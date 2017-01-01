Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Hobie® Multiworlds and Europeans - Day 1

by David Brookes today at 6:46 am
2017 Hobie® Multiworlds and Europeans - Day 1 David Brookes
Day 1 of the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands, the sailors were greeted with grey skies and light winds. Though the weather forecast was to change during the day and it did. It turned out to be a lovely summer’s day with three races held for each class. After the races were completed a short shower came with the stronger winds. The weather prediction is for perfect weather tomorrow.

On the Hobie 14 course Georgia Warren-Myers started off the championships in fine form. Winning the first two races and second place in the last race of the day. The only person to take a race off Georgia was her husband Fletcher. Both said the race course was fair but it has a lot of current on the course. Saying it was a difficult to get maximum boats speed with chop and current. 2004 Hobie 14 World Champion Thorin Zeilmaker racing on his home waters also found the current difficult to handle. Hitting the start boat in the second race of the day.

Top 3

1 Georgia Warren-Myers AUS
2 Fletch Warren-Myers NZL
3 Jen Goritz GER

On the other course the Hobie Dragoon World Championships and Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans had a difficult time. The current was strong on their course. Two attempts to have the Dragoons race stated was abandoned. When racing did get underway the breeze had started to build to eight knots and the young sailors had a great time. The last race of the day the breeze was nearly 14 knots. Like the Hobie 14 the young ladies showed the way.

Top 3

1 Laura Farese/Stefania Wech ITA
2 Christoph/ Adrian Tudosze ITA
3 Thomas Poirrrer/ Tom Lamotte TAH

Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans, Arthur Boc-Ho/ Brieux Megret stared with a second place and then went on to win the next two races. Riccardo Del Prete/ Alice Ciallfi ITA sailed constantly to sit in second place. While Leo Belouard/ Juilett Le Tenier after winning in the first race now sit in third place.

Top 3

1 Arthur Boc-Ho/ Brieux Megret FRA
2 Riccardo Del Prete/ Alice Ciallfi ITA
3 Leo Belouard/ Juilett Le Tenier

Racing will continue on the two race courses in Noordwijk. For more information visit event website.
Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Tornado Europeans – Day 1
The boats were spread apart on the starting line with most of the fleet choosing the right side of the race course. The boats were widely spread apart on the starting line with most of the fleet choosing the right side of the race course.
Posted on 20 Jul OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted on 20 Jul Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted on 20 Jul Transat Jacques Vabre – 42 pairs at sea
20 monohulls of 12.18 m in length will compete on the great chessboard of the Atlantic. 20 crews composed of sailing amateurs and professionals, who are unreserved fans of race machines which are high-tech at the same time as being steadfastly sailboats.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – Ready to race
The monohulls will compete across three classes – IRC 1, IRC II and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region Five closely-matched “40-footers” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC II Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be takin on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo.
Posted on 19 Jul Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul Launch of Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – An emotional day for Gitana Team
At 08:30 GMT this Monday the first oceanic trimaran designed to fly offshore was launched in Vannes, south-west Brittany Suspended from the crane, the carbon boats pack quite a punch. This emotional moment has been eagerly awaited by all those who have worked on her, not to mention those working in the background, in the big push to take offshore sailing into a whole new era.
Posted on 17 Jul Oman Air welcomes chance to close in on Extreme Sailing Series rivals
Following the first three Acts, Oman Air sits in a solid third place overall and in close touch with the series leaders. The experienced Al Mashari is racing with the established Oman Air crew of tactician Pete Greenhalgh and regulars James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth. They were joined this year by New Zealand match-racing star Phil Robertson as skipper and helmsman.
Posted on 17 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona – Second Spanish challenger announced
The second wildcard to be announced, following entry of FNOB Impulse, will be headed by Olympian and veteran Mitch Booth The wildcard is funded by the Calafell Municipality, a coastal Catalan town in the province of Tarragona, that has a growing catamaran sailing academy focussed on developing high-performance sailors.
Posted on 17 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy