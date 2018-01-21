HoneyBadger claws to top of J/22 North American Championship on Day 2

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 6:27 amThe Rochester-based helmsman rebounded for a third in race seven, leaving the team with a line of three, two, six, two, one, three for 17 net points, heading into the last day of the event on Sunday. Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 dropped to second place, tied on points at 19 with Jeff Todd’s Hot Toddy.





Hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, NY, the 30 teams waited out an on-water postponement for a couple hours before starting in about six knots. Odenbach collected the win, with Dave McBrier’s Vamanos/Hardware Chimp and Todd’s Hot Toddy completing the top trio. The breeze increased slightly in the next contest, won by C. Doyle. Zeke Horowitz’s Uncle Fluffy and Jake Doyle followed.









Tim Finkle’s Toots closed the day with a victory, as winds slightly increased to 10 knots. Todd and Odenbach were second and third, respectively.



Racing concludes Sunday. For more information visit www.j22na.com.









Results:





Pos Bow/Sail Boat Skipper Yacht Club 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Total Pos 1 16 / 1542 HoneyBadger Travis Odenbach Ryc 3 2 6 2 1 [8] 3 17 1 2 4 / USA 1649 The Jug 4 1 Chris Doyle/

Will Harris

Adam Burns Youngstown Yacht Club/

/ 2 1 4 5 [7] 1 6 19T 2 3 22 / 1464 Hot Toddy Jeffrey Todd/

Chip Carr

Chris Ryan Annapolis YC/

/ 1 3 5 [9] 3 5 2 19T 3 4 11 / 1586 Uncle Fluffy Zeke Horowitz EYC/CofCYC [22] 5 2 1 5 2 7 22 4 5 3 / USA 789 Jacob Doyle Annapolis Yacht Clob 9 15 1 4 4 3 [18/ZFP] 36 5 6 15 / USA 1344 Bad News Mike Marshall NYYC 5 [19] 8 6 9 7 4 39 6 7 31 / 1264 Peter Doyle/

John Goller

Jon Faudree YYC/

/ 6 7 3 7 13 6 [26/ZFP] 42 7 8 7 / USA 707 Tejas Terry Flynn/

Brett Allred

Bryan Calk FWBC/ GBCA/

/ 7 6 15 3 [27] 9 9 49 8 9 26 / USA489 Mo' Money Kevin Doyle/

Victor Snyder

Aaron Snyder Youngstown Yacht Club/

/ 16 4 9 8 6 13 [26] 56 9 10 6 / USA 1645 Toots Tim Finkle/

Justin Hays

Morgan Paxhia Youngstown Yacht Club/

/ 11 13 7 [16] 11 14 1 57 10 11 8 / USA 1501 Pressure Drop Mark Foster/

Brian Babbitt

Matt Romberg Corpus Christi YC/

/ 17 8 11 14 15 4 [22] 69 11 12 18 / USA 1552 Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports Christopher Princing/

Jennifer Princing

Gary Sowden TawasBay Yacht Club/

/ 20 12 17 10 8 10 [24] 77 12 13 10 / CAN693 Broomstick Ron Harris/

Cathy Harris

Bianca Grohmann

Stephane Lepage Hudson/

/

/ 8 [23] 10 20 10 21 14 83 13 14 27 / 87 David Hein Jacksonville Sailing 12 [20] 16 15 17 17 8 85 14 15 1 / 333 Sibling Rivalry Daniel Cameron/

Bob Panico

Bryan Cameron Sayville Yacht Club/

/ [23] 18 13 11 18 16 11 87 15 16 30 / 925 Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com David McBrier Erie Yacht Club 10 11 [28] 27 2 20 18 88T 16 17 5 / US 1575 Wharf Rat Matt Dunbar/

Victor Oancea

Rob Bray Conanicut YC/

/ 4 24 14 17 12 [26] 17 88T 17 18 13 / CAN 1644 Raised J Johan Koppernaes/

Michele Cimon

Darcy Fuller Nepean Sailing Club/

/ 18 10 12 12 [25] 11 25 88T 18 19 12 / 1579 Escape Anna Huebschmann/

Jack Huebschmann

John Huebschmann Youngstown Yacht Club/

/ 21 14 18 [22] 16 18 5 92 19 20 25 / 457 Three's Company Paul Davignon/

Geoff Bayne

Danielle Donald National yacht club/

/ 15 17 [27] 24 14 15 15 100 20 21 21 / 51 Eudaimonia Mark Stuhlmiller/

Bill Stuart

Matthew Pelkey Buffalo Yacht Club/

/ [24] 22 20 13 23 22 10 110 21 22 19 / 990 Artemas Dale Tanski BHSC 14 16 [24] 21 24 24 13 112 22 23 24 / USA 1026 Bow Down Jack Carminati/

Katie Braungart

Joe Egloff

Lucy Doyle Youngstown Yacht Club/

/

/ 13 9 22 28 21 [29] 27 120 23 24 2 / CAN 341 Alternative Girlfriend Trevor Collins/

Alexandra Leus

Morgan Scheunert

Doug Mair Hudson Yacht Club/

/

/ [28] 25 19 23 22 19 16 124 24 25 9 / 958 Ruckus Taylor Grant/

James Gillis

Bryan Mair Hudson Yacht Club/

/ [27] 21 21 25 19 23 19 128 25 26 23 / 952 Eclipse Brian Young/

Chloe Hau

Chris Tam

Leon McGarry National Yacht Club/

/

/ 25 26 23 18 26 [27] 23 141 26 27 17 / 919 Tres Locos Kevin Orff/

Ross Koepke

Eric Simonson Lakewood Yacht Club / GBCA/

/ 26 [29] 29 19 29 12 29 144 27 28 14 / 787 Rufus David Krystaf Buffalo Yacht Club 19 27 26 29 20 25 [31/DNS] 146 28 29 20 / 1232 London Fog Rick Raymond EYC [29] 28 25 26 28 28 21 156 29 30 28 / 687 BYC #1 Matthew Hostetler Buffalo Yacht Club [30] 30 30 30 30 30 28 178 30

