IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam – Wrap up

by IWT today at 4:45 pmDespite not being able to compete on the final day the RVGS crew did a fantastic job in getting through as many races as possible, with only the Freestyle division not getting results due to insufficient wind.The first trophy which was gratefully and humbly received with a beautifully eloquent speech, was for The IWT Rio Vista Grand Slam event Platinum sponsor, Donna Woods. A special big thank you to Donna who has supported this event from the beginning, making it possible for all 60 riders to compete in her beloved Rio Vista. It is the passion of people like Donna who make the sport of windsurfing so special. Enthusiasm for grass root events, such as the RVGS, is the backbone of the IWT family.





Trophies were awarded to first and second place winners in all the categories. Congratulations to all those who competed, and to the following for showing up and taking home prizes:



Overall Slalom Pro Division

First Diony Guadagnino - V69 winning four of five heats

Second Phil Soltysiak - CAN9 second in all heats

Third Xavier Ferlet - GBR451

Fourth Jason Voss













Again Special mention to Arrianne Aukes H131 the only Pro female who posted a solid seventh place overall



Amateur Slalom Division

First Skip Bowman

Second Vincent Fallourd

Third Ron Voss



Kids Slalom

First Take Kohama from Japan who won all 5 heats

Second Douglas Studer

Third Luka Voss

Fourth Yannick Mertens



For the Freeride figure of eight racing in which 25 competed

Pro Division:

First Jason Voss

Second Alex Mertens

Third Tom Soltysiak



Amateur Division:

First Skip Gonzales

Second Ron Voss

Third Peter Vu



Finally for the infamous and highly competitive Speed challenge the winner posting just over 30 knots in only 14 knots of wind was Wyatt Miller.

First Wyatt Miller

Second Borris Vujasinovic

Third Xavier Ferlet

Fourth Tyson Poor



Thank you for staying tuned over the weekend, next stop on the IWT tour is The Gorge Wave Bash starting tomorrow. Hope to see you there!

