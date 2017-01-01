Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Preview

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156018

by Eric Due today at 12:50 pmThe venue is the world class sailing arena of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and some of the most challenging conditions for any sailing. Come on down to Crissy Field and witness the fastest sailors in the world battle it out on the third stop of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour 2017!What is the Hydrofoil Pro Tour you might ask? Over 40 currently registered racers ride above the water on carbon fiber hydrofoils. The hydrofoils look like aeroplane wings at the end of a long carbon fiber shaft. Check out the sponsor page of F-One kites to see more about the gear. They ride above the water at speeds in excess of 40 mph! Powered by ram air foil kites, these riders are going upwind faster than anything else. Racing is a balancing act, like riding a unicycle… on water. Riders are powered by a large kite that needs to maintain constant pressure. The skill level of these riders is incredible. When they zoom past the beach at Crissy Field, you will be amazed.This fleet of racers come from all over the world. Our local previous world champion Johnny Heineken will be battling it out with the 2016 tour champion Nico Parlier from France, and third place Nico Landauer from Uruguay, and many other international riders like Ollie Bridge, Axel Mazella and local top racers. The 2016 Rolex Yachtswoman of the year Daniela Moroz will be racing head to head with the gentlemen.Grab your beach chair, fill your cooler, and head down to Crissy Field for some incredible racing, chilling, and spectating. We are also planning on doing live stream and updates from the races.The forecast is on for wind, sun, and plenty of entertainment. Thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers for enabling an incredible event.