Please select your home edition
Edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

IFCA Grand Prix - Victory for Amado Vrieswijk on the final day

by EFPT today at 6:22 am
Winner Amado Vrieswijk - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
The first ever IFCA Grand Prix in Austria left us with all kind of different weather scenarios throughout the week. On the last day it eventually delivered suitable conditions to run the EFPT freestyle competition.

With north-westerly wind, the bouy course was set in the morning and the horn for the first heat went off at 1.15pm. The sailors were on their 5.2s and bigger freestyle boards. The slightly more westerly direction made the wind quite gusty, so the heat duration has been extended to ten minutes after the thrid heat. Already in round number one, the action has been amazing, considering the challenging conditions. Julien Mas (JP) showed his moves with a very smooth style and managed to take out local rider Max Matissek (North/Fanatic), to then be stopped by Belgian freestyle hot-shot Yentel Caers (JP).

Riccardo Marca (North/Fanatic) who was placed sixth overall in last year’s EFPT ranking, seemed to struggle a bit in the beginning, yet could get his competition game back on in the end, to take out Eliran Levi from Israel and Giovanni Passani. Once again, Caers was the one to stop this run.

Tonky Frans - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
Tonky Frans - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/



An impressive performance was shown by German rider Andreas Lachauer (JP/Neilpryde). He sailed super stylish in all of his heats landing a switch forward loop, a funnell clock as well as powermoves, which scored him points on all levels: diversity, style and technical difficulty. Lachauer was taking out Loick Spicher (RRD/RRD) from Switzerland and could then win over Nicolas Akgazciyan in a very close 2:1 decision. The German competitor was excited by his victory and stated, that he has already been sailing five times against the Frenchie in other competitions, yet could never pass.

19 years old Sam Esteve (Neilpryde/JP) from France, who won the Chiemsee Tow-In Championship yesterday, was sailing on an outstanding level. He caused quite an upset by taking down Tonky Frans (RRD/RRD) in the first and Adrien Bosson (North/Fanatic) in the second round. After losing against Caers in the semi-final, he faced Jacopo Testa (RRD/RRD) in the last heat of today – the losers final.

Yentel Caers - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
Yentel Caers - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/



Jacopo Testa has been stepping it up big time in the past seasons and seems a lot more switched on in competition. He landed perfect kabis, double spocks and spock culos in most of his heats and topped it up with no handed flakas, a regular chachoo and shakas that he went through completely one handed.

Vice World Champion from last year, Amado Vrieswijk (Severne/JP) proved once again how consistent his sailing was, regardless of the conditions. The Bonairean sailor landed spock culos, double culos, konos and burners as well as shove-it spocks and nice shakas on both tacks. Vrieswijk closed the doors for Ruyssenaars, Lachauer and Testa, to face his good friend and team-mate Caers in the winners final.

The winners final itself was great to watch – not only because of the high class sailing, but also because of the good vibes between the two friends on the water. The JP Australia team-mates were sailing close together, trying to either excel each other move by move or by trying to synchronize double culos and kabikuchis. Both riders filled their sheets, yet Amado Vrieswijk could take victory over the Belgian sailor.

The top 4 - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
The top 4 - 2017 IFCA Grand Prix Neusiedl © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/



The top three and final result of the first IFCA Grand Prix:

• 1st Amado Vrieswijk (Severne/JP)
• 2nd Yentel Caers (JP)
• 3rd Jacopo Testa (RRD/RRD)

Since Vrieswijk and Caers won’t make it to all the EFPT events, Testa and Esteve collected extremely valuable points for the overall ranking of 2017 and became contenders for the title. The next EFPT contest will take place in Tarifa from the 18th-21st of May, where the hunt for the EFPT title 2017 will continue.

North Technology - Southern SparsBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Southern Spars AC50 build for Emirates Team NZ + Video
The Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map 27 years after Steinlager 2 put Southern Spars on the map with her unequalled clean sweep of the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, Southern Spars were called on to build Emirates Team NZ's America's Cup Challenger. Here's a look behind the scenes at the composite engineering process Southern Spars employ on projects ranging from Volvo OR spars, to Olympic bike wheels to an AC50
Posted on 1 May Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.III)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We’ve looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone, seen the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery. Now we’ll see why patience is the key in the aftermath of her fury.
Posted on 30 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr She’s still here with us, and now we can be there for her
Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Of the many endearing qualities in Lisa Blair, the one that is paramount is her effervescence. Yet it is what lies behind that which could be her most incredible characteristic. Sometimes you can almost overlook her steely determination, but not for long when you start talking with her. Catching up with her live from Cape Town surely was a vivid reminder of not only what this sailor can accomplish
Posted on 24 Apr Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience
This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. This all stems from the learnings in the widely read, ‘Debbie says there are 7 Ps and 1 C with insurance’. As time unfolds some more, we learn that indeed there are a lot of reasons you need to apply patience with both your dealings with your insurance company, and also all the many trades that are working feverishly to get all the jobs done.
Posted on 19 Apr America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on hitting the AC50's sound barrier
These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. The big difference between the AC72, the America's Cup Class, used in the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco and the smaller AC50 to be sailed in Bermuda, lies in their light and medium air performance. 'These boats are incredible. The performance that can be achieved in light airs is the amazing thing. In 7-8-9-10 knots of breeze, you are sailing at 30kts at times.
Posted on 18 Apr America's Cup - Bernasconi on expected winning factors in Bermuda
ETNZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie Emirates Team NZ's Technical Director, Dan Bernasconi has let out a few clues as to where he thought the differences might lie once the six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup. 'We have had a great run', he says. 'We've had a few hiccups along the way, as always. But the boat is going really well. We are getting through manoeuvres very well. And we think our straight line speed is good.'
Posted on 18 Apr Almost got sad…
Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Then realised that in fact racing was not over. It was just a change in focus, that’s all. Black Jack stormed away to grab Line Honours in the Brisbane to Gladstone, and thanks also to Nigel Statham for providing us with more info. Of course it could be the 70’ rocketship’s last outing under that name, with the 40 and now 100 to be Peter Harburg’s nautical passions.
Posted on 18 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy