Marine Resource 2016

IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl - Registration day

by EFPT today at 6:38 am
IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl 2017 EFPT
27 riders out of 12 different nations signed up for the first ever IFCA Grand Prix in Austria. After successfully finishing the windsurfing foil and slalom competition last weekend, the freestyle elite of Europe took over here in Neusiedl am See, to fight for the total of 13.000€ prize-money.

Tow-In

Just like the past years, Chiemsee provides the 3.000€ for the tow-in competition that will see a slightly different format this year: only twenty riders were allowed to enter, according to their seeding of the previous season. To push the discipline and the moves to the next level, another boat will create a wake and therefor a ramp for the riders. Like that, we expect higher and more radical moves close to the audience.

Freestyle

Big names like Amado Vrieswijk (Severne/JP), Yentel Caers (JP), Tonky Frans (RRD/RRD) and Adrien Bosson (North/Fanatic) entered the contest, alongside up and coming riders like Sam Esteve (JP/Neilpryde) from France and EFPT rookies like Eilon Wilson (Patrik) and Eliran Levi from Israel. Local hero Max Matissek (North/Fanatic) will have some Austrian competition with Paul Simmerl (JP/Neilpryde) and Max Brinnich signing up. Latter has spent several months in Brasil in the last two years, mainly focusing on video projects and training and is now ready to take his sailing to the next level.

To read more click here.

You may find the single elimination ladder online.

Skippers meeting for tomorrow is scheduled for 9.00am. To get more live updates please make sure to follow us on our social media channels!
