Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

IFCA Grand Prix - Fleet two and the big final

by EFPT today at 5:00 am
Julien Mas - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
Day 3 started with high hopes to launch the freestyle competition at 6.00 am in the morning. Unfortunately the conditions left riders and crew disappointed, as the weather front seemed to have passed through in the night.

Around mid-day we started into the second round of the tow-in championship. Big names like Adrien Bosson (North/Fanatic), Davy Scheffers, Steven Van Broeckhoven (JP/Neilpryde) and Yentel Caers (JP) were taking part. Local hero Max Matissek (North/Fanatic) was keen to fight his way into the final. The first line was joined by Giovanni Passani from Italy, Jeremy Plüss from Switzerland, freestyle prodigy Sam Esteve (JP/Neilpryde) and Tim Ruyssenaars. Since Max Rowe had to drop out due to health issues, Rik Coumans from Holland completed the fleet of ten.

Using the wake of the boat Davy Scheffers, who is the reigning EFPT overall tow-in champion, showed action on an outstanding level. The Dutchie spun through a double air burner and managed to pulled the highest score of the event and one of the highest scores ever, 57 points. Sam Esteve, who is still a newcomer to the freestyle scene was placed second, followed by Giovanni Passani who seemed very pleased yet surprised about his performance. The Italian landed a clean one-handed burner 360. Tow-in expert from France, Adrien Bosson made his way to the final with a burner three. The five riders to qualify were then completed by the multiple European Champion in freestyle and tow-in Steven Van Broeckhoven.

Tonky Frans flying - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
Tonky Frans flying - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/



The Final

With a beach packed with people and perfect weather, the first rider of the final was on the water by 6.30pm. Like every year, the riders were granted three runs, to guarantee a more radical show. Since Steven Van Broeckhoven had to drop out of the final fleet due to a slightly injured shoulder. Local Max Matissek was therefore the one to complete the fleet of ten, which happened to be a real crowd-pleaser.

The onshore southerly wind was picking up during the day and once again delivered different conditions for the riders. In the final all the sailors chose to use the wake as a ramp and the action was exceptional. All the boys showed that they are in this final for a reason. They were spinning through perfect air burner funnells, double air burners and funnell combinations. Tonky Frans was going for huge skopus, yet the landing was a bit scatchy. Loick Spicher and Max Matissek were going in regular stance, and went for a culo and a kono respectively. Nicolas Akgazciyan and Julien Mas were both showing some great skills behind the jetski, whilst Adrien Bosson, who was a contender for the top three, was struggling a bit with the challenging conditions.

The new move

Suprise of the day has been once again Sam Esteve, who went for superhigh 900 degrees of air rotation. We couldn’t figure if it was a double air burner into air funnell or a double pasko so we decided to give Sam the chance to name this move, which was landed for the first time in tow-in competition. The ‘Samair’ sets a new benchmark in tow-in competition.

At the end of the day, the French podium wasn’t an illusion anymore:

1st Sam Esteve
2nd Nicolas Akgazciyan
3rd Julien Mas

The Samair - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Sam Esteve
The Samair - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Sam Esteve



It is great to see, how the discipline has been developing over the past years and how all the riders keep pushing it.

Skippers meeting for tomorrow is set for 10.00 am. The forecast looks promising for the afternoon! Fingers crossed we’ll see some freestyle action on the last day of the IFCA Grand Prix here in Neusiedl am See.

The top 3 of the tow-in - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/
The top 3 of the tow-in - IFCA Grand Prix - Day 3 © Martin Reiter http://www.efpt.net/

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Sailing's World Cup Series standings released
The overall results for World Cup Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners. The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr Parlier finishes off with a perfect score at World Cup Series Hyères
In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr Hyères offers up perfection
Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr Skiff success in first Hyeres World Cup finals day
Fletcher and Bithell held on tightly to the silver spot going in to the 49er finale to secure a third straight podium The French Riviera venue served up perfect conditions for the first of the event’s two medal race days, with bright sunshine and winds averaging 15 knots providing the ideal playground.
Posted on 29 Apr World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted on 29 Apr Sailing World Cup - Medal races on LIVE NOW - Day 1
Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST Live coverage of the first day of Medal Racing at Sailing World Cup Hyeres starts at 12:00 CEST . First up is the Mens 49er skiff
Posted on 29 Apr Parlier proves to be un-beatable in strong breeze at SWC - Hyeres
Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals.
Posted on 29 Apr Défi Wind and Défi Kite – The biggest sea marathon in south of France
Participants from any age and level come to brave the “Tramontane”. From 13 to 72 years old all are meeting in a festive Initiated by Philippe Bru (PBO), Wind Magazine, and the tourism office of Gruissan, this atypical event is based on a simple idea : to gather at the same place, same moment, and on the same starting line the greatest number of modern times sliders, professionals and amateurs.
Posted on 28 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy