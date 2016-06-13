Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

IC37 One-Design to ensure bright future at Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup

by New York Yacht Club today at 1:36 pm
A rendering of the IC37 one-design on the mooring in front of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court. A fleet of 20 IC37s will be built for the 2019 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup © Dan Nerney / NYYC and Mills Design
After a decade of incredible competition with the Swan 42 One-Design sailboat, the New York Yacht Club is proud to announce the new class that will carry the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, sailing’s premiere Corinthian interclub competition, into its second decade, and beyond.

Production on the IC37, designed by Mills Design with support from KND-Sailing Performance and SDK Structures, will start in the next few months. A fleet of 20 37-footers, all owned and maintained by the New York Yacht Club, will be available for the 2019 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. The fifth Invitational Cup will be sailed this September in 15 Swan 42s.

IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



“A decade ago, we created a new class of boat and a ground-breaking international sailing competition,” says Commodore Philip A. Lotz. “Both have been tremendous successes. The first four editions of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup have set a new standard for interclub competition, bringing amateur sailors from 43 yacht clubs from 21 countries to compete off Newport. The Swan 42 was an instant success with 18 boats competing in the class’s inaugural national championship in 2007. More recently, the design has found tremendous success in handicap regattas around the world. The dispersion of the class away from the Northeast United States has made it harder and harder to get enough boats to meet the continued interest in the Invitational Cup. To ensure the future of this great event, the Club decided to build its own fleet of raceboats. From 19 submissions from top yacht designers around the globe, we have selected a 37-footer drawn by Mark Mills. We think it’s the perfect choice to carry this regatta forward and build upon the substantial legacy established by the Swan 42.”

IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



Unlike the Swan 42, which was built to cruise and race both around the buoys and offshore, the IC37 is purpose-built for competition. The flush deck, square-top main, open cockpit and wide beam carried all the way to the transom are all hallmarks of a thoroughbred raceboat, designed to be pushed hard on all points of sail.

“It’s definitely a planing downwind design,” says Mills, who founded his eponymous design firm in 1996. “We tried to find a displacement that produces that outcome, but still provides a boat you can build within the determined cost envelope and doesn’t leave you lacking stability going upwind. It will be an exciting boat to sail.”

IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



Since the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup is a Corinthian regatta sailed in supplied boats, the design brief also specified that the boat be sturdy, relatively straightforward to sail and welcoming to amateur sailors.

“One of the goals was to accommodate a wide range of ages of both genders,” says Mills. “It would be easy to do a lighter boat that’s very aggressive and very dynamic and required burly 20-somethings to sail it. But that would fail against the requirements of the club. We’re trying to create a boat that’s light and high performance, and can be sailed aggressively by a wide variety of sailors.”

IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
IC37 One-Design - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



The IC37—a working class title that's subject to change—will measure in at just over 37 feet, or 11.3 meters, with a 6-foot retractable sprit. The beam is just shy of 12 feet and the displacement is scheduled to be approximately 8,000 pounds with 50 percent of that in a T-bulb that will draw just more than eight feet. A two-spreader carbon rig will support 900 square feet of upwind sail area and 2,000 square feet of downwind sail area. The projected ratings for IRC, ORC and ORR are 1.180, 542.7 and 545.3, respectively.

Mills deck plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
Mills deck plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



“We were overwhelmed with the response to our initial request for proposals,” says NYYC Sailing Committee Chair Paul M. Zabetakis, who skippered the Club's Invitational Cup entry in 2015. “We feel that’s a strong indication that there’s an opportunity in sailing for the next great one-design class. While our primary goal is to create a boat that will sustain the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup well into the future, we also hope that the momentum provided by the Club’s investment will establish a class that will reinvigorate a general interest in Corinthian yachting in larger boats.”

Mills interior plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
Mills interior plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



While the class rules are a work in progress, the Club is committed to sustaining the amateur focus of the Invitational Cup and promoting the inclusion of women and youth sailors.

With the design selected, the next step is to choose a builder. Experienced yacht builders from across North American and around the globe have expressed an interest. The Club expects to make that decision within the next few weeks.

“While we have more than two years until the start of the 2019 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, our timeline doesn’t have a lot of margin for error,” says NYYC member Arthur J. Santry, who chaired the IC37 Selection Subcommittee. “We hope to start the tooling by mid July and sea trial the first boat before the end of the year.”

Mills sail plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli
Mills sail plan - Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup © Stuart Streuli



Commodore Lotz' connection to the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup goes back to the inaugural competition in 2009, which he won while representing the host club. He also claimed two Swan 42 National Championships.

'Each time we run the Invitational Cup, the bar gets raised,' Lotz says. 'The teams come to Newport better prepared and the competition gets more intense. With the IC37 we have the perfect boat to continue that trend. We expect the 2017 event, the final one for the Swan 42, to be the most competitive yet. We anticipate the switch to the IC37 will increase both the interest in competing and the effort each invited club puts toward winning Corinthian sailing's top prize.'

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueBarz Optics - FloatersWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Top of the Gulf 2017 - fabulous finale for the Coronation Cup
Collecting a prize for coming last doesn’t carry a lot of cachet With whitecaps all across the bay, “the lambs are in the paddock,” said RO Dennis Thompson, and reached for the mint sauce. Hot, bright sunshine over the racing area, and a spectacular backdrop of nearly jet black over Jomtien Beach made for some great images. Kitati Assakul’s ponderous Sonic proved that she could, indeed, pick up her skirts and get on with it
Posted on 8 May Seconds determine Top of the Gulf Regatta winners
Just seconds determined who would have the bragging rights at Ocean Marina Gala Dinner and series prize-giving evening It was proclaimed the “best day of the regatta” by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.
Posted on 8 May Top of the Gulf 2017, day 3. Topsy-turvy with a vengeance.
Stinking fish and a golf course A hot and glassy start to the day, but the organisers had the good sense to put a bar on the media boat – well, temporarily anyway! After an hour’s wait under AP, RO Dennis Thompson fired off a sequence and the various divisions went away in 6 knots of breeze, having been assured that there was to be no live firing by the Royal Thai Navy today. Really.
Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Monjon Vic State Championships – Hail the New Prince
With the passing of the Black Prince, the aspirations of many once again become confused with the dominance of the few. First the summer aggregate and now capped off with the Vic Champs Crown, Brendan Lee sailing ‘By the Lee’ is fast and clean these days.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted on 29 Apr North Sails head North to Mooloolaba
there has been a 70% increase in entries already for the 2017 Etchells Australasian Championship Since the announcement of Line 7 as the naming rights sponsor for the 2017 Etchells Australasian Championship there has been a 80% increase in entries already. No doubt the notion of cool regatta shirts, as well as the ubiquitous on and off the water activities Mooloolaba is synonymous for, has everyone inspired.
Posted on 28 Apr Andrew York’s masterclass in sailing fast one-design keelboats
It is no accident that Andrew ‘Yorky’ York finds himself entrenched in the upper echelons of sailing - it’s in his DNA Yorky was blooded into sailing early on and followed in Mick’s footsteps when he represented Australia at the America’s Cup - as a main trimmer and navigator respectively in 1983 (Advance) and aboard Kookaburra in Fremantle in 1985-1987
Posted on 26 Apr MC38 Autumn Regatta light air debut for new owner
A light air Day 1 of final act of MC38’s 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green’s Ginger by the slimmest margin A light air day one of the final act of the MC38’s 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green’s Ginger by the slimmest margin.
Posted on 22 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy