Howick Sailing Club takes on the Worlds
by Tim NIchols today at 3:27 pm
The World Masters Games kicks off in Auckland on the 21st April and Howick Sailing Club is sailing for Gold. Local Howick sailors, Tony Evans and Mark Oliver will compete in the Laser class and both have a very real chance of podium finishes.
Racing at Howick Sailing Club Tim Nichols
Tony, 48, from Cockle Bay will compete in the Masters division – for sailors aged between 45 and 54. Mark will compete in the Grand Masters division for sailors 55 to 64. The event will be sailed over 5 days, with 2 races each day at Torbay Sailing Club. The winners of each division will be crowned on the 28th of April.
Tony has been sailing for 35 years and had a successful career in a variety of classes including Finn’s, Europes and 470s. He came sixth in the Masters Class at the Laser Nationals in Taupo earlier in January after a 12-year break from sailing.
Mark, a Howick local and a former top New Zealand Laser sailor has been training hard having come back into the class 2 years ago after a long break specifically for the Games. As the youngest sailor in the Grand Master Division and one of the fittest, Mark is very well positioned. His recent fourth at the Taupo nationals demonstrated that he has the pace and the fitness to win against the best in the world.
The team from Howick would like to wish them both the very best of luck.
