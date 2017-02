Hong Kong Raceweek – plenty of breeze, and fog!

Hong Kong Raceweek 2017. Awesome Penguin. © Guy Nowell / Hong Kong Race Week Hong Kong Raceweek 2017. Awesome Penguin. © Guy Nowell / Hong Kong Race Week

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 3:16 pmSail-World Asia's tame photographer (that's me) was on the water.It was a slow start, but it came good. Then there was a proper Twilight Zone fog that rolled through, and more sunshine at the end. Here's the fog - and other stuff (fog pics are rather dull).

























