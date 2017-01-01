Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Hobie Multiwords and Europeans - Day 4 - New World Champions announced

by David Brookes today at 4:56 am
2017 Hobie Multiwords and Europeans - Day 4 David Brookes
Today, the last race day for Hobie classes 14 and Dragon World Championships, and European 16 Youth Spi, EHCA Spi Cup, Masters, Grand Masters and Great Grand Masters was sailed in exciting and later turbulent conditions.

The day started with moderate winds from the West / South West and a fair share of sunshine. During the course of the day, the wind picked up to fresh and even strong breezes, causing a massive windswell at sea and a challenging shore-break with the upcoming tide. For the safety of the sailors racing was abandoned due to a threatening thunderstorm. All boats rushed ashore with heavy rainfall and wind speeds reaching up to 27 knots. Fortunately, the thunderstorm passed quickly and all sailors came in safe and sound.

During the rain, the crowds on the beach found shelter in the blue-and-white tent, the Holland Hobie House on the beach, overlooking the Alpha and Bravo courses. Like the previous days the beach was filled with a great atmosphere; the scent of fresh coffee, mellow music and occasional live footage from the drone hovering the race courses. We love the Hobie way of life!

Sometime after the general recall, the Hobie 14 and Hobie 16 classes went back to sea to complete their final races. Many sailors chose to stay ashore, due to the strong winds and challenging surf. The sailors that went to sea treated the crowds on the beach to spectacular views while challenging the shore break and strong side-onshore winds. Hobie Dragoon and Hobie 16 Youth Spi did not go out to sail more races and started packing up.

2017 Hobie Multiwords and Europeans - Day 4 © David Brookes
2017 Hobie Multiwords and Europeans - Day 4 © David Brookes



In the Hobie 14 class four races were sailed today, with the following results:

With a new Hobie 14 World Champion announced:

1. Fletcher Warren-Myers NZL
2. Goergia Warren-Myers AUS
3. Blaine Doodds RSA

Fletcher paid tribute to his wife and mentioned ‘greirgia won more races than I did’ Though consistency paid off for Fletcher never sailing out of the top 10. While Defending World Champion showed his trues class in racing when the breeze increased.

The Hobie Dragoon teams sailed three races today with new World Champions announced. It is the send Hobie Dragoon World Champion in a row that all female team have won the worlds.

Hobie Dragoon Race 8

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech AUT
2. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte TAH
3. Andrea Guibilei/Matteo Difrancescantonio ITA

Delius-Wenig/Ingo Dekius (Germany)

Awaiting the awards ceremony for the Hobie classes that sailed the previous days, sailors and other Hobie fans came together in a celebration party with friendly people, stories about strong winds, big waves, music, food and drink. To all the readers and followers out there: sorry you missed it!

Tomorrow, day five of the event, again will be a very interesting. Sailors will compete to qualify for the Hobie 16 Open Championships, with potentially over a hundred boats on the water. Weather conditions look fair for tomorrow’s races; the day will start with light winds from the North and some sunshine. In the late afternoon, the wind will pick up. There is lots of rain on the menu for tomorrow, so if you plan to visit Noordwijk to share in the Hobie way of life, make sure to bring your umbrella!

BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Trophies and awards at 2017 Transpac
The tables full of gleaming silver and sculptures made of polished Koa wood are unlike any other seen in the sport. Transpac YC Commodore Bo Wheeler kicked off the 49th biennial Transpac Awards Ceremony held last night at the Modern Hotel Honolulu. The atmosphere was jubilant and celebratory, with a stage full of the most impressive display of perpetual trophies seen in any yachting event, accumulated by TPYC since the first race ran in 1906.
Posted on 23 Jul Hobie Multiwords and Europeans – A nice day on the North Sea for Day 3
Today was proof that Hobie sailing in the Netherlands is so interesting and fun. Today was proof that Hobie sailing in the Netherlands is so interesting and fun. The first two races on Saturday were brilliant, due to nice moderate winds from the West, fortunately nothing like what was forecasted the day before. At the starts of race three the wind calmed down a bit, leaving a nice chop on the North Sea.
Posted on 23 Jul 2017 Tornado Europeans – Day 3
It was even better for Hellenic Police team! Mavros and Tagaropoulos dominated again, finishing first in both races. It was even better for the Hellenic Police team! Mavros and Tagaropoulos dominated again today, finishing first in both races.
Posted on 23 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul 2017 Tornado Europeans - Day 2
Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in equal number of races today, standing now in first place overall. Marcel and Joerg Steiner did not manage to maintain their yesterday's lead beside scoring a rather satisfying result, two second places.
Posted on 22 Jul Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans - Day 2
A beautiful sunny second day at the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans A beautiful sunny second day at the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands. The day started with a gentle side-offshore S/SW breeze. The wind was to drop further during the course of the day, unfortunately. The strong current challenged the sailors.
Posted on 22 Jul Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy