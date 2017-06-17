Hokule'a makes it's way home after a three year worldwide voyage
by Lauren Easley today at 8:28 am
Saturday morning at 9:30 am HST, June 17, 2017, Hokule'a along with sister-ship Hikianalia returned home to Hawaii after a three-year worldwide voyage. Their tour included 150 port calls in 23 countries with 60,000 nautical miles shared between the two double-hulled sailing canoes.
Hawaiian sailing canoe Hokule'a arrival Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Escorting the two sailing canoes were six others from Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, and Tahiti. Supporters greeted the vessels by canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board and over 45,000 people lined Ala Wai Harbor and Magic Island.
