Hunt and Betsy honored with US Sailing's highest award

by Oakcliff Sailing today at 3:07 pm
Hunt and Betsy Lawrence with past winners Mary Savage and Timmy Larr © Ethan Johnson
Hunt and Betsy Lawrence are being awarded the highest award that US Sailing can give, the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy. This trophy is given out by the Board of Directors to an individual or in this case individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the sport.

The official announcement is happening at this moment in Austin Texas but last Friday and closer to home, a small group gathered to honored Hunt and Betsy in Oyster Bay. It was an absolutely lovely evening that lived up to its billing of casually elegant. The four course meal included 44 whole fish, cooked encased in salt, and Joni Simon's secret recipe rum cake followed by a port and cheese course.

We wish that everyone who is a part of Oakcliff could have been there to celebrate with us but as the next best thing, we are sending this report with some great photos. Also, US Sailing's President Bruce Burton was on site to present and Chris Love filmed the presentation.

I want to point out that Hunt and Betsy's support and vision goes well past Oakcliff and that as Hunt pointed out in his speech, Oakcliff would not exist without the whole team, staff and supporters alike, so a thank you to you as well.

We hope you enjoy the photos and video and the next time you see Hunt or Betsy tell them congratulations!

The Bunkhouse has never been more elegant © Ethan Johnson
The Bunkhouse has never been more elegant © Ethan Johnson


The Bunkhouse has never been more elegant © Ethan Johnson
The Bunkhouse has never been more elegant © Ethan Johnson




Herreshoff Award Presentation v1 from Oakcliff Sailing Center on Vimeo.

