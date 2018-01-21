Please select your home edition
HoneyBadger claws to top of J/22 North American Championship on Day 2

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 6:27 am
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
After seven races at the J/22 North American Championship, Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger has scraped its way to the top of the leaderboard. Following a bullet in Saturday’s first contest, HoneyBadger placed eighth in race six, becoming their discard.

The Rochester-based helmsman rebounded for a third in race seven, leaving the team with a line of three, two, six, two, one, three for 17 net points, heading into the last day of the event on Sunday. Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 dropped to second place, tied on points at 19 with Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, NY, the 30 teams waited out an on-water postponement for a couple hours before starting in about six knots. Odenbach collected the win, with Dave McBrier’s Vamanos/Hardware Chimp and Todd’s Hot Toddy completing the top trio. The breeze increased slightly in the next contest, won by C. Doyle. Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy and Jake Doyle followed.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Tim Finkle’s Toots closed the day with a victory, as winds slightly increased to 10 knots. Todd and Odenbach were second and third, respectively.

Racing concludes Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.

2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Results:

 

Pos

 

Bow/Sail  

 

Boat  

 

Skipper

 

Yacht Club

 1

 

 2

 

 3

 

 4

 

 5

 

 6

 

 7

 

 

Total

 

Pos

1  

16 / 1542  

HoneyBadger  

Travis Odenbach  

Ryc  

3  

2  

6  

2  

1  

[8]  

3  

 

17  

1  

2  

4 / USA 1649  

The Jug 4 1  

Chris Doyle/
Will Harris
Adam Burns  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

2  

1  

4  

5  

[7]  

1  

6  

 

19T  

2  

3  

22 / 1464  

Hot Toddy  

Jeffrey Todd/
Chip Carr
Chris Ryan  

Annapolis YC/
/   

1  

3  

5  

[9]  

3  

5  

2  

 

19T  

3  

4  

11 / 1586  

Uncle Fluffy  

Zeke Horowitz  

EYC/CofCYC  

[22]  

5  

2  

1  

5  

2  

7  

 

22  

4  

5  

3 / USA 789  

  

Jacob Doyle  

Annapolis Yacht Clob  

9  

15  

1  

4  

4  

3  

[18/ZFP]  

 

36  

5  

6  

15 / USA 1344  

Bad News  

Mike Marshall  

NYYC  

5  

[19]  

8  

6  

9  

7  

4  

 

39  

6  

7  

31 / 1264  

  

Peter Doyle/
John Goller
Jon Faudree  

YYC/
/   

6  

7  

3  

7  

13  

6  

[26/ZFP]  

 

42  

7  

8  

7 / USA 707  

Tejas  

Terry Flynn/
Brett Allred
Bryan Calk  

FWBC/ GBCA/
/   

7  

6  

15  

3  

[27]  

9  

9  

 

49  

8  

9  

26 / USA489  

Mo' Money  

Kevin Doyle/
Victor Snyder
Aaron Snyder  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

16  

4  

9  

8  

6  

13  

[26]  

 

56  

9  

10  

6 / USA 1645  

Toots  

Tim Finkle/
Justin Hays
Morgan Paxhia  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

11  

13  

7  

[16]  

11  

14  

1  

 

57  

10  

11  

8 / USA 1501  

Pressure Drop  

Mark Foster/
Brian Babbitt
Matt Romberg  

Corpus Christi YC/
/   

17  

8  

11  

14  

15  

4  

[22]  

 

69  

11  

12  

18 / USA 1552  

Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports  

Christopher Princing/
Jennifer Princing
Gary Sowden  

TawasBay Yacht Club/
/   

20  

12  

17  

10  

8  

10  

[24]  

 

77  

12  

13  

10 / CAN693  

Broomstick  

Ron Harris/
Cathy Harris
Bianca Grohmann
Stephane Lepage  

Hudson/
/
/   

8  

[23]  

10  

20  

10  

21  

14  

 

83  

13  

14  

27 / 87  

  

David Hein  

Jacksonville Sailing  

12  

[20]  

16  

15  

17  

17  

8  

 

85  

14  

15  

1 / 333  

Sibling Rivalry  

Daniel Cameron/
Bob Panico
Bryan Cameron  

Sayville Yacht Club/
/   

[23]  

18  

13  

11  

18  

16  

11  

 

87  

15  

16  

30 / 925  

Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com  

David McBrier  

Erie Yacht Club  

10  

11  

[28]  

27  

2  

20  

18  

 

88T  

16  

17  

5 / US 1575  

Wharf Rat  

Matt Dunbar/
Victor Oancea
Rob Bray  

Conanicut YC/
/   

4  

24  

14  

17  

12  

[26]  

17  

 

88T  

17  

18  

13 / CAN 1644  

Raised J  

Johan Koppernaes/
Michele Cimon
Darcy Fuller  

Nepean Sailing Club/
/   

18  

10  

12  

12  

[25]  

11  

25  

 

88T  

18  

19  

12 / 1579  

Escape  

Anna Huebschmann/
Jack Huebschmann
John Huebschmann  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/   

21  

14  

18  

[22]  

16  

18  

5  

 

92  

19  

20  

25 / 457  

Three's Company  

Paul Davignon/
Geoff Bayne
Danielle Donald  

National yacht club/
/   

15  

17  

[27]  

24  

14  

15  

15  

 

100  

20  

21  

21 / 51  

Eudaimonia  

Mark Stuhlmiller/
Bill Stuart
Matthew Pelkey  

Buffalo Yacht Club/
/   

[24]  

22  

20  

13  

23  

22  

10  

 

110  

21  

22  

19 / 990  

Artemas  

Dale Tanski  

BHSC  

14  

16  

[24]  

21  

24  

24  

13  

 

112  

22  

23  

24 / USA 1026  

Bow Down  

Jack Carminati/
Katie Braungart
Joe Egloff
Lucy Doyle  

Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
/   

13  

9  

22  

28  

21  

[29]  

27  

 

120  

23  

24  

2 / CAN 341  

Alternative Girlfriend  

Trevor Collins/
Alexandra Leus
Morgan Scheunert
Doug Mair  

Hudson Yacht Club/
/
/   

[28]  

25  

19  

23  

22  

19  

16  

 

124  

24  

25  

9 / 958  

Ruckus  

Taylor Grant/
James Gillis
Bryan Mair  

Hudson Yacht Club/
/   

[27]  

21  

21  

25  

19  

23  

19  

 

128  

25  

26  

23 / 952  

Eclipse  

Brian Young/
Chloe Hau
Chris Tam
Leon McGarry  

National Yacht Club/
/
/   

25  

26  

23  

18  

26  

[27]  

23  

 

141  

26  

27  

17 / 919  

Tres Locos  

Kevin Orff/
Ross Koepke
Eric Simonson  

Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/
/   

26  

[29]  

29  

19  

29  

12  

29  

 

144  

27  

28  

14 / 787  

Rufus  

David Krystaf  

Buffalo Yacht Club  

19  

27  

26  

29  

20  

25  

[31/DNS]  

 

146  

28  

29  

20 / 1232  

London Fog  

Rick Raymond  

EYC  

[29]  

28  

25  

26  

28  

28  

21  

 

156  

29  

30  

28 / 687  

BYC #1  

Matthew Hostetler  

Buffalo Yacht Club  

[30]  

30  

30  

30  

30  

30  

28  

 

178  

30  

