Hundreds of sailors take to Lake Michigan for H.H NOOD Regatta

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 6:53 am
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 1 Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Hundreds of competitive sailors launched into Lake Michigan on Friday to kick off the fourth stop of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta Series. The event, organized by Sailing World and hosted by Chicago Yacht Club, continues through Sunday.

More than 145 teams, most of them from the greater Chicago area, raced on three courses off of Monroe Harbor for their chance at the event's overall title and an invitation to compete in the championship regatta in the British Virgin Islands this fall.

One of the 10 sailboat classes racing on Friday was the Tartan Tens, an older design that is popular in the Midwest. Leading the fleet with two first place finishes is local skipper Lou Jacob and his crew aboard Skidmarks.

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 1 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 1 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Jacob attributed his team’s success to quick, strategic calls and good old-fashioned teamwork.

“The whole team made no mistakes,” Jacob said. “The boat handling was perfect. The responses to the tactician were fast. We did have a couple situations where we had to act quickly, especially with the big wind shifts, and working together as a team made all the difference in the world.”

Jacob is hoping for more of the same tomorrow, which is expected to feature breezier conditions—a bonus for the crew aboard Skidmarks, who “tend to do well in heavier air.”

Elsewhere on Lake Michigan, the J/111 fleet completed two very competitive races. Velocity skipper Martin Roesch led his team to the top of the class with a narrow two-point lead. In the J/70 class, four local teens who were selected for the Helly Hansen Junior Crew held their own with a ninth place finish out of 20 teams.

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 1 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 1 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Final awards in all classes will be presented on Sunday at the culmination of the event. The overall winner, chosen based on the strongest finish in the most competitive class, will receive an invitation to compete against winners from the other four series stops in the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Championship, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

For the third consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel with more than 135 years of experience protecting professionals on the water—continues as title sponsor for the elite sailing series.

Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.

Other 2017 sponsors include North Sails, Mount Gay Rum, West Marine and Sunsail.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Blue Circle Racing

One Design Division


Farr 40


1.
  USA 60002 Flash Gordon 6 Farr 40 Helmut and Evan Jahn 1 1
2.0


2.
  USA 40027 Hot Lips Farr 40 J C Whitford 2 4
6.0


3.
  USA 40101 Eagles Wings Farr 40 John Gottwald 4 3
7.0


4.
Quantum Sails  USA 40036 Norboy Farr 40 Leif Sigmond / Marcus Thymian 6 2
8.0


5.
North Sails  USA 40048 Inferno Farr 40 Philip Dowd 3 7
10.0


6.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 40016 Bandit Farr 40 Arvid Eiesland / Joe Kestler 5 6
11.0


7.
  USA 888 Hooligan Farr 40 Joel Carroll 7 5
12.0
 


J/70


1. 19   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 1 1
2.0


2. 26   USA 326 Aquaholiks (Corinthian) J 70 Martin Johnsson 3 2
5.0


3. 69   USA 169 Empeiria J 70 John Heaton 2 5
7.0


4. 30   USA 230 Rip Rullah J 70 Robert Willis 6 3
9.0


5. 53   USA 353 Heartbreaker
Robert Hughes 5 4
9.0


6. 27   USA 227 Norboy (Corinthian) J 70 mark teborek 4 6
10.0


7. 52   USA 152 Sundog (Corinthian) J 70 Ian Beckley 7 7
14.0


8. 90   USA 390 Berteau Group J 70 Mark & Sarah Renz 9 8
17.0


9. 36   USA 340 Helly Hansen Junior Team (Corinthian) J 70 Raymond Groble 8 12
20.0


10. 13   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) J 70 Dave Dennison 10 10
20.0


11. 10   USA 100 Gemini (Corinthian) J 70 Blane Shea 13 9
22.0


12. 14   USA 14 Surprise (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Gabriel / Matthew Gallagher 15 11
26.0


13. 71   USA 171 Aardvark J70 Rick Kaiser 11 16
27.0


14. 23   USA 423 American Flyer (Corinthian) J 70 Steve Knoop 14 13
27.0


15. 39   USA 549 Black Pearl (Corinthian) J 70 Adam Bowen 12 17
29.0


16. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 174 MENTAL (Corinthian) J 70 Stahlberg / Montano 16 14
30.0


17. 35   USA 335 Nitemare (Corinthian) J 70 Amy Neill 17 15
32.0


18. 12   USA 612 Fly 2.0 (Corinthian) J 70 Erik Wilson 18 18
36.0


19. 48 North Sails  USA 48 Sail22 Harken Blockheads JRs #ZARMY J 70 Noah Barton 19 19
38.0


20. 58   USA 358 Bombora J 70 Molly & Bryan Hayes 20 20
40.0
 
 
Red Circle Racing

One Design Division


Beneteau 40.7


1.
  USA 51146 La Tempete Beneteau First 40.7 Thomas Weber 2 1
3.0


2.
  USA 404 Mojo Beneteau First 40.7 Gary Powell / Scot Ruhlander 1 5
6.0


3.
  USA 51219 Rhumb Runner Beneteau First 40.7 Katie Goldman & Brian Goldman 3 6
9.0


4.
  USA 60102 Sociable Beneteau First 40.7 Robert Arzbaecher 5 4
9.0


5.
  GER 1979 Turning Point Beneteau First 40.7 David Hardy 8 2
10.0


6.
  USA 51196 Spanker Beneteau First 40.7 Boyd Rice 4 7
11.0


7.
UK Sailmakers  USA 51377 Vayu Beneteau First 40.7 Ron Buzil 9 3
12.0


8.
  USA 51457 Das Boot Beneteau First 40.7 Jay Muller 6 8
14.0


9.
  USA 52411 Koko Loko 2 Beneteau First 40.7 Tom Kokocinski 7 9
16.0


10.
  USA 40742 Wired Beneteau First 40.7 Brian Angioletti / Chuck Norton 10 10
20.0
 


J/111


1.
  USA 008 Velocity J 111 Martin Roesch 3 2
5.0


2.
Quantum Sails  USA 90 Utah J 111 Bradley Faber 7 1
8.0


3.
North Sails  USA 117 No Quarter J 111 Mark & Colin Caliban 2 7
9.0


4.
  USA 112 Pura Vida J 111 John Kalanik 4 5
9.0


5.
  USA 61666 Shamrock J 111 Jeffrey Davis 6 6
12.0


6.
  USA 60111 Impulse J 111 G Miz/Dreher/Hatfield 12 3
15.0


7.
  USA 28 Warlock J 111 Tom Dickson 11 4
15.0


8.
  USA 72 Lucky Dubie J 111 Len Siegal 5 10
15.0


9.
  USA 12 Kashmir J 111 Karl Brummel, Steve Henderson, Mike Mayer 1 15/DSQ
16.0


10.
  USA 24 Momentus J 111 Kevin Saedi Raman Yousefi 8 11
19.0


11.
  USA 47 Rowdy J 111 Richard Witzel 10 9
19.0


12.
  USA 20 Shmokin Joe J 111 Jeff Schaefer 13 8
21.0


13.
Quantum Sails  USA 43 Solution J 111 Tracy Brand 9 13
22.0


14.
  USA 111 Skull Cracker J 111 Daniel Kitchens 14 12
26.0
 
 

PHRF_ToT Division


PHRF 2


1.
  USA 88 Exile J 88 Andy Graff 2 1
3.0


2.
  USA 30 Windsong J 88 Tim Wade 1 3
4.0


3.
  USA 40395 NoMaTa J 35 Daniel Leslie 3 2
5.0


4.
  476 Cayuse Mcphearson 36 Team Cayuse 4 4
8.0


5.
  USA 82 Blondie 2 J 88 Tod Patton 8 5
13.0


6.
  USA 11508 Maskwa C&C 115 Donald Waller 7 6
13.0


7.
  USA 53026 Measure For Measure Morgan 36 N/M Brian Tobin 5 9
14.0


8.
  USA 42934 Whisper Express 34 Thomas Barnes 6 8
14.0


9.
  USA 56810 Archimedes III C&C 115 Joe Hummel 9 7
16.0


10.
  USA 60657 Scarlet Begonias Dufour 36P Kevin Foote 10 10
20.0
 


PHRF 1


1.
  USA 5252 Natalie J TP 52 Philip & Sharon O'Niel III 1 1
2.0


2.
  USA 35004 Heartbreaker 1D35 Eric Oesterle 3 2
5.0


3.
  USA 38006 Eagle Sydney 38 Shawn/Jerry O'Neill 2 3.5
5.5


4.
  USA 52725 Imedi TP 52 Mark Hauf 4 3.5
7.5


5.
  USA 2615 Scout Sydney 41 Dorsey Ruley 5 5
10.0


6.
  USA 38005 Painkiller 4 Sydney 38 Martin Alice 6 6
12.0
 
 
White Circle Racing

One Design Division


Beneteau 36.7


1.
  USA 82 Split Decision Beneteau First 36.7 Mark and Nick Norris 2 1 2 5.0


2.
  USA 60310 Soulshine Beneteau First 36.7 Jarrett Altmin 1 3 3 7.0


3.
  USA 101 Erizo de Mar Beneteau First 36.7 Antoni Czupryna / Waldemar Emmerich 4 6 1 11.0


4.
  USA 262 Maggie Mae Beneteau First 36.7 Peter Wright 3 2 8 13.0


5.
  USA 119 JOIE DE VIE Beneteau First 36.7 Donna Hastings 7 5 5 17.0


6.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 60500 Veni Vidi Veatchi Beneteau First 36.7 Jason Veatch 5 7 6 18.0


7.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 1313 PROGRAM Beneteau First 36.7 Earle Atwater 6 9 4 19.0


8.
  USA 235 Tequila Mockingbird Beneteau First 36.7 Chris Duhon 8 4 7 19.0


9.
  USA 52249 Sail Monkey Beneteau First 36.7 William McGuinn 10 8 10 28.0


10.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 258 Tango Beneteau First 36.7 Chuck Norris 9 10 9 28.0


11.
  USA 52466 Imp Beneteau First 36.7 Blair Jones 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 36.0
 


J/105


1.
North Sails  USA 104 Vytis J 105 Gyt Petkus 1 3 3 7.0


2.
  USA 424 Flying Pig J 105 Mike Sheppard 6 1 1 8.0


3.
  USA 349 Sealark J 105 Clark Pellett 3 4 2 9.0


4.
  USA 507 Buzz J 105 Mark Gurney 2 6 4 12.0


5.
  USA 423 Southbound J 105 Robert Amos 4 2 7 13.0


6.
  USA 60 Striking J 105 Vanessa Gates 5 8 5 18.0


7.
  USA 50638 Esprit d'Ecosse J 105 Judith & Ross McLean 7 5 6 18.0


8.
  USA 384 Valhalla J 105 Mike & Kathie Newman 8 7 8 23.0
 


J/109


1.
  USA 368 Callisto J 109 James Murray 2 2 3 7.0


2.
  USA 224 Toa J 109 Bruce Danly / Jim Mitchell 4 3 2 9.0


3.
  USA 246 Northstar J 109 David Gustman 1 8 1 10.0


4.
  USA 249 Full Tilt J 109 Peter Priede 3 1 6 10.0


5.
  USA 310 Blackfin J 109 Keith Eickenberg 5 4 5 14.0


6.
  USA 270 Vanda III J 109 Jack Toliver 7 5 4 16.0


7.
  USA 359 Goat Rodeo J 109 Robert Evans 6 6 7 19.0


8.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 124 Slapshot II J 109 Scott Sims 8 7 8 23.0
 


Tartan Ten


1.
  USA 40900 Skidmarks T-10 Lou Jacob 1 1
2.0


2.
  USA 404 Diamond Girl LS 10 Amy/Rick Cermak 3 2
5.0


3.
  USA 311 Mutiny T-10 John Schellenbach 2 4
6.0


4.
  USA 402 Lightning LS 10 Karstrand / Warnecke 8 3
11.0


5.
  USA 26301 Talisman T-10 Kevin Mehaffey 4 9
13.0


6.
  USA 40433 Meat T-10 Brian Kennalley, Edward Mui, and Craig Roehl 10 6
16.0


7.
  USA 410 Retention LS 10 Mark Croll 9 7
16.0


8.
  USA 30475 Erica T-10 Brian Kaczor 7 10
17.0


9.
  USA 26300 Winnebago T-10 Tim Rathbun 6 12
18.0


10.
  USA 26215 Hot Sauce T-10 Karen Better 11 8
19.0


11.
  USA 412 M*A*S*H LS 10 Ron Kallen 16 5
21.0


12.
  USA 26302 Water Works T-10 Rick & Mary Ann Lillie 5 20
25.0


13.
  USA 30131 sisu T-10 jeff wittenberg 15 11
26.0


14.
  USA 411 Jing Bang LS 10 David Finlay 14 14
28.0


15.
  USA 32319 Cheap Thrill T-10 Nancy & Tim Snyder 13 18
31.0


16.
  USA 124 Liberty T-10 Ray Douglas 12 21.5
33.5


17.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 407 Terminal velocity T-10 Simon Beemsterboer 17 19
36.0


18.
  USA 15630 Amateur II T-10 Michael Platzke 22 16
38.0


19.
  USA 348 Mikaze T-10 Darren Beck / Andrew Fernandez 18 21.5
39.5


20.
  USA 26317 Witch-Craft T-10 Nate WEBB 27/SCP 13
40.0


21.
  USA 31541 Glider T10 Tom Font/ Bruce Lamotte 23 17
40.0


22.
  USA 23928 Proving Run T-10 Andrew Roccasalva 27/SCP 15
42.0


23.
  USA 30509 Grytviken T-10 Piotr Madrzyk 20 23
43.0


24.
  USA 26340 Rainbows End T-10 Steven Fink 24 24
48.0


25.
  USA 32527 Sassafras T-10 David Barch 27/DNC 27/DNC
54.0


26.
  USA 403 Tango II LS 10 martin plonus 27/DNC 27/DNC
54.0
 
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Chicago - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Blue Circle Racing

One Design Division


J/70


1. 26   USA 326 Aquaholiks J 70 Martin Johnsson 3 2
5.0


2. 27   USA 227 Norboy J 70 mark teborek 4 6
10.0


3. 52   USA 152 Sundog J 70 Ian Beckley 7 7
14.0


4. 36   USA 340 Helly Hansen Junior Team J 70 Raymond Groble 8 12
20.0


5. 13   USA 613 Piranha J 70 Dave Dennison 10 10
20.0


6. 10   USA 100 Gemini J 70 Blane Shea 13 9
22.0


7. 14   USA 14 Surprise J 70 Dan Gabriel / Matthew Gallagher 15 11
26.0


8. 23   USA 423 American Flyer J 70 Steve Knoop 14 13
27.0


9. 39   USA 549 Black Pearl J 70 Adam Bowen 12 17
29.0


10. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 174 MENTAL J 70 Stahlberg / Montano 16 14
30.0


11. 35   USA 335 Nitemare J 70 Amy Neill 17 15
32.0


12. 12   USA 612 Fly 2.0 J 70 Erik Wilson 18 18
36.0
 
Insun - AC ProgramBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

50 yachts start 40th Anniversary Marion Bermuda Race
Fifty boats are now hard on the wind in Buzzards Bay or just reaching the Atlantic Ocean. Fifty boats are now hard on the wind in Buzzards Bay or just reaching the Atlantic Ocean. They are racing from Marion to Bermuda in the 40th Anniversary of the Marion Bermuda Race. This classic ocean race is always a challenge.
Posted today at 5:52 am World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun One-design classes old and new prepare for Rolex NYYC Annual Regatta
The J/44's sail plan is a bit of a throwback, using overlapping jibs, a spinnaker pole and symmetric downwind sails When New York Yacht Club Vice Commodore Bill Ketcham purchased his J/44 Maxine in 1996, the popular offshore racing design had been out of production for three years.
Posted on 9 Jun A Few Rays – Moisturising, Anti-Aging Action …
Consistent moisturising sun protection has an anti-aging action Consistent moisturising sun protection has an anti-aging action Out on a boat, sailors are exposed to extreme conditions for their skin. There are UV rays from the sun, hopefully some wind if you are a sailor, and the drying effects from wet and dry cycles during the course of your day
Posted on 8 Jun Ted Turner presented with New York Yacht Club Medal
New York Yacht Club honored Ted Turner with New York Yacht Club Medal, the highest individual honor the Club can bestow. Tuesday evening, the New York Yacht Club honored Ted Turner with the New York Yacht Club Medal, the highest individual honor the Club can bestow. The ceremony was part of a reception at the 44th Street Clubhouse celebrating the 40th anniversary of Turner's Courageous crew, which won the America's Cup in 1977 and is the subject of a soon-to-be-released documentary produced by NBC.
Posted on 8 Jun Countdown started for Marion Bermuda Race
The 51-boat fleet in the 645nm race from Marion, Massachusetts heading south out of Buzzard’s Bay to the finish line The 51-boat fleet in the 645nm race from Marion, Massachusetts heading south out of Buzzard’s Bay to the finish line of St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda will arrive in Bermuda just in time for the start of the America’s Cup Match.
Posted on 7 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – The future of sailing
Will the young participants impact the future of the sport? Just ask three of the world’s most decorated sailors. Double Olympic gold medalists Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher masterminded the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup because they saw a gap in the career path for sailing talent.
Posted on 6 Jun
