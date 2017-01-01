Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans - Day 2

by David Brookes today at 2:47 amThe Hobie 14 class started late, due to several attempts to start with the strong current and shifting breeze. The starting signal for race one was at 12:15. Today one race was sailed. Yesterdays’ winner Georgia Warren-Meyers did not finish within the time limit. With the discard now in place she still maintains the overall lead of the championships.





Todays’ results for the Hobie 14 are:



1. Simon Strohall (Germany)

2. Adam Mayerle (Brazil)

3. Fletcher Warren-Meyer (Australia)



The youth teams on the Hobie Dragoon sailed two races today, with the following results:



Race 1 Hobie Dragoon



1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)

2. Andrea Giubilie - Matteo Difrancescantonio (Italy)

3. Cesar Villa/ Kerian Vasapolli (Tahiti)



Race 2 Hobie Dragoon



1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)

2. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte (Tahiti)

3. Eleonora Tabussi/ Leonardo Matarazzo (Italy)



On the Hobie 16 Youth with SPI also two races were sailed with the following results:



Race 1 Hobie 16 Youth with SPI



1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)

2. RiccardoDel PreteAlice Cialfi (Italy)

3. Mikkel Stampe/ Peter Mahr (Denmark)



Race 2 Hobie 16 Youth with SPI



1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)

2. Tymoteusz Oskar Niemira (Poland)

3. Zuzanna Szadziul – Wojciech Kaczmarek (Poland)









Tonight the Hobie 2017 Multiworlds and Europeans event is officially opened by the Mayor of Noordwijk, at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin. Officials from the International Hobie Class Associations and the chairman of the host to the event, Cees Rodenburg of Zeilvereniging Noordwijk are also on the agenda. Sailors of all 24 participating countries will present their flag in a parade. Tonight the public will be introduced to the Hobie 16 class sail, to be used by the 56 sailors in the gold fleet. A very special moment, since this is the first time in history that the sail is disclosed before the actual race day!



Weather conditions for tomorrow: very light offshore winds in the early morning. During the day the wind will shift to side shore from SW and increase to moderate winds. Ample of sunshine in the morning, with some clouds and perhaps some rain in the afternoon.



