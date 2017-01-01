Please select your home edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Hong Kong Race Week - Record entries

by RHKYC today at 2:44 am
Hong Kong Race Week 2016 © Guy Nowell / Hong Kong Race Week
Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. The fourth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will see a higher level of competition with increased entries across 11 classes.

Australia, Singapore and Chinese Taipei will be sending large teams to compete for the first time in preparation for the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship in October and the impending 29er Worlds taking place during December 2017 and January 2018. In all, the 253 entries represent 278 sailors from 12 nations.

Whilst the event is based out of the Club’s Middle Island facility, racing will take place across four race courses in the areas of Middle Island, Repulse Bay, Deep Water Bay, Stanley, Tai Tam and Beaufort. The regatta consists of a single series of races for each class of boat. For all classes except the Windsurfers and Optimist Green Fleet, there will be a maximum of 12 races with a target of three races per day. The Windsurfers will have a maximum of eight races with a target of two races per day, the Optimist Green Fleet has a target of four races per day over the weekend.

The largest fleet with over 100 entries is the Optimist class and local sailor, Duncan Gregor has his eye on the top spot this year having come second at the 2016 event. Amongst his many accolades, Duncan has won the HKODA National and Open Championships for the last two years in a row.

Duncan’s older brother, Calum, moved into the 29er class having won bronze at the 2015 420 World Championship. Calum came third last year, and no doubt he and the rest of the 29er fleet will be looking to use the experience gained from this competition to build on their preparations for the 29er World Championships later this year in the USA ahead of the 2018 event in Hong Kong.

The Laser Radial fleet looks set for some great competition. Bezy brothers Nick and Chris return to the race course; Nick having won last year and Chris coming in third. They are joined by siblings, Stephanie and Thomas Norton, who have made the switch from the Laser 4.7s where they came second and third respectively. Jackie Truhol, Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Young Sailor of the Year, is also sailing in the Radial fleet.

In the 420s, defending champion Wilson Yun is back and looking to fend off the rest of the fleet including last year’s third place winner Ho Chun Ho. Second place winner in the 470s last year, Emily Ha, is again looking to claim top spot.

There is an increase in entries across the windsurfing classes; RS-One, RSX Youth and Techno 293 and nestled amongst the 50 competitors is RSZ Youth sailor Thomas Cheng who took second last year.

Race Chairman, Peter Davies said, 'We are delighted that the event has continued to grow this year, with a marked increase in interest once again from around the Asian region. Hong Kong Race Week continues to lead the way locally as a Clean Regatta and we are grateful for the additional support this year of Anglo Eastern Yacht Services, who are making it possible to give back to the army of volunteers, without whom an event of this scale would not be possible.”

Competing Classes:

• Laser 4.7
• Laser Radial
• Optimist
• Optimist Green Fleet
• 2.4mR
• 420
• 470
• 29er
• RS-One
• RSX Youth
• Techno 293

For more information visit the official website.
