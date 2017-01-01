Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Hydrofoil Pro Tour - Day 2

by Eric Due today at 5:07 am
2017 Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA - Day 2 © Michael Petrikov
Today, the second day of racing for the 2017 Hydrofoil Pro Tour in San Francisco, CA, USA at Crissy Field brought abnormal conditions. The skies are filled with clouds which shuts down the wind. Brief rain showers pass through as the wind shifts west to south and back. Reports of two - four knots, brief surges to 10, and back to nothing keep teasing the racers and race committee. At 4 pm the official notice comes to cancel racing for the day.

Racing took a turn to trimming, tweaking, and adjusting gear on the beach while everyone waited. One of the benefits of downtime during an event is checking out everyone’s gear and perfecting your own. Hydrofoil racing keeps pushing the technology limits of modern materials and designs. F-One Kites has helped push the limits along with Ozone, Flysurfer, and new players like Enata Kites. The technology designs in the foil ram air kites has changed dramatically over the last few years to go faster, fly more stable, and point down-wind better.

The hydrofoils also continue to advance pushing the limits of carbon fiber and hydro dynamics. Mike’s Labs foils continue to be a top leader in performance. Spotz, Axis, Enata, KFA, Levitaz, F4, are all pushing boundaries, design, and performance. This means speed. Lots of it. Forty plus knots of speed downwind. Twenty five plus knots upwind at incredible angles. Addictive speed. Smooth speed.

The pinnacle of hydrofoil racing should be on tomorrow as the forecast improves. Follow us online over the next few days. Check out the beach live with the Park Service crissy Field camera. Thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers for enabling an incredible event.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 1
Racers ready, start countdown ticking, nerves and energy are up. The start gun goes off and 46 racers are off the line! The international attendance of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour has incredible athletes on site racing the fastest kite racing gear on the planet. The competition is fierce again this year. We have competitors from France, Italy, Germany, England, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, Brazil and more.
Posted on 4 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Airton seizes the Day 3
Both riders were quick off the blocks and Keahi opened with a huge rotation before going trick for trick with Matchu. Airton then hit the water and was utterly relentless against Gustavo Arrojo. Airton stuck the biggest rotation of the event so far but Gustavo didn’t back down, coming close on a front to blind after taking hands down the biggest crash of the event but he couldn’t overcome Airton.
Posted on 3 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Day 2– Main action and riders begin to drop
A steadily building wind greeted the riders today as they prepared to pitch into the main event Before round one kicked off a handful of riders competed in three heats to gain their seedings and local riders Kuba Juras (originally from Poland) and German transplant Thorben Jasper looked perfectly at home in the Sotavento conditions while crowd pleaser Luis Brito clearly relished being back in Sotavento nailing a variety of flamboyant tricks from the off.
Posted on 2 Aug Fuerteventura fires up for warm-up GKA Kite-Surf World Tour
The competitors began arriving at the Reni Egli centre to register for what’s sure to be a pivotal stop on the tour Once the registration period had finished the riders took to the water for the official first warm-up session, giving them a chance to gauge the conditions they’ll be working with this week.
Posted on 1 Aug Kona One World Championship 2017 is about to kick-off
Today the eleventh Kona One World Championship will be inaugurated in Båstad, the sailing Mecca on Swedish west coast. Today the eleventh Kona One World Championship will be inaugurated in Båstad, the sailing Mecca on the Swedish west coast. Altogether 70 racers from both side of the Atlantic have met up. Among the major favorites is Dutch Huig-Jan Tak winner 2016 of both Kona Worlds and Kona U23 Worlds.
Posted on 31 Jul Techno 293 Plus World Championships - Overall reprot
167 sailors from 31 countries participated in the Techno 293 Plus World Championships in Quiberon France 167 sailors from 31 countries participated in the Techno 293 Plus World Championships in Quiberon France – the first of qualification events for the Youth Olympic Games. Although getting off to a slow start with tricky conditions, including everything from 40 degrees wind shifts to thunderstorms, race committee managed to complete 11 races for Youth Women and Open fleets and 12 for Youth Men.
Posted on 25 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Cape Verdeans clean up on final day + Video
In the first heat, Mitu was once again the stand out rider drawing the biggest cheers from the shore. In the final heat an all-star cast took to the water and the handle-passes came out with Airton leading from the front.
Posted on 24 Jul Titans Clash in the Finals on the edge of the desert - Day 4
It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point It all came down to a Friday finale in Dakhla with the strongest wind all this week, blowing right off the point as the quarter-finalists reared into action.
Posted on 23 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Heavy-hitters drop as quarter-finals beckon
Thursday's winds were the strongest of the competition so far in Dakhla, averaging a steady 25 knots from early morning The judging criteria had also changed with the combo format now being adopted in which riders would be scored on 70% wave riding and 30% strapless freestyle performance.
Posted on 21 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – The qualifiers kick-off on Day 2 in Dakhla
With eight places available in the main event, the plan for today (Tuesday) was to complete all of the qualifying heats Rather than split the judging criteria between strapless freestyle and waveriding, the decision was made to keep today’s heats 100% wave-focused and the first riders were on the water at 11.30 am.
Posted on 20 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy