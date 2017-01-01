Please select your home edition
ISC Evening Race Series – Final day

by Chris Thomas today at 3:42 pm
Mr Paddy Margham (left) receiving his special thanks for 44 years of service from Isladn Sailing Sailing Club’s Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas © Chris Thomas
The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front.

All boats were sent to the East and passed the qualifying mark which got them on the scoreboard. The fastest boat (Akarana 3) reached the turning mark at 1906hrs and triggered the turn signal. All boats then had the choice to carry on the next mark (and pick up further points) or turn and get home quickly to get a better line crossing position. Tricky decisions for some. Especially those that carried on but rounded the next mark the wrong way and forfeited those extra points!

Carl Feeney in Rampant managed to race without a copy of the Sailing Instructions, something of a mean feat in this race!

Fancy Dress covered a number of topics, with several boats following a Cowes Chain Ferry theme. Crews were wearing appropriate high vis jackets and hard hats, with one displaying the days in which the boat had been in and out of service! The winner of the Fancy Dress was Brendan McMahon’s boat Fandango which was dressed overall in a North Korean theme. With a huge rocket on board, radio active tops and Kim Jong-Un at the helm.

All boats finished within 11 minutes of the first one home.

The evening concluded with the series prize giving to a packed clubhouse. Trophies were presented to all classes and bottles of Mermaid Gin presented to first and second place.

A special presentation of thanks was made to Paddy Margham and Grenville Ball who are both retiring from the ISC Evening Race Committee at the end of the year. Both Paddy and Grenville joined as members in 1973 and very soon after were voted on to the committee and have been carrying out duties ever since.
