Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Hokule'a makes it's way home after a three year worldwide voyage

by Lauren Easley today at 8:28 am
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Saturday morning at 9:30 am HST, June 17, 2017, Hokule'a along with sister-ship Hikianalia returned home to Hawaii after a three-year worldwide voyage. Their tour included 150 port calls in 23 countries with 60,000 nautical miles shared between the two double-hulled sailing canoes.

Escorting the two sailing canoes were six others from Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, and Tahiti. Supporters greeted the vessels by canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board and over 45,000 people lined Ala Wai Harbor and Magic Island.

Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com


Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht SaleSail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta
North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta to be run by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club from 15th to 19th July 2017.
Posted on 17 Jun Andy Beadsworth and Provezza win the Dragon Worlds in Cascais
Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee. Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 3
For the third day in a row, picture perfect conditions with 46 classic yachts and five photographers on the race course. A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike.
Posted on 17 Jun Joyous celebration concludes the Giraglia Rolex Cup
Gian Riccardo Marini of Rolex lauded the unique atmosphere of friendly competition that reigns at the event The final prize giving ceremony saw the Maxi 72 Momo win line honours, the J109 Chestress win the prize for best placed boat across all three events
Posted on 17 Jun America's Cup Viilage– Iain Murray talks about what to expect on Day 1
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing. And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup – Freccia Rossa’s momentous display
Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions A profound respect for tradition, a collective love of sailing and a genuine spirit of sportsmanship the qualities which shone through the event as a whole.
Posted on 17 Jun Close racing on Day 1 of SB20 Tasmania Mid-Winter Regatta
Racing was in the near perfect sailing conditions, north-westerly that ranged from five to 15 knots, gusting of 23 knots Paul Burnell, who will be helming a UK boat at the Worlds, with brother Tim in the crew, won the third race of the day in Honey Badger to be fifth overall.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 2
Second leg boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze In the evening, crews took in the breathtaking view from the Spanish fortress built at the end of the 16th century, while enjoying the dinner offered by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano.
Posted on 16 Jun The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in Nantes
The four competing trimarans, including MACIF, are expected to spend five days in Nantes for a variety of festivities. This transatlantic race with crew to New York is important for François Gabart, from the perspective of the single-handed round-the-world record attempt planned for the end of the year.
Posted on 16 Jun America’s Cup Match – J Class yachts to run exhibition on Great Sound
The seven J Class yachts will provide everybody with a majestic sight never seen before in the history of the Class. J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together on the same waters on which Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their competition
Posted on 16 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy