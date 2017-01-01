Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl - Action coming soon...

by EFPT today at 8:15 am
Max Matissek - Surf Worldcup 2014 Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
After running the famous Surf Worldcup in Austria for many consecutive years in Podersdorf, the venue of one of Europes biggest outdoor festival changed. So did the competition format.

A kitesurfing competition was always part of the big happening at lake Neusiedl - this year though, the organisers decided to go for a windsurfing only event and an all new format: the IFCA Grand Prix, featuring slalom windsurfing, foil windsurfing and an EFPT freestyle competition.

We spoke to Mike Piechura, CEO of the organisation team and who was the man behind the European Freestyle Pro Tour for many years to find out more about the 'new' Surf Worldcup.

Read what Mike told us here.

The first ever IFCA Grand Prix tour stop, featuring an EFPT freestyle competition with 10.000€ prize-money and the 3.000€ CHIEMSEE tow-in competition is happening from the fourth - seventh of May 2017.

For more info about the event please head here.

Registered Riders

Wildwind 2016 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 edition
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted today at 11:41 am Sailing World Cup - Medal races on LIVE NOW - Day 1
Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST . First up is the Mens 49er skiff
Posted today at 10:48 am Parlier proves to be un-beatable in strong breeze at SWC - Hyeres
Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals.
Posted today at 6:07 am Défi Wind and Défi Kite – The biggest sea marathon in south of France
Participants from any age and level come to brave the “Tramontane”. From 13 to 72 years old all are meeting in a festive Initiated by Philippe Bru (PBO), Wind Magazine, and the tourism office of Gruissan, this atypical event is based on a simple idea : to gather at the same place, same moment, and on the same starting line the greatest number of modern times sliders, professionals and amateurs.
Posted on 28 Apr Mistral forecast tricked kite fleet on Day 3 at SWC - Hyeres
Despite a favourable forecast famous 'Mistral' winds never materialised during the third day of Sailing World Cup Hyeres Despite a favourable forecast, the famous 'Mistral' winds never materialised during the third day of the Sailing World Cup Hyeres.
Posted on 28 Apr Heiner's consistency pays dividends in Sailing World Cup Hyères
Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn. Out of the 534 racers from 52 nations, racing across the ten Olympic events, Foiling Formula Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn.
Posted on 27 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Dylan and Stuart hold their nerve on Day 3
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday Wind conditions built later than anticipated on this third day of competition, and knowing that Friday’s forecast looks set to bring big breeze and potentially a day confined to shore, sailors and race management alike were eager to eke out the best conditions and complete the day’s schedule.
Posted on 27 Apr SWC - Hyeres - Mazella and Parlier dominate racing on Day 2
A grey, overcast morning welcomed the sailors from the ten Olympic classes as well as the Open Kiteboarding A grey, overcast morning welcomed the sailors from the ten Olympic classes as well as the Open Kiteboarding (foiling Formula Kite) and the 2.4 Norlin OD, a Para World Sailing event, to the boat park with an expected morning breeze of seven - twelve knots from the west.
Posted on 27 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr Racing in Formula Kite Short Track format at Day 1 of SWC - Hyeres
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances/bragging rights Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France.
Posted on 26 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy