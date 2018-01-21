HoneyBadger claws to top of J/22 North American Championship on Day 2
by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 6:27 am
After seven races at the J/22 North American Championship, Travis Odenbach’s HoneyBadger has scraped its way to the top of the leaderboard. Following a bullet in Saturday’s first contest, HoneyBadger placed eighth in race six, becoming their discard.
2017 J/22 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
The Rochester-based helmsman rebounded for a third in race seven, leaving the team with a line of three, two, six, two, one, three for 17 net points, heading into the last day of the event on Sunday. Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 dropped to second place, tied on points at 19 with Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy.
Hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, NY, the 30 teams waited out an on-water postponement for a couple hours before starting in about six knots. Odenbach collected the win, with Dave McBrier’s Vamanos/Hardware Chimp and Todd’s Hot Toddy completing the top trio. The breeze increased slightly in the next contest, won by C. Doyle. Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy and Jake Doyle followed.
Tim Finkle’s Toots closed the day with a victory, as winds slightly increased to 10 knots. Todd and Odenbach were second and third, respectively.
Racing concludes Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.
Results:
|
Pos
|
Bow/Sail
|
Boat
|
Skipper
|
Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
16 / 1542
|
HoneyBadger
|
Travis Odenbach
|
Ryc
|
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
[8]
|
3
|
|
17
|
1
|
2
|
4 / USA 1649
|
The Jug 4 1
|
Chris Doyle/
Will Harris
Adam Burns
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
[7]
|
1
|
6
|
|
19T
|
2
|
3
|
22 / 1464
|
Hot Toddy
|
Jeffrey Todd/
Chip Carr
Chris Ryan
|
Annapolis YC/
/
|
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
[9]
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
|
19T
|
3
|
4
|
11 / 1586
|
Uncle Fluffy
|
Zeke Horowitz
|
EYC/CofCYC
|
|
[22]
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
|
22
|
4
|
5
|
3 / USA 789
|
|
Jacob Doyle
|
Annapolis Yacht Clob
|
|
9
|
15
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
[18/ZFP]
|
|
36
|
5
|
6
|
15 / USA 1344
|
Bad News
|
Mike Marshall
|
NYYC
|
|
5
|
[19]
|
8
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
4
|
|
39
|
6
|
7
|
31 / 1264
|
|
Peter Doyle/
John Goller
Jon Faudree
|
YYC/
/
|
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
7
|
13
|
6
|
[26/ZFP]
|
|
42
|
7
|
8
|
7 / USA 707
|
Tejas
|
Terry Flynn/
Brett Allred
Bryan Calk
|
FWBC/ GBCA/
/
|
|
7
|
6
|
15
|
3
|
[27]
|
9
|
9
|
|
49
|
8
|
9
|
26 / USA489
|
Mo' Money
|
Kevin Doyle/
Victor Snyder
Aaron Snyder
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
16
|
4
|
9
|
8
|
6
|
13
|
[26]
|
|
56
|
9
|
10
|
6 / USA 1645
|
Toots
|
Tim Finkle/
Justin Hays
Morgan Paxhia
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
11
|
13
|
7
|
[16]
|
11
|
14
|
1
|
|
57
|
10
|
11
|
8 / USA 1501
|
Pressure Drop
|
Mark Foster/
Brian Babbitt
Matt Romberg
|
Corpus Christi YC/
/
|
|
17
|
8
|
11
|
14
|
15
|
4
|
[22]
|
|
69
|
11
|
12
|
18 / USA 1552
|
Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports
|
Christopher Princing/
Jennifer Princing
Gary Sowden
|
TawasBay Yacht Club/
/
|
|
20
|
12
|
17
|
10
|
8
|
10
|
[24]
|
|
77
|
12
|
13
|
10 / CAN693
|
Broomstick
|
Ron Harris/
Cathy Harris
Bianca Grohmann
Stephane Lepage
|
Hudson/
/
/
|
|
8
|
[23]
|
10
|
20
|
10
|
21
|
14
|
|
83
|
13
|
14
|
27 / 87
|
|
David Hein
|
Jacksonville Sailing
|
|
12
|
[20]
|
16
|
15
|
17
|
17
|
8
|
|
85
|
14
|
15
|
1 / 333
|
Sibling Rivalry
|
Daniel Cameron/
Bob Panico
Bryan Cameron
|
Sayville Yacht Club/
/
|
|
[23]
|
18
|
13
|
11
|
18
|
16
|
11
|
|
87
|
15
|
16
|
30 / 925
|
Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com
|
David McBrier
|
Erie Yacht Club
|
|
10
|
11
|
[28]
|
27
|
2
|
20
|
18
|
|
88T
|
16
|
17
|
5 / US 1575
|
Wharf Rat
|
Matt Dunbar/
Victor Oancea
Rob Bray
|
Conanicut YC/
/
|
|
4
|
24
|
14
|
17
|
12
|
[26]
|
17
|
|
88T
|
17
|
18
|
13 / CAN 1644
|
Raised J
|
Johan Koppernaes/
Michele Cimon
Darcy Fuller
|
Nepean Sailing Club/
/
|
|
18
|
10
|
12
|
12
|
[25]
|
11
|
25
|
|
88T
|
18
|
19
|
12 / 1579
|
Escape
|
Anna Huebschmann/
Jack Huebschmann
John Huebschmann
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
|
|
21
|
14
|
18
|
[22]
|
16
|
18
|
5
|
|
92
|
19
|
20
|
25 / 457
|
Three's Company
|
Paul Davignon/
Geoff Bayne
Danielle Donald
|
National yacht club/
/
|
|
15
|
17
|
[27]
|
24
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
|
100
|
20
|
21
|
21 / 51
|
Eudaimonia
|
Mark Stuhlmiller/
Bill Stuart
Matthew Pelkey
|
Buffalo Yacht Club/
/
|
|
[24]
|
22
|
20
|
13
|
23
|
22
|
10
|
|
110
|
21
|
22
|
19 / 990
|
Artemas
|
Dale Tanski
|
BHSC
|
|
14
|
16
|
[24]
|
21
|
24
|
24
|
13
|
|
112
|
22
|
23
|
24 / USA 1026
|
Bow Down
|
Jack Carminati/
Katie Braungart
Joe Egloff
Lucy Doyle
|
Youngstown Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
13
|
9
|
22
|
28
|
21
|
[29]
|
27
|
|
120
|
23
|
24
|
2 / CAN 341
|
Alternative Girlfriend
|
Trevor Collins/
Alexandra Leus
Morgan Scheunert
Doug Mair
|
Hudson Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
[28]
|
25
|
19
|
23
|
22
|
19
|
16
|
|
124
|
24
|
25
|
9 / 958
|
Ruckus
|
Taylor Grant/
James Gillis
Bryan Mair
|
Hudson Yacht Club/
/
|
|
[27]
|
21
|
21
|
25
|
19
|
23
|
19
|
|
128
|
25
|
26
|
23 / 952
|
Eclipse
|
Brian Young/
Chloe Hau
Chris Tam
Leon McGarry
|
National Yacht Club/
/
/
|
|
25
|
26
|
23
|
18
|
26
|
[27]
|
23
|
|
141
|
26
|
27
|
17 / 919
|
Tres Locos
|
Kevin Orff/
Ross Koepke
Eric Simonson
|
Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/
/
|
|
26
|
[29]
|
29
|
19
|
29
|
12
|
29
|
|
144
|
27
|
28
|
14 / 787
|
Rufus
|
David Krystaf
|
Buffalo Yacht Club
|
|
19
|
27
|
26
|
29
|
20
|
25
|
[31/DNS]
|
|
146
|
28
|
29
|
20 / 1232
|
London Fog
|
Rick Raymond
|
EYC
|
|
[29]
|
28
|
25
|
26
|
28
|
28
|
21
|
|
156
|
29
|
30
|
28 / 687
|
BYC #1
|
Matthew Hostetler
|
Buffalo Yacht Club
|
|
[30]
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
28
|
|
178
|
30
