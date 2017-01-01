Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 1

Day 1 – Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov Day 1 – Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov

by Event Media today at 12:40 pmRacers ready, start countdown ticking, nerves and energy are up. Bammm! The start gun goes off and forty-six racers are off the line!The 2017 Hydrofoil Pro Tour starts off today in San Francisco, CA, USA at Crissy Field. The skies are overcast while the colorful kites race across the skyline.The international attendance of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour has incredible athletes on site racing the fastest kite racing gear on the planet. The competition is fierce again this year. We have competitors from France, Italy, Germany, England, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, Brazil and more.The four races today started out in light winds making the racing tricky with solid wind in the middle of the course and light winds inside and at the leeward marks. These conditions test the best of sailors and make for good tactical decisions and some luck.





Ripping around the course in first for the day is last year’s winner, Nico Parlier from France followed by Riccardo Lecesse from Italy in second, pulling out a bullet in the final heat of the day. Rounding out the top three is local racer Johnny Heineken. The depth of talent goes deep and anything can happen over the next few days. Check out the registered racer list for the latest results updated throughout the day here.



Come on down and check out the event if you are local. Follow us online over the next few days. Thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers for enabling an incredible event.

