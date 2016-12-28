Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

IDEC obliterates Jules Verne record and remembering Meaghan van Liew

by Brian Hancock on 26 Jan
IDEC Sport approaching the finish line off Ushant. . ..
I have been trying to come up with some kind of superlative to describe the awesome accomplishment by Francis Joyon and his crew aboard IDEC as they totally obliterated the Jules Verne non-stop, circumnavigation record. Let me be clear.

When Loïck Peyron and his team aboard Banque Populaire V set the record three years ago it was deemed by many sailing pundits to be almost impossible to beat. Peyron and company got handed some lucky weather breaks and whomever was out to better their time would need not only blinding speed, but some lucky breaks as well. There is no doubt that IDEC had blinding speed; they left a trail of new records in their wake, but they also got a massive weather opportunity in the final days of their circumnavigation.

As Banque Populaire V headed up the Atlantic they were faced with the Azores High standing between them and the finish off the coast of France. Their options were limited; sail to the east of the High and face headwinds or take the long road to the west up and around the High. They took the long road first heading northwest at ninety degrees to their course, then north, and finally turning to the east when they were around the latitude of Limerick in Ireland. I don’t have the numbers but they must have added hundreds of miles to their course.

By contrast IDEC was able to sail an almost direct route to the finish and not only that, they were able to hook onto some nice little low pressure systems that catapulted them into the record books. I think it’s pretty clear that they were going to beat Banque Populaire V’s reference time, but this little gift from the wind gods is going to ensure that this record stands for a very long time.

IDEC crew at press conference
IDEC crew at press conference


When the first Jules Verne record was set in 1993 by Bruno Peyron and his crew which included American Cam Lewis, they lapped the planet in 79 days and some change. The point was to get around in less than 80 days and they managed to get across the finish line with a few hours to spare.

Prior to their record breaking circumnavigation many sailors doubted that it could be done. When the idea of the Jules Verne Trophy was concocted on a barge on the River Seine in Paris, the fastest circumnavigation time was 109 days (set by Titouan Lamazou when he won the Vendée Globe).

To sail around the world in less than 80 days one would have to sail a full 27% faster. It’s easy to look back and think how attainable a goal it was, but in 1990 the idea of sailing around the world in less than 80 days was daunting. Look at it now from the vantage of two and a half decades into the future and realize that IDEC’s time was twice as fast as the original 1993 record and even more impressive, they lopped more than 10% off Banque Populaire V ‘s time. Unreal.

So let me just leave the superlatives aside and congratulate the crew. Francis Joyon you are a master seaman but you were helped by some equally masterful sailors. Clément Surtel, Alex Pella, Gwénolé Gahinet, Sébastien Audigane and my mate Bernard Stamm. Seven great sailors who are now in the history books. Bien fait les hommes.

Meaghan van Liew
Meaghan van Liew



Tricks and Tips.

For this edition there won't be any Tricks and Tips. I instead want to remember my friend Meaghan van Liew, a true powerhouse in sailing who very sadly died yesterday. She was married to Brad van Liew who is without a doubt the best known solo sailor in North America. Three solo circumnavigations under his various keels. Meg was the one that not only landed his sponsorship deals but also did the media and I have a great story to tell.

When Brad got sponsorship from Balance Bar - one of those energy bar companies - they would not give any money but Meg and their PR team decided on a strategy. Column inches would be worth so much. Like a column inch in the New York Times would be worth a certain amount and a column inch in the Boston Globe would be worth a certain amount and so on... So if she got ink in papers they would pay the campaign per inch in sponsorship. Halfway around the world they were begging her to stop getting them so much media - they couldn’t afford it anymore. Love you Meaghan VL - you leave a lasting memory.

For the rest of this story click here

A sailor with multiple round the world races to his credit - fully crewed and shorthanded - Brian Hancock is the author of the definitive book on sailmaking - Maximum Sail Power - and the author of the All About Sails blog.

For more from Brian Hancock click here

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsHenri Lloyd 50 YearsBandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Thomas Coville and Sodebo - A most extraordinary sailing feat
On Christmas Day the loop was closed on one of the most extraordinary sailing feats in modern history On Christmas Day the loop was closed on one of the most extraordinary sailing feats in modern history. The French sailor Thomas Coville set a new record for the fastest solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe and he not only broke the record, he absolutely slayed it knocking more than 8 days off the previous record held by fellow Frenchman Francis Joyon.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - All together + Video
This was my fifth circumnavigation and my second this year, as I took part in the double-handed Barcelona World Race. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - Sébastien Audigane, helmsman-trimmer, fifth circumnavigation: This was my fifth circumnavigation and my second this year, as I took part in the double-handed Barcelona World Race. I rounded Cape Horn twice in 2015! I already sailed on this boat in 2009, but to sail her after she has been further optimised for the Jules Verne Trophy with such a great team is fantastic.
Posted on 10 Jan 2016 Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport arrival images by Jean-Marie Liot
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 10 Jan 2016 Jules Verne Trophy – 47 days, 14 hours and 47 minutes + Audios
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 10 Jan 2016 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport completes adventure after 47 days
2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 9 Jan 2016 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport has hit a UFO
2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport hit an unidentified floating object during the night. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport hit an unidentified floating object during the night. The port rudder is broken. However they are still expected to reach the pontoon in Brest at 1900hrs UTC.
Posted on 8 Jan 2016 2015 -16 Jules Verne Trophy - A tricky and lively sea for last hours
It was not an easy night for 14 sailors on Spindrift 2, amazing capabilities of boat allowed them to negotiate, calmly 2015 -16 Jules Verne Trophy - It was not an easy night for the 14 sailors on Spindrift 2. Though the amazing capabilities of the boat allowed them to negotiate, relatively calmly, this violent passage, punctuated by winds of over 30 knots combined with six meter-deep waves, the maxi-trimaran was still really shaken about.
Posted on 8 Jan 2016 Jules Verne Trophy – 48 hours, the Joyon way
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT is passing the Azores at 33 knots in heavy seas. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT is passing the Azores at 33 knots in heavy seas. The big gennaker only came down when the wind got above 35 knots last night. Francis Joyon’s scenario is clear: he wants to be in Brest as early as possible on Friday to beat the record set on this boat by Franck Cammas in 2010.
Posted on 7 Jan 2016 Jules Verne Trophy – Day 46 - Tough conditions + Video
Jules Verne Trophy – With a day and a half to go, Spindrift 2 is heading into the storm. Jules Verne Trophy – With a day and a half to go, Spindrift 2 is heading into the storm. It was inevitable that they would have to pass through this cold front that has come from the US coast, and the sailors have done everything to approach it as sensibly as possible.
Posted on 7 Jan 2016 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - Coming home fast
There are still 1,700 miles left to for the trimaran, whose arrival in Brittany remains scheduled for Friday. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - There are still 1,700 miles left to for the trimaran, whose arrival in Brittany remains scheduled for Friday. Since this morning, Spindrift 2 has not dropped below an average speed of 30-32 knots, which conjures up an image of lovely gliding on an ever-friendly ocean road.
Posted on 6 Jan 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy