Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans - Day 2

by David Brookes today at 2:47 am
Hobie 14 - 2017 Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans David Brookes
A beautiful sunny second day at the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands. The day started with a gentle side-offshore S/SW breeze. The wind was to drop further during the course of the day, unfortunately. The strong current challenged the sailors.

The Hobie 14 class started late, due to several attempts to start with the strong current and shifting breeze. The starting signal for race one was at 12:15. Today one race was sailed. Yesterdays’ winner Georgia Warren-Meyers did not finish within the time limit. With the discard now in place she still maintains the overall lead of the championships.

Hobie Dragoon - 2017 Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans © David Brookes
Hobie Dragoon - 2017 Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans © David Brookes



Todays’ results for the Hobie 14 are:

1. Simon Strohall (Germany)
2. Adam Mayerle (Brazil)
3. Fletcher Warren-Meyer (Australia)

The youth teams on the Hobie Dragoon sailed two races today, with the following results:

Race 1 Hobie Dragoon

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)
2. Andrea Giubilie - Matteo Difrancescantonio (Italy)
3. Cesar Villa/ Kerian Vasapolli (Tahiti)

Race 2 Hobie Dragoon

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)
2. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte (Tahiti)
3. Eleonora Tabussi/ Leonardo Matarazzo (Italy)

On the Hobie 16 Youth with SPI also two races were sailed with the following results:

Race 1 Hobie 16 Youth with SPI

1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)
2. RiccardoDel PreteAlice Cialfi (Italy)
3. Mikkel Stampe/ Peter Mahr (Denmark)

Race 2 Hobie 16 Youth with SPI

1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)
2. Tymoteusz Oskar Niemira (Poland)
3. Zuzanna Szadziul – Wojciech Kaczmarek (Poland)

Klaas van Duin, Mayor and Michel Corigliano - 2017 Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans © David Brookes
Klaas van Duin, Mayor and Michel Corigliano - 2017 Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans © David Brookes



Tonight the Hobie 2017 Multiworlds and Europeans event is officially opened by the Mayor of Noordwijk, at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin. Officials from the International Hobie Class Associations and the chairman of the host to the event, Cees Rodenburg of Zeilvereniging Noordwijk are also on the agenda. Sailors of all 24 participating countries will present their flag in a parade. Tonight the public will be introduced to the Hobie 16 class sail, to be used by the 56 sailors in the gold fleet. A very special moment, since this is the first time in history that the sail is disclosed before the actual race day!

Weather conditions for tomorrow: very light offshore winds in the early morning. During the day the wind will shift to side shore from SW and increase to moderate winds. Ample of sunshine in the morning, with some clouds and perhaps some rain in the afternoon.

For more information visit website.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Southern Spars - 100Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted today at 1:35 am FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed Barcelona opener
A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard.
Posted today at 1:11 am OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted on 20 Jul Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted on 20 Jul Transat Jacques Vabre – 42 pairs at sea
20 monohulls of 12.18 m in length will compete on the great chessboard of the Atlantic. 20 crews composed of sailing amateurs and professionals, who are unreserved fans of race machines which are high-tech at the same time as being steadfastly sailboats.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – Ready to race
The monohulls will compete across three classes – IRC 1, IRC II and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region Five closely-matched “40-footers” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC II Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be takin on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo.
Posted on 19 Jul Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul Launch of Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – An emotional day for Gitana Team
At 08:30 GMT this Monday the first oceanic trimaran designed to fly offshore was launched in Vannes, south-west Brittany Suspended from the crane, the carbon boats pack quite a punch. This emotional moment has been eagerly awaited by all those who have worked on her, not to mention those working in the background, in the big push to take offshore sailing into a whole new era.
Posted on 17 Jul Oman Air welcomes chance to close in on Extreme Sailing Series rivals
Following the first three Acts, Oman Air sits in a solid third place overall and in close touch with the series leaders. The experienced Al Mashari is racing with the established Oman Air crew of tactician Pete Greenhalgh and regulars James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth. They were joined this year by New Zealand match-racing star Phil Robertson as skipper and helmsman.
Posted on 17 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy