IRC Double Handed National Championships to take place in the Solent

IRC Double Handed National Championships to take place in the Solent Royal Southampton Yacht Club IRC Double Handed National Championships to take place in the Solent Royal Southampton Yacht Club

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152689

by RSYC Sailing today at 3:46 pmBy popular demand, the event has been expanded to cover three days with five races. With no discards the format will provide Great Britain with all round champions of double handed keelboat racing - champions of a series that includes a laid marks course, round the cans racing and a long passage race, the main elements of double handed keelboat racing.The organisers will again be the Royal Southampton YC and RORC. Both clubs boast a long history of excellent race management with RORC hosting the fully crewed IRC National Championships for many years; the RSYC managing the UK’s premier double handed series for more than 35 years. To compliment the racing, they will host an informal supper on Friday evening, the event dinner on Saturday evening and prize-giving after racing on Sunday.The social events and the prize-giving will be held at the RORC Clubhouse in Cowes. Unfortunately the availability of the IRC single event rating, introduced by the RORC Rating Office in 2015, has been withdrawn for this event. All entries, therefore, will have to have a full IRC certificate.Entries open on 1st April 2017.