Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl - Tow-in qualification round number 1

by EFPT today at 3:16 am
Riccardo Marca from Italy - IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl Alex Lang
With a very light wind forecast for today, we figured that noon was the perfect time to send the first qualification fleet of the Chiemsee tow-in championship out on the water.

For the past years, 30 riders could compete in three qualification rounds to proceed to the big final and claim 3.000€ prize-money. This year, the fleet was cut down to 20 guys, who were selected according to their tow-in rankings from previous seasons. The top five of every fleet would pass on.

Antoine Albert (Goya/Goya), Tonky Frans (RRD/RRD), Julien Mas (JP), Amado Vrieswijk (Severne/JP), Nicolas Akgazciyan, Loick Spicher (RRD/RRD), Marco Lufen (North/Fanatic), Riccardo Marca (North/Fanatic), Max Brinnich and Eliran Levi were the first ten to battle it out for the five available places in the final. The young Israeli Levi was lucky and could fill the space of Jacopo Testa (RRD/RRD), who dropped out shortly before the competition.

The format differed slightly from last year, as the riders got the chance to use a second boat which creates a wake just big enough for the windsurfers to get a lift for more radical and higher moves. Race director Tom Hartmann pointed out, that the using the boat was not mandatory, yet more height and different maneuvers would be rewarded by the judges.

Tonky Frans with a skopu - IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl 2017 © Alex Lang
Tonky Frans with a skopu - IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl 2017 © Alex Lang



Each rider was allowed two runs, with the higher score counting. The maximum amount of points in this discipline is 60. Five judges scored the style and technical difficulty of the maneuvers, with 10 points per category being the maximum amount. The highest and lowest score get eliminated and lead to the final result.

Amado Vrieswijk, who showed a double air culo in training last weekend and who was one of the contenders for the win, lost the footstraps in both of his runs and couldn’t make it into the final. Also the other sailors, who showed decent performances like Riccardo Marca and team-mate Marco Lufen couldn’t get past the 40 point benchmark.

The top 5:

Antoine Albert from New Caledonia was going for his signature move, the skopu in his first run, without using the wave as a ramp, but couldn’t land the trick. In his second round though he went all in and circled through a mega fast burner diablo (42 points). Swiss sailor Loick Spicher was one of the few sailors going into the move regular stance. He stomped a perfect culo and scored 42,5 points. Frenchie Julien Mas, who is truly a showman when it comes to this discipline, pulled an amazing one handed air burner 360 (43,5 points). Nicolas Akgazciyan who is always one to watch out for, landed a sick air burner funnell, with one and a half rotations being completely in the air (45 points). The winning move was performed by no one less than world famous sailor Tonky Frans, who seems super comfortable on his new RRD gear. Tonky reached some serious height in a skopu which he sailed out of. 51 points were the reward for this clean trick by the Bonaierian sailor.

The top 5 of fleet number 1:

1st Tonky Frans (RRD/RRD)
2nd Nicolas Akgazciyan
3rd Julien Mas (JP)
4th Loick Spicher (RRD/RRD)
5th Antoine Albert (Goya/Goya)

Since we want to seize every possible chance for wind the Race Director scheduled the skippers meeting for 6.00 am tomorrow morning. Fingers crossed that we can run some heats in those early hours of the day.

Lancer Not EqualWildwind 2016 660x82Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

A Few Rays – What to know about your skin?
Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out, while keeping the moisture we have in our body in. That’s a good thing right? – So we don’t blow up every time we take a swim or go out in the rain. Likewise so we don’t dry up in the sun.
Posted today at 2:47 am Sailing's World Cup Series standings released
The overall results for World Cup Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners. The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr Parlier finishes off with a perfect score at World Cup Series Hyères
In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr Hyères offers up perfection
Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day
Fletcher and Bithell held on tightly to the silver spot going in to the 49er finale to secure a third straight podium The French Riviera venue served up perfect conditions for the first of the event’s two medal race days, with bright sunshine and winds averaging 15 knots providing the ideal playground.
Posted on 29 Apr World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted on 29 Apr Sailing World Cup - Medal races on LIVE NOW - Day 1
Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST . First up is the Mens 49er skiff
Posted on 29 Apr Parlier proves to be un-beatable in strong breeze at SWC - Hyeres
Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals.
Posted on 29 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy