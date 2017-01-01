Hobie Wild Cat World championship and Hobie 16 Europeans - Perfect day
by David Brookes today at 12:43 am
It is a perfect summers day in Noordwijk for the Hobie Wild Cat World Championships, Hobie 16 Open Europeans and Tiger International Cup. The sun is out, blue sky and eight - ten knots. The Gold Fleets sails stand out on the water adding more colour to the day.
H16 Gold fleet on beach - 2017 Hobie Wild Cat World championships and Hobie 16 Europeans David Brookes
Two courses are used, Wild Cat, Tiger and Hobie 16 Silver on one course and Hobie 16 Gold Fleet on their own course.
The Hobie Wild Cat World Championships had only two races due to the wind dropping down to conditions that didn’t allow the boats to sail against the strong tide. Reigning World Champion Mitch Booth (ESP) sailing with his daughter Rita won both races.
Mitch commented after the races ‘it was quite challenging conditions and easy to make a mistake and easy to slip back in the races’.
It is not surprising as the top three place getters are all Hobie World Champions.
Overall results after two races:
1. Mitch Booth/ Rita Booth ESP
2. Clement Peduzzi/ Maxime Blondeau FRA
3. Blaine Dodds / Charles Girard RSA
The 104 Hobie 16 teams for the Hobie 16 Open were divided into two fleets. The Gold Fleet of 57 boats was from sailors that had qualified I their own country and those that had made it through the qualifying round sailed over the past two days. All 57 teams in the Gold Fleet were given sails and battens supplied by Hobie Cat Europe. The very colourful sails added to the day and the Noordwijk landscape.
After four races Hobie 16 Gold Fleet:
1. Knud Jansen/ Christine Schober GER
2. Ingo Delius/ Sanine Delius-Wenig GER
3. Rogier Duijndam / Sonja Steevoorden NED
Hobie 16 Silver Fleet
1. Gianmarco Gini / Elisa Mustacchi ITA
2. Peter Spijker / Wilbert Hameet NED
3. SteffenRuigrok / Marilou Ruigrok NED
For more information visit www.hobieworlds.com
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155863