to the Andrew Simpson Foundation, the official charity of Lendy Cowes Week based on Cowes Parade and FUNdraising throughout town all week. Sportography.tv
Today the Lendy Cowes Week spotlight shone brightly on the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) with the day being officially designated Charity Day and with Founding Trustee and America's Cup sailor Iain Percy OBE in Cowes to fly the FUNdraising flag.

The ASF is delighted to have been selected as the official charity in this first year of Lendy's title sponsorship and has been setting out to practically demonstrate just what a difference it can make to the lives of young people across a whole range of charitable activities being delivered during Lendy Cowes Week, afloat and ashore.

Iain Percy was honoured to be invited by Lendy Cowes Week and the Royal Yacht Squadron to fire the start gun for Cowes Bash and the first race of the day. As a reminder of why the Foundation was formed and in a nod to the global fundraiser 'Bart's Bash', results from all fleets were pooled to find an overall winner for the day. Congratulations go to the winner of Cowes Bash, just confirmed as Sam Cox on Nifty, a King 40, who picks up a free entry into next year's Lendy Cowes Week plus a range of Chatham Shoes for the crew and some Musto kit.

A supporter of the Andrew SImpson Foundation, Sir Keith Mills, visited the ASF Stand on Cowes Parade on Charity Day at Lendy Cowes Week to take on the Founding Trustee Iain Percy OBE at the Sunsail Gutterboat Racing. Iain won! © Sportography.tv
A supporter of the Andrew SImpson Foundation, Sir Keith Mills, visited the ASF Stand on Cowes Parade on Charity Day at Lendy Cowes Week to take on the Founding Trustee Iain Percy OBE at the Sunsail Gutterboat Racing. Iain won! © Sportography.tv



Discover Sailing supported by Lendy

In between a host of media interviews and photo calls Iain enjoyed meeting young sailors signed up to one of the ASF's primary initiatives running this week, Discover Sailing supported by Lendy, a series of daily one hour taster sessions to introduce 8-14 year olds to the delights and challenges of sailing. The ASF Discover Sailing Programme ensures there are no financial barriers to entry into the sport. To date the Andrew Simpson Foundation has introduced 5,600 young people to sailing.

Skills development to the fore

Iain also met the team from chronyko who have been working closely with the Foundation to develop the Six Pillars of Wisdom that dominate Cowes Parade; a series of puzzles that have received a great level of interest from spectators of all ages and caused some head-scratching moments. There are strong parallels between the approach of the two organisations and their belief in the importance of skills development. Whether the delivery of that skills development is through chronyko's immersive training events or the ASF's many sailing programmes, it is backed by a set of shared values.

Everyone was having fun and learning new skills on board the Class 40 racing yacht Fortissimo with the team from chronyko and Richard and Iain Percy © Sportography.tv
Everyone was having fun and learning new skills on board the Class 40 racing yacht Fortissimo with the team from chronyko and Richard and Iain Percy © Sportography.tv



There was more fun to be had when Iain took on his brother Richard who is the CEO of the Foundation and ASF supporter Sir Keith Mills, in the Sunsail Gutterboat Racing Challenge. Iain also raced Olympic Silver medallist and the 'Face of the Foundation' at the regatta, Mark Covell, who went on to host the Foundation's 'Big Bash' party on the main stage in Cowes Yacht Haven; a great big wonderful party with fabulous prizes, on-stage entertainment, putting the FUN into FUNdraising! Remember to text your donations to BART17 £5 to 70070.

BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Discards tighten lead in SB20 Cowes Grand Slam
With discard races coming into effect, the overall point score position had tightened going into the final day of racing After six of the scheduled eight races, Tasmanian entry Porco Rosso has had its lead reduced to just one point ahead of the British boat Xcellentas a result of the discard races reducing their net score.
Posted today at 1:54 pm Abell Point take of Marina of the Year
Luke McCaul, Abell Point’s General Manager agrees the award belongs to the hard work of the dedicated marina team In a gala award ceremony hosted last night at the Marine17 conference at Sydney’s newly revamped exhibition centre, Abell Point Marina took out the coveted Marina of the Year award
Posted today at 1:28 pm 36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – More race day 1 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted today at 12:06 pm 36 Copa del Rey Mapfre – Race day 1 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from race day one
Posted today at 11:52 am Lendy Cowes Week – Day 3 round up
It was a day of close racing, with podium places decided by only a handful of seconds after over three hours of racing. Today was also the event’s Charity Day, supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation. Inspired by Bart’s Bash, the annual international day of racing for which an overall winner is calculated, the Foundation applied the same process to the 800 competitors racing today, with Sam Cox’s King 40 Nifty from IRC Class 1 provisionally named as winner of the Cowes Bash.
Posted today at 11:21 am Enter now - Airlie Beach Race Week entries close Thursday
Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3 Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3, so Whitsunday Sailing Club organisers urge prospective competitors to go online and enter now rather than miss out.
Posted today at 6:21 am Eastern flight - Day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week
FAST40+ Fleet raced in Eastern and Central Solent on Day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week, racing for Bloodhound Challenge Trophy The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the second day of Lendy Cowes Week, racing for the Royal London Yacht Club's Bloodhound Challenge Trophy. The 28 mile course sent the fleet as far east as Horse Sand Fort, and contained a large element of fast reaching legs. With 15-20 knots of wind speed, and little tide, the fleet were racing in flat open water
Posted today at 2:19 am Volvo Ocean Race - What to look out for on Leg Zero
Leg Zero not only takes care of official qualifying – also first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown Leg Zero not only takes care of the official qualifying for the Volvo Ocean Race – it’s also the first chance to see the teams in a competitive shakedown against each other.
Posted today at 1:42 am Sydney Gold Coast Race – More images by Beth Morley
Beth Morley provided this second gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race Beth Morley provided this second gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race that got underway last Saturday in a very mild breeze. This gallery includes likely IRC Div2 Winner, St Jude.
Posted on 31 Jul Sydney Gold Coast Race images by Beth Morley
Beth Morley provided this gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race Beth Morley provided this gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race that got underway last Saturday in a very mild breeze. This gallery has a lot of images of the village of TPs that were in attendance. There will be more images to review in the second instalment to follow.
Posted on 31 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy