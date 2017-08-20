Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

Hooligan’s MC38 Summer Series Act 2 – Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 3:13 pm
Race 1 start – MC38 Summer Series Act 2 RPAYC
The MC38 Summer Series act two opening four races on a gusty grey Pittwater day threw some curly ones into the customary MC38 first-half pointscore.

Resounding North Sails boat of the day and series leader, Marcus Blackmore’s Hooligan, has moved into a new performance sphere this season, coinciding with professional tactician Tom Slingsby supporting an already accomplished team.

Neville Crichton’s Maserati was on par with Hooligan until the last race of the day when they went polar opposites; a third bullet for Hooligan and a last place for Maserati as “the wheels fell off” admitted tactician Joe Turner. Maserati shifted backwards, joining a three-way points tie with Steve Barlow’s Lightspeed and Leslie Green’s Ginger, and creating a handy six point buffer for the clubhouse leader.

Patchy Pittwater blew ENE up to 25 knots on the track just north of Scotland Island. “The breeze was anywhere between 15 and gusts of 25 knots and it was actually a really good day,” Slingsby commented. “In the big puffs obviously you had to hold on, but in general it was perfect sailing for the MC38s; shifty, flatwater and surfing downwind. We had some good starts and Marcus had a lot of fun. He was right on the ball with his driving.”

Slingsby wrapped up the Milson Silver Goblets Etchells regatta on Friday. A quick change of crew shirt and a few more bodies around him and he’s part of the Hooligan program the next day. Late next week he heads to Melbourne to sail solo on a Finn at Sail Melbourne.

Speaking on the level of expectation on him these days compared to the program he’s just come off - tactician for the defeated Oracle Team USA at this year’s America’s Cup – the quietly spoken redhead with an Olympic Laser gold medal and AC win in San Fran on his CV says it’s a different state of play.

Day 1 – MC38 Summer Series, Act 2 © Tom Spithill
Day 1 – MC38 Summer Series, Act 2 © Tom Spithill



“The thing is I’ve always got high expectations on myself but yes, when you get off the water and you’ve had a bad day there’s not 100 million people who have been watching. There might have been five or six spectators.

“I enjoy all this, I did it before the AC and long after the AC I plan to be doing this stuff around Australia. I’m trying to get in a lot of sailing.”

Turner said today’s conditions marked a big comeback to class racing for Crichton, who sat out the last few regattas though Maserati went out with guest drivers.

Chris Way is currently overseas and his boat, Easy Tiger, was helmed by veteran yachtsman Mike Green. Their best result was a second in the longer fourth race.

Three more races are scheduled for Sunday November 19 in a 12 knot easterly, the first due to start at 1100hrs under race officer Steve Merrington and his RPAYC race management team.

Day 1 – Maserati – MC38 Summer Series Act 2 © Tom Spithill
Day 1 – Maserati – MC38 Summer Series Act 2 © Tom Spithill

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Nebo 660x82 4Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Osaka in overdrive for Maria Island Race win
Winds were lighter in Storm Bay and for final windward leg up the Derwent, giving her an elapsed time of 21 hrs, 28 mins This was well outside the race record of 18 hours 49 minutes and six seconds, set by the TP5 Cougar II in the 2014 race. Nevertheless, Osaka’s victory is an impressive trial for next month’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the result of many hours of day and night training for her talented crew.
Posted today at 2:52 pm 11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 1
It is one of the biggest Regattas in Korea with 50 entries this year, hosted at Gyeong-Nam province and Tongyeong City. The event started with the on-water parade followed by the first warning signal of the offshore race of the day. The 50 boats sailed fast downwind to reach the buoy close to the Soji island. The light breeze dropped down during the day making it harder for most of the boats to finish the race.
Posted today at 2:34 pm Volvo Ocean Race - No clear leader as fleet dives south before turn
According to Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other According to the weather routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other when Leg 2 finishes in five and a half or six days time in Cape Town, South Africa. Winds are still moderate in strength with the sleigh ride just two days away once the boats reach the latitude of Cape Town and make the turn for the finish line.
Posted today at 9:06 am Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.
Posted today at 7:09 am Akatea makes a statement in the Lipton Cup Regatta
Eoin Fehsenfeld’s Shaw 11 Akatea shot out of the blocks in the first race of the 2017 Lipton Cup Series Eoin Fehsenfeld’s Shaw 11 Akatea shot out of the blocks in the first race of the 2017 Lipton Cup series to register a solid line honours win over Bruce McKraken’s First 45, Ikon, but drew attention to itself for all the wrong reasons in the second race, which was started under a “U” flag after a general recall. Akatea was left with nowhere to go when she reached the line about ten seconds early
Posted on 17 Nov Historic addition to Marlay Point Overnight Race
For the first time in its 50-year history, the Marlay Point Overnight Race will include a classic division in 2018. For the first time in its 50-year history, the Marlay Point Overnight Race will include a classic division in 2018. The countdown is on until the CH Robinson 50-year anniversary of the Marlay Point Overnight Race (MPONR), which will take place on March 10, 2018. This iconic annual event starts at sunset and sees a large fleet of mono and multi hull trailer sailors racing through the night
Posted on 17 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Dick eyes record books
It would be record-breaking victory for Dick, who would become the only person in the history of this double-handed race The podium places look take but behind Des Voiles et Vous!, Three other Imoca finally emerged from the Doldrums last night and have started to accelerate again: Malizia II, Bastide Otio and Initiatives Cœur. They were positioned east and were the big winners.
Posted on 17 Nov Solo Round the World – François enters Indian Ocean in a record time
The MACIF skipper seemed very confident this Friday morning, telling us about the sensations on board On Thursday, François Gabart entered the Indian Ocean in a record time of 12 days, 22 hours, and 20 minutes. This Friday he is taking advantage of calmer weather to rest up and give his boat a once over.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race teams leverage up with crucial 24 hours ahead
Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel were today the most westerly boat having gybed onto starboard at 0900 UTC For several hours Bekking's Dutch-flagged boat was actually pointing in the opposite direction to Cape Town, much to the amazement of some race fans glued to the tracker.
Posted on 17 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 17 – Sleigh ride begins ahead of Ocean Sprint
There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”
Posted on 17 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy