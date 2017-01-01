IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam – Wrap up
by IWT today at 4:45 pm
The final day of the event started early with the hope of beating the weatherman’s prediction of a heatwave. Sadly by 9am with only eight knots of wind and 100 degrees in the sun, it was wisely decided to hold the prize giving and then release all the riders.
Rio Vista Grand Slam group photo International Windsurfing Tour
Despite not being able to compete on the final day the RVGS crew did a fantastic job in getting through as many races as possible, with only the Freestyle division not getting results due to insufficient wind.
The first trophy which was gratefully and humbly received with a beautifully eloquent speech, was for The IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam event Platinum sponsor, Donna Woods. A special big thank you to Donna who has supported this event from the beginning, making it possible for all 60 riders to compete in her beloved Rio Vista. It is the passion of people like Donna who make the sport of windsurfing so special. Enthusiasm for grass root events, such as the RVGS, is the backbone of the IWT family.
Trophies were awarded to first and second place winners in all the categories. Congratulations to all those who competed, and to the following for showing up and taking home prizes:
Overall Slalom Pro Division
First Diony Guadagnino - V69 winning four of five heats
Second Phil Soltysiak - CAN9 second in all heats
Third Xavier Ferlet - GBR451
Fourth Jason Voss
Again Special mention to Arrianne Aukes H131 the only Pro female who posted a solid seventh place overall
Amateur Slalom Division
First Skip Bowman
Second Vincent Fallourd
Third Ron Voss
Kids Slalom
First Take Kohama from Japan who won all 5 heats
Second Douglas Studer
Third Luka Voss
Fourth Yannick Mertens
For the Freeride figure of eight racing in which 25 competed
Pro Division:
First Jason Voss
Second Alex Mertens
Third Tom Soltysiak
Amateur Division:
First Skip Gonzales
Second Ron Voss
Third Peter Vu
Finally for the infamous and highly competitive Speed challenge the winner posting just over 30 knots in only 14 knots of wind was Wyatt Miller.
First Wyatt Miller
Second Borris Vujasinovic
Third Xavier Ferlet
Fourth Tyson Poor
Thank you for staying tuned over the weekend, next stop on the IWT tour is The Gorge Wave Bash starting tomorrow. Hope to see you there!
