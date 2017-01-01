Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Day 4 – Four French riders top the order

by Ian MacKinnon today at 5:11 pm
Day 4 – IKA KiteFoil GoldCup © Alex Schwarz / IKA
It is a measure of French dominance of kitefoil racing that four of the nation’s riders have a lock on the leaderboard going into the final day’s competition at the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil GoldCup in China.

But while the quartet from France—the cradle of kitefoiling—are close friends off the water, and even in some cases Enata foils and kites team-mates, they are bitter rivals on the course seeking any opportunity to best on another when the starting flag drops.

All are at a loss to explain, though, how their sometime training partner Axel Mazella (FRA) has so utterly dominated the third and penultimate stop of the IKA KiteFoil GoldCup in Pingtan, seizing 14 bullets in 15 races.

On the fourth of the five-day competition on the East China Sea Mazella scooped a perfect five bullets. But more than that, in an incredible performance, he led every mark rounding on the two laps of the windward-leeward course on flat water in breezes that varied from 8kts to 11kts.

Day 4 – IKA KiteFoil GoldCup © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Day 4 – IKA KiteFoil GoldCup © Alex Schwarz / IKA



“We try to train together, we have the same equipment, yet when we try to work out why he [Mazella] is always winning, we have no idea,” said Enata rider Julien Kerneur (FRA), lying fourth overall. “In the races I had pretty clear starts and I was always with Mazella at the top mark. But in the end I was fighting with Theo Lhostis (FRA) for second and third spots.”

The Team Enata trio were only split by their compatriot Theo de Ramecourt, who was keeping pace on Flysurfer Sonic Race kites and a Mike’s Lab foil, finishing the day third on the leaderboard, slipping one place from the start of the day.

In the women’s division—competing in the mixed fleet of 21 riders from 13 nations—Elena Kalinina (RUS) again led her key rival, France’s Alexia Fancelli, but was using the opportunity to focus on the men around her to finesse her tactics and improve her speed.

“I was pleased that I could finish in the top ten of the fleet sometimes,” said Kalinina. “I look at the guys around me and try to figure out who I should be ahead of. I was starting near the committee boat but found I was among the faster men and getting a lot of turbulence from foils and kites. So it was better for me to start near the pin end of the line.”

Short on competition experience this year, Kalinina believes the practise in Pingtan, building on her victory at the IKA KiteFoil GoldCup last week in Weifang, has been invaluable in pushing her to get faster.

Day 4 – IKA KiteFoil GoldCup © Alex Schwarz / IKA
Day 4 – IKA KiteFoil GoldCup © Alex Schwarz / IKA



The back-to-back KiteFoil GoldCup stops in China set the scene for the globe-trotting tour’s finale in Italy next month at the Sardinia Kiteboarding Grand Slam where the winner will be crowned world champion in the IKA KiteFoil class, with a trophy for the best overall rider of the tour.

Theo de Ramecourt is certainly hoping the French riders can repeat the dominance they have shown so far in Pingtan at Cagliari in Italy. He believes the vibrancy of the French foil scene is one of their big advantages, even though they rarely now train together.

“We are super-motivated,” said de Ramecourt. “We do a lot of competitions together, which gives us a lot of experience. Individually, we’re also working on the development of the kites and foils, and riding the gear that fits us.”

Overall standings after 15 races (three discards)

1. Axel Mazella (FRA) - 12 pts
2. Theo Lhostis (FRA) - 37 pts
3. Theo De Ramecourt (FRA) - 44 pts
4. Julien Kerneur (FRA) -37 pts
5 .Florian Gruber (GER) - 60 pts

Top ranked women after 10 races (two discards)

1. Elena Kalinina - 128 pts
2. Alexia Fancelli (FRA) - 154 pts
3. Kirstyn O'Brien - 176 pts

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1PredictWind.com

Related Articles

RS:X Windsurfing World Championships – Day 4 – Damage limitation
With what is seemingly become standard practice in the weather conditions here, the fleet were held ashore for an hour With the majority of sailors in the Gold Fleet picking up their worst result today, it was a case of damage limitation to the scorecard and ensuring that any hopes or dreams of winning this event were kept alive.
Posted today at 12:31 pm IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Mazella stretches lead in teasing breezes
The onshore breeze blowing over the East China Sea’s flat waters unexpectedly built quickly to an adequate 7kts to 9kts For the Frenchman, on his distinctive red 21m Enata kite and foil, it appears to matter little whether he is pursued by just four rivals or the entire fleet. He led round the first top mark and never looked back, stretching his advantage to a comfortable lead by the reaching finish after two searingly-fast laps of the windward-leeward track.
Posted on 21 Sep IKA KiteFoil GoldCup World Series – Axel Mazella nearly untouchable
Mazella racked up an incredible eight bullets from nine races, picking up where he had left off a few days earlier In the women’s division—racing among the mixed fleet of 21 riders from 13 nations—Russia’s Elena Kalinina was battling with Alexia Fancelli (FRA) and for the most part seemed to have he measure of the Frenchwoman, though their races were hard fought.
Posted on 20 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – The final wrap-up from Mauritius
The tussle for the top spots promised an epic end but, before that could happen, there was a huge field of competitors Kevin wasn’t the only Langeree making his GKA debut in Mauritius. His sister Jalou was among the 19 riders registered for the women’s division alongside some high-calibre riders in the form of last year’s event winner and local shredder Ninja-Maria Bichler, 2016 Dakhla champ Milla Ferreira, Hawaiian regular-footer Moona Whyte and former multiple-freestyle world champion Gisela Pulido.
Posted on 20 Sep High-octane racing on Day 1 of TwinTip-Racing World Championships
In no time at all, on the day one of five, the leading women were scrapping for any small advantage in the intense races The East China Sea served up flat water and a steady breeze of 11kts to 13kts in the large sheltered bay to kick off the action in the sixth successive edition of China International Kiteboarding Festival.
Posted on 19 Sep RS:X World Windsurfing Championship – Day 2 – Simplicity and stability
Today would be a day for simplicity and stability for all of the sailors aiming to keep their championship hopes alive. In both the men’s and women’s fleet, the overnight scorecard showed that a limited number of competitors actually mastered the conditions and the variables from the opening day. It could be that some nerves were showing and reigning double Olympic champion, Dorian van Rijsselberghe was potentially guilty of this with a mixed scoreline.
Posted on 19 Sep RS:X World Windsurfing Championships – Day 1 – Storm in a teacup
The overnight rain had disappeared leaving a blustery 25 knots of wind and huge breaking waves in the harbour entrance At the end of the day, whilst the remnants of the typhoon which passed through overnight did play a role, it was the almost impossible sailing conditions for both the sailors and race committee which would dominate the talk ashore.
Posted on 19 Sep World’s fastest riders take the start line for Kite Race Bonanza
The penultimate act of the 2017 hyrdrofoil race series will be run in tandem with the TT:R Open Worlds and Youth Open. Pingtan, on the East China Sea, is fast establishing itself as a kiting destination hosting international competitions year-in, year-out, but until now the reliably windy city has been more familiar to freestylers than racers.
Posted on 18 Sep RS:X 2019 World Championships assigned to Circolo Surf Torbole
Great satisfaction for Alessandra Sensini who won in Torbole, in 2006, first ever edition of RS:X World Championships. Great satisfaction also for Alessandra Sensini (four Olympic medals) who won in Torbole, in 2006, the first ever edition of the RS:X World Championships.
Posted on 18 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Finals – Moona defeats a ninja at One Eye
Today marked the final day of the main event here at the GKA Mauritius season finals as the women’s double-eliminations As this was a double elimination, once the competition reached the final round the winner of each two-rider heat would progress to the next one, so there would be a 20 minute break in between heats during which contestants could catch a quick breather before taking on their next opponent.
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy