Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

IWT Pistol River Wave Bash kicks off on Gold Beach

by Tony Litke today at 4:50 pm
Tom Soltysiak – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
On the opening day of the the IWT Pistol River Wave Bash, competitors convened at the Inn of the Beachcomber in Gold Beach, Oregon, hoping the forecasted South Winds would show up.

After a couple hours of socializing and meeting new and old friends, the wind did show up and with enough strength to rig 4.7 and 5.3 sails. With conditions looking good, head judge Simeon Glasson made the call for the expression session to start at 4pm.

Jesse Cohen – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
Jesse Cohen – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT



After a rigging frenzy, eager competitors hit the water to test their skill with the South Winds. This was going to be interesting because the event was not only going to run in front of the Inn of the Beachcomber but also in Port Tack southerly wind conditions. Some of the competitors had never sailed port tack waves before, and with the punchy and heavy shore pound nerves were high.

Immediately it was clear that some of the riders were more comfortable in Port Tack waves than others. Phil Soltysiak sailed off the beach and started putting on a freestyle clinic, showing how he earned the position of the fifth ranked Freestyle windsurfer in the world.

Phil Soltysiak mid push loop during yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
Phil Soltysiak mid push loop during yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT



Other stand outs included a strong showing by Tom Soltysiak, Jesse Cohen, Jen Carlisle and Ryan Alderman. All were hitting the lip in challenging onshore conditions and navigating the inside shore break with ease. Head judge Simeon had his hands full keeping an eye on all the action, and anticipation is building to find out who will be the 2017 IWT Pistol River expression session champion.

Dana Miller between swell during yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
Dana Miller between swell during yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT



After the session, everyone headed back to the Inn of the Beachcomber for an opening BBQ party with plenty of Full Sail Brewing Session Cerveza on hand. More competitors continued to stream in and the party continued late into the night. The forecast for the next few days shows more south winds so with a little luck we will be able to pull off some more Port Tack action.

Peter Kimball (Green Goya) and Tom Soltysiak (Yellow and Blue Sailworks) walking out for yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
Peter Kimball (Green Goya) and Tom Soltysiak (Yellow and Blue Sailworks) walking out for yesterday's expression session – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT


Dana Miller – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT
Dana Miller – IWT Pistol River Wave Bash © Mark Harpur / IWT

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingCooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted today at 4:36 pm World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted today at 2:56 am Capitalise or catch up - World Cup Final Santander
Santander baked in sunshine for Day 2 of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts.
Posted on 8 Jun 'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted on 7 Jun Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 5 Jun IKA KiteFoil GoldCup and KTA TTR Open in Korea
While Nocher’s forte is undoubtedly in light wind, the champion needed every bit of his skill to clinch the Korea stop To watch reigning International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) GoldCup champion, Monaco’s Maxime Nocher and team-mate Theo Lhostis from France, limbering up just metres off Boryeong’s talcum powder Daecheon Beach was a thing of wonder.
Posted on 30 May Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted on 29 May Youth Olympic Games format for Kiteboarding released
IKA has now released the format for the Kiteboarding events at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. The International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) has now released the format for the Kiteboarding events at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.
Posted on 28 May Thrilling races during tropical 33rd Delta Lloyd Regatta
The organisation was testing new formats for 49er, 49erFX and RS:X. It was a great success and made the finals exciting Medemblik welcomed a lot of talent, including those preparing for World Championships and World Cups, and some starting new Olympic campaigns. There were also many Olympic Rio sailors who’ve just started their season again.
Posted on 27 May First golden medals in 470 for Sozykin with Gribanov & Hanson in Laser
Tonight, the first medal races have been sailed. Both 470 and Laser races were exciting to the end. Tonight, the first medal races have been sailed. Both 470 and Laser races were exciting to the end. In the 470, the Russian Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov were unbeatable, a fair win for this duo. Elliot Hansen wins the gold in the Laser after some close racing in the medal race.
Posted on 27 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy