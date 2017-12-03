Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel - Stdney Hobart

Hydrofoil Pro Tour – Day 2 and 3 – All good things in all good time

by Steve Bodner today at 4:32 pm
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Its hard to imagine having a no wind day on the SF Bay August, but we got skunked. Day two of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour was a wash out of rain showers, a healthy marine layer but no wind and no races on the score sheet.

Racers woke up for day three with a bit more optimism as a light teen breeze was filling through the golden gate but more important, an afternoon seabreeze for the long distance race. Three morning races were held in light conditions with the majority of the fleet on 15-17m kites. The euros still have an advantage in these light conditions as the local fleet doesnt get much time on the water in sub 14k conditions.

The sure awesomeness and level of sailing athleticism and talent is truly amazing when watching Saturdays racing. I am still in awe how the foiling fleet has turned maneuvers like tacking into a pirouetted dance of elegance. There's hardly a moment when the top racers arent getting 110% out of their foils and going upwind at 25k and downwind close to 40k.

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov



My bromance with the foil kites is growing stronger by the day as I get more time on the water with these efficient machines. As wonderful as they are flying through the air, it becomes a whole another story when you the kite goes down on the water.

Saturday's endeavor only lasted a few brief minutes for me as I was scuttled with the 13m kite. My kite went down like a wet noodle in the sub 10k lulls as I tried to make my way around the course. I got my first foil kite self rescue, having to pack the kite up on the water and then deal with the aftermath of untangling a wet sloppy, twisted mess back on the beach. It wasn't as bad as I though but the 13m kite was out of commission and I missed the remaining two course races of the morning.

The fleet got a good 90 min break as the fog lifted and breeze filled in the course. With the windsurfing fleet joining the kiters, the next race would be an all out sprint to Berkeley and back. The SF Bay Challenge has been a tradition in the board fleet for 25+ years with each edition slowly chipping off the elapsed time. This year however, almost 15 min were shaved off the overall time with Nico Parlier finishing in just over 30'.

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov



I had other goal, just to make it around the course for the first time on a foil board and foil kite. I had done the race at least 15x on the windsurfer, winning a few on the way but this was a different game.

I rigged the new 9m ozone hyperlink which had plenty of power for the 25 mile+ tour of the Bay. I got off to a late start but was happily on my way downwind in 15-20k of breeze, happily foiling past Alcatraz before things started to get pretty heady.

The swells were such that if you didn't stay on your toes and adjust the ride height of the foil, you would fly right out of the water in the troughs. I had more than a few wipe outs as I had to adjust my riding style to a less deep and aggrieve approach to a omfg survival mode. The downwind haul past Alcatraz gets a bit monotonous but there's always another kite or two to keep you focused. I rounded the leeward mark off the Berkeley pier and immediately headed back upwind for the beat back to the finish at the St.FYC.

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov



Even with a 9m kite, I thread the fine line of piching and staying on the foil just to survive the 25-30 westerlies coming down the Bay. I though I might find some relief below Alcatraz coming back upwind but immediately got yarded in some squirrely puffs. I lost my board for a few min as the swell picked it up and blew it a few hundred yards down wind. Two steps backward, one step forward.

I regrouped and realized there's no easy way out of this but I had to get to the finish line. Sure enough in just over an hour and change, I crossed the finish line and made it around the course for the first time on a kite. I am just one of three sailors who was done this race on both a windsurfer and a kite.

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov



Despite being in the back of the fleet, it's the small victories like this and figuring out the foil kites that keep me on my toes and coming back for more. After almost 30 years of competitive racing, you begin to realize the real challenge is how far you can push your own limit not necessarily the scores at the end of the day. For me its all about persistence. I may not be the fastest but I'm not going to give up. eventually, I'll get there but enjoying the ride along the way.

One more day of racing and Im stoked to get back out on the 9m foil kite and try to make the time limit.
All good things in all good time.

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov
Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA © Michael Petrikov

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSProtector - 660 x 82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 3
Now that we have over five heats of racing the dropouts start taking effect. There is battle brewing all over the field With yesterday being a wash, three heats are run before the 1:30pm skippers meeting for the Bay Challenge. The wind just started coming up with many on 15m kites.
Posted on 6 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Day 5 – Expression session
It’s been a solid week of pumping wind here in Sotavento and Friday's plan was to hold a Big-Air competition No heats, no scoring and no pressure - the riders were free to do as they pleased and many treated it as an opportunity to go for some new tricks that they might not normally attempt in a competitive heat.
Posted on 6 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour - Day 2
Second day of racing for 2017 Hydrofoil Pro Tour in San Francisco, CA, USA at Crissy Field brought abnormal conditions Today, the second day of racing for the 2017 Hydrofoil Pro Tour in San Francisco, CA, USA at Crissy Field brought abnormal conditions. The skies are filled with clouds which shuts down the wind.
Posted on 6 Aug Hydrofoil Pro Tour USA – Day 1
Racers ready, start countdown ticking, nerves and energy are up. The start gun goes off and 46 racers are off the line! The international attendance of the Hydrofoil Pro Tour has incredible athletes on site racing the fastest kite racing gear on the planet. The competition is fierce again this year. We have competitors from France, Italy, Germany, England, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, Brazil and more.
Posted on 4 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Airton seizes the Day 3
Both riders were quick off the blocks and Keahi opened with a huge rotation before going trick for trick with Matchu. Airton then hit the water and was utterly relentless against Gustavo Arrojo. Airton stuck the biggest rotation of the event so far but Gustavo didn’t back down, coming close on a front to blind after taking hands down the biggest crash of the event but he couldn’t overcome Airton.
Posted on 3 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Day 2– Main action and riders begin to drop
A steadily building wind greeted the riders today as they prepared to pitch into the main event Before round one kicked off a handful of riders competed in three heats to gain their seedings and local riders Kuba Juras (originally from Poland) and German transplant Thorben Jasper looked perfectly at home in the Sotavento conditions while crowd pleaser Luis Brito clearly relished being back in Sotavento nailing a variety of flamboyant tricks from the off.
Posted on 2 Aug Fuerteventura fires up for warm-up GKA Kite-Surf World Tour
The competitors began arriving at the Reni Egli centre to register for what’s sure to be a pivotal stop on the tour Once the registration period had finished the riders took to the water for the official first warm-up session, giving them a chance to gauge the conditions they’ll be working with this week.
Posted on 1 Aug Kona One World Championship 2017 is about to kick-off
Today the eleventh Kona One World Championship will be inaugurated in Båstad, the sailing Mecca on Swedish west coast. Today the eleventh Kona One World Championship will be inaugurated in Båstad, the sailing Mecca on the Swedish west coast. Altogether 70 racers from both side of the Atlantic have met up. Among the major favorites is Dutch Huig-Jan Tak winner 2016 of both Kona Worlds and Kona U23 Worlds.
Posted on 31 Jul 2017 Sail Melbourne International entries now open
Entries are now open for 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.
Posted on 27 Jul GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Cape Verdeans clean up on final day + Video
In the first heat, Mitu was once again the stand out rider drawing the biggest cheers from the shore. In the final heat an all-star cast took to the water and the handle-passes came out with Airton leading from the front.
Posted on 24 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy