IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl - Action coming soon...

After running the famous Surf Worldcup in Austria for many consecutive years in Podersdorf, the venue of one of Europes biggest outdoor festival changed. So did the competition format.
A kitesurfing competition was always part of the big happening at lake Neusiedl - this year though, the organisers decided to go for a windsurfing only event and an all new format: the IFCA Grand Prix, featuring slalom windsurfing, foil windsurfing and an EFPT freestyle competition.
We spoke to Mike Piechura, CEO of the organisation team and who was the man behind the European Freestyle Pro Tour for many years to find out more about the 'new' Surf Worldcup.
The first ever IFCA Grand Prix tour stop, featuring an EFPT freestyle competition with 10.000€ prize-money and the 3.000€ CHIEMSEE tow-in competition is happening from the fourth - seventh of May 2017.
