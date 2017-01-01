Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Hydrofoil Pro Tour - Day 3

by Olivia Rose today at 4:30 am
Day 3 - HydroFoil Pro Tour 2017 Sebastian Tron
Again, a little chill set in last night and promises for a great day of wind for today for the final day of Racing. On Day 2 of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour the wind was light and steady, eight - eleven knots for races six, seven, and eight. Direction was 355 degrees to 20 degrees magnetic.

Race nine - light and steady six knots, most of the riders had to swim in this one, therefore the race was abandoned. The sea state was blue, flat water, light seaweed.

The forecast for March 28th, Day 3 showed a building breeze from 000 degrees, coming in at 18-24 knots towards the middle of the day - much different than previous days. The sea state for yesterday was choppy with heavy wind swell. Rob Dean scheduled and achieved six successful races for Day 3 in these conditions, full power and live action with Joey Pasquali streaming LIVE on Facebook. See more on the official HFPT page.

Day 3 - HydroFoil Pro Tour 2017 © Sebastian Tron
Day 3 - HydroFoil Pro Tour 2017 © Sebastian Tron



Top competitors for yesterday who were battling it out in stronger wind were Nico Parlier putting up some stiff competition, riding Ozone kites with a Mike’s Lab foil, Maxime Nocher on Enata, Olly Bridge flying Flysurfer, riding Levitaz and Axel Mazella with F-one and Taaora. Riccardo Leccese is also performing spectacularly, sponsored by Ozone riding Mike’s Lab foil.

Today’s protests amongst the riders were primarily related to tangles. The conditions went from calm to almost still on Day 2, compared to 20-25 knots of consistent wind on Day 3 gusting up to 30 knots. Needless to say there were some hostile tangles happening on the water, some protest while many hug it out on the beach. The thermal adds seven – ten knots to the forecast in La Ventana so seems like yesterday’s thermal wind surprised many of the riders who are just discovering the destination. La Ventana lived up to its reputation and has delivered various wind conditions for the riders to compete in - there are no excuses in this race. Light wind to high winds, the race has provided all conditions.

Many competitors, like Ejder Ginyol from TUR, Bitna KOR, John Von Tesmar USA, chose to spend the entire season in La Ventana thanks to the various training opportunities the wind conditions provide throughout the late fall and winter months. There are steady winds until late April and in May as summer sets in, the magical thermal effects starts to fade but the bay continues to get a steady breeze from the East of 12 - 15 knots every afternoon.

Day 3 - HydroFoil Pro Tour 2017 © Sebastian Tron
Day 3 - HydroFoil Pro Tour 2017 © Sebastian Tron



Playa Central supports hydrofoil racing since 2014, first and foremost because this type of event stimulates riders and manufacturers while pushing their design and creative process to their limit by going as fast as they can in all conditions. Many of the manufacturers come to La Ventana perform R&D practices, as well as promotional videos for their brands; amongst them, Matt Taggart with Ozone, Benni Boelli with Flysurfer, Adrian Geislinger with Levitaz, George Hraldin with Delta Foils and many more. World champions of various disciplines are here to battle it out for the HFPT.

The parties have been kept light but surely tonight all will celebrate the spectacular range of wind that this destination has provided. On Day 4, the wind line can be seen coming in from the distance. The last skipper’s meeting will take place at 10:00 hrs, led by Rob Dean. The forecast shows steady wind coming in all day through the North. Racing should start around noon. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Final press release after prize ceremony announcing the Champion of the first stop of the 2017 HFPT.

Protector - 660 x 82Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar Hydrofoil Pro Tour 2017 - Registration and Day 1
Registration took place at Casa Tara Retreat on March 25th with a sunset view and steamy jacuzzi, a different venue Registration took place at Casa Tara Retreat on March 25th with a sunset view and steamy jacuzzi, a different venue to kick off the event. Riders and manufacturers have flown in from various corners of the world to attend. At times, there are half a dozen languages being spoken at the breakfast table.
Posted on 28 Mar TwinTip - Racing Asian Championships - Battle for first place
Winds began early this morning, and crew made short time of pumping kites and getting first rounds of racing underway Winds began early this morning in Pranburi, and the crew made short time of pumping kites and getting the first rounds of racing underway, fearing that a strange forecasted weather front would move in early in the afternoon and kill the wind.
Posted on 17 Mar Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see. The downwind slalom course was raced in eight man fleets, with rider’s zig zagging back and forth from the beach right in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers.
Posted on 16 Mar Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb Richard Vs Barack; Foiler Vs Kiteboard at Necker Island, BVI
It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President. It was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf. The sport has really taken off in the past decade and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn.
Posted on 8 Feb Windsurfers still doing it standing up at 40th Anniversary regatta
The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia. The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia.
Posted on 1 Feb World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted on 30 Jan Six Miami medals as first 2017 World Cup concludes
Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).
Posted on 30 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy