HotelPlanner.com diverting to Port Elizabeth with injured crew member
by Clipper Round the World today at 8:06 am
CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams, 59, to enable medical assessment and treatment following a fall below deck resulting in a potential fractured arm as well as a minor cut on his head. Although this medevac is necessary, it is not an emergency. Greg’s health and well-being take priority.
HotelPlanner.com in Table Bay in South Africa - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Skipper Conall Morrison and the onboard medic crew have been in constant contact with ClipperTelemed+ by PRAXES Medical, our remote support physicians and the Clipper Race office for advice.
At present, HotelPlanner.com is just over 350 nautical miles away from Port Elizabeth and is expected to arrive during the early hours of Sunday morning.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158534