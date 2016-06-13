Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

IM20CA brought 2016 World Ranking challenge to a dramatic end

by Melges 20 today at 4:19 am
2016 Melges 20 World Ranking Champion - Drew Friedes, Pacific Yankee © BPSE/ZGN
With fifteen events completed spanning Asia, Europe and North America, the International Melges 20 Class presents a 2016 World Ranking trifecta.

Earlier this month, the International Melges 20 Class Association (IM20CA) brought its 2016 World Ranking challenge to a dramatic end in Miami. At the conclusion of fifteen memorable events that took place all across Europe, North America and Asia, California's Drew Freides' Pacific Yankee has won the highly coveted title of 2016 World Ranking Champion.

A win at the Melges Rocks Regatta back in March, two overall podium finishes during the European racing Series over the summer (Talamone and Riva del Garda), a second-place finish at Worlds, and another big win at the first event of the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series has awarded him the World Ranking Trophy for the very first time ever.

2016 Melges 20 North American Ranking Champion - Daniel Thielman, Kuai © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
2016 Melges 20 North American Ranking Champion - Daniel Thielman, Kuai © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association



At last victory is sweet for Freides as it was not until the end of the season that he and his team of tactician Morgan Reeser and Charlie Smythe on bow, pulled ahead of 2016 European Series Ranking Champion Alessandro Rombelli on STIG to win the overall. A huge congratulations also goes out to fellow Californian and long-time Melges 20 Class stalwart, Daniel Thielman aboard Kuai as he is 2016 North American Ranking Champion.

2016 Melges 20 European Ranking Champion - Alessandro Rombelli, STIG © Barracuda Communication
2016 Melges 20 European Ranking Champion - Alessandro Rombelli, STIG © Barracuda Communication



Other notable teams that have had an impeccable year sailing the Melges 20 that made the top five rankings include Russia's Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs, Guido Miani's Out of Reach, reigning World Champion Michael Illbruck on Pinta, Richard Davies' Section 16, North American Champ Justin Quigg's Character 2.0, Rob Wilber on Cinghiale and Jim Wilson's Oleander.

Above and beyond the individual results, the 2016 World Ranking has rewarded the entire International fleet with record numbers: a full 12-months of one design sportboat racing, 15 top-notch events around the world, and 113 participating teams representing 18 nationalities (Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Monaco, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

The IM20CA is now firmly looking forward to 2017 with great anticipation as it will make a debut in a new event format called the Melges World League. View a complete list of 2017 Melges 20 Events online at Melges20.com.

2016 Melges 20 World Ranking Overall, Top Ten Results

(Final - After Fifteen Events)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 111 pts.
2.) Alessandro Rombelli, STIG = 107 pts.
3.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 97 pts.
4.) Guido Miani, Out of Reach = 96 pts.
5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 92 pts.
6.) Michael Illbruck, Pinta = 90 pts.
7.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 79 pts.
8.) Richard Davies, Section 16 = 78 pts.
9.) Alexandr Ezhkov, Pirogovo Sailing = 76 pts.
10.) Dario Levi, Fremito d'Arja; 76 pts.

2016 Melges 20 European Ranking, Top Five Results

(Final - After Fifteen Events)

1.) Alessandro Rombelli, STIG = 107 pts.
2.) Guido Miani, Out of Reach = 96 pts.
3.) Michael Illbruck, Pinta = 90 pts.
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 82 pts.
5.) Richard Davis, Section 16 = 78 pts.

2016 Melges 20 North American Ranking, Top Five Results

(Final - After Fifteen Events)

1.) Daniel Thielman, Kuai = 73 pts.
2.) Justin Quigg, Character 2.0 = 69 pts.
3.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 58 pts.
4.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 56 pts.
5.) James Wilson, Oleander = 54 pts.

