IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam – Wrap up

by IWT today at 4:45 pm
Rio Vista Grand Slam group photo International Windsurfing Tour
The final day of the event started early with the hope of beating the weatherman’s prediction of a heatwave. Sadly by 9am with only eight knots of wind and 100 degrees in the sun, it was wisely decided to hold the prize giving and then release all the riders.

Despite not being able to compete on the final day the RVGS crew did a fantastic job in getting through as many races as possible, with only the Freestyle division not getting results due to insufficient wind.

The first trophy which was gratefully and humbly received with a beautifully eloquent speech, was for The IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam event Platinum sponsor, Donna Woods. A special big thank you to Donna who has supported this event from the beginning, making it possible for all 60 riders to compete in her beloved Rio Vista. It is the passion of people like Donna who make the sport of windsurfing so special. Enthusiasm for grass root events, such as the RVGS, is the backbone of the IWT family.

Pro Podium with all Pro riders – IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam © International Windsurfing Tour
Trophies were awarded to first and second place winners in all the categories. Congratulations to all those who competed, and to the following for showing up and taking home prizes:

Overall Slalom Pro Division
First Diony Guadagnino - V69 winning four of five heats
Second Phil Soltysiak - CAN9 second in all heats
Third Xavier Ferlet - GBR451
Fourth Jason Voss

Event Commentator Booth – IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam © International Windsurfing Tour
Donna Woods receiving her trophy – IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam © International Windsurfing Tour
Again Special mention to Arrianne Aukes H131 the only Pro female who posted a solid seventh place overall

Amateur Slalom Division
First Skip Bowman
Second Vincent Fallourd
Third Ron Voss

Kids Slalom
First Take Kohama from Japan who won all 5 heats
Second Douglas Studer
Third Luka Voss
Fourth Yannick Mertens

For the Freeride figure of eight racing in which 25 competed
Pro Division:
First Jason Voss
Second Alex Mertens
Third Tom Soltysiak

Amateur Division:
First Skip Gonzales
Second Ron Voss
Third Peter Vu

Finally for the infamous and highly competitive Speed challenge the winner posting just over 30 knots in only 14 knots of wind was Wyatt Miller.
First Wyatt Miller
Second Borris Vujasinovic
Third Xavier Ferlet
Fourth Tyson Poor

Thank you for staying tuned over the weekend, next stop on the IWT tour is The Gorge Wave Bash starting tomorrow. Hope to see you there!

