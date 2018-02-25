Hong Kong Race Week - 2018 dates announced
by RHKYC today at 5:13 am
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club and Hong Kong Sailing Federation are pleased to announce that the fifth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will take place from 20 to 25 February 2018.
Hong Kong Race Week 2017 Guy Nowell / Hong Kong Race Week
Hong Kong Race Week, a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup, draws strong competition not only from local and regional Asian sailors but also from other regions across the world. The last event seeing 253 entries, consisting of 278 sailors, representing 11 nations.
Record entries are expected for the 2018 Hong Kong Race Week with heightened interest being generated from the upcoming 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship, and the 2018 29er World Championships, taking place in October and January. These high-calibre events along with the 2018 Volvo Ocean Race stopover have raised the profile and recognition of Hong Kong as a premier racing destination.
Hong Kong Race Week will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island facility racing will take place on its world class race tracks surrounding Middle Island including Repulse Bay, Deep Water Bay, Stanley, Tai Tam and Beaufort.
