Hobie Multiwords and Europeans – Day 3

Day 3 - Hobie Multiwords and Europeans David Brookes / International Hobie Class Association

by David Brookes today at 2:02 pmThe morning sun drew masses of enthusiastic spectators to Noordwijks’ beautiful beach, and the mellow music and tasty food contributed greatly to the ‘Hobie way of Life’With the increase of wind today reigning Hobie 14 World Champion Blaine Dodds had a good day and moved on to a podium finish. Two first places, a second and fifth. Baine won the race with the strongest wind when it gusted up to 18 knots. Blaine said ‘when the wind was in I found my speed. It was wonderful sailing conditions today and I had enjoyed my races today’. Leader Georgia Fletcher-Myers was in considerable pain today and visited the doctors before sailing. But battled on to keep her championship chances alive. With tomorrow being the last day of racing.





Today races were sailed in the Hobie 14, Hobie Youth SPI, Hobie Dragoon, Hobie 16 Grand Masters and Hobie 16 Great Grand Masters, with the following results for the day:



In the Hobie 14 class four races were sailed today, with the following results:



Hobie 14 Race 5:

1. Ludovic Siguret (France)



2. Arnaud Thieme (France)



3. Oliver Stoltenberg (Germany)



Hobie 14 Race 6:

1. Blaine Dodds (South Africa)



2. Jens Goritz (Germany)



3. Thorin Zeilmaker (the Netherlands)



Hobie 14 Race 7:

1. Blaine Dodds (South Africa)



2. Georgia Warren_Myers (Australia)



3. Warren Warren_Myers (New Zealand)



Hobie 14 Race 8:

1. Georgia Warren_Myers (Australia)



2. Blaine Dodds (South Africa)



3. Andrew Boyd (Tanzania)



The Hobie Dragoon teams sailed three races today:



Hobie Dragoon Race 8

1. Eleonora Tabussi/ Leonardo Matarazzo (Italy)



2. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)



3. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte (Tahiti)



Hobie Dragoon Race 9

1. Elonora Tabussi/Leonardo Matarazzo (Italy)

2. Cesar Villa/ Kerian Vasapolli (Tahiti)

3. Filippo Palumbio/Carlo Mustacchi (Italy)



Hobie Dragoon Race 10

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)

2. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte (Tahiti))

3. Filippo Palumbio/Carlo Mustacchi (Italy)



Results first three races in the Hobie 16 Women



Hobie 16 Women Race 1

1. Laetitia Lefevre / Fiona Cauvin (France)



2. Ute Vriburg-Klassens /Dominque (Netherlands)



3. Beate Burger/Franuzjska (Austria)



Hobie 16 Women Race 2

1. Laetitia Lefevre / Fiona Cauvin (France)



2. Sophie Tschach / Frauzuska Petters (Austria)



3. Ute Vriburg-Klassens /Dominque (Netherlands)



Hobie 16 Women Race 3

1. Ute Vriburg-Klassens /Dominque (Netherlands)



2. Kerstin Wichardt/Sarah Schutte (Germany)



3. Sophie Tschach/Frauzuska Petters (Austria)



Results first three races in the Hobie 16 Masters:



Hobie 16 Masters Race 1

1. Rogier Duijndam/Sonja Steenvoorden (Netherlands)



2. Gavin Luxton/Annabel Luxton (Great Britain)



3. Torsten Hengstmann/Imke Hengstman (Germany)



Hobie 16 Masters Race 2

1. Gavin Luxton/Annabel Luxton (Great Britain)



2. Will Patten/ Susie Patten (Great Patten)



3. Dick-Jan Meijvogel/Evelyn Brakema (Netherlands)



Hobie 16 Masters Race 3

1. Rogier Duijndam/Sonja Steenvoorden (Netherlands)



2. Franco Bove/Daniela Groos (Italy)



3. Torsten Hengstmann/Imke Hengstman (Germany)



Results first three races in the Hobie 16 Grand Masters:



Hobie 16 Grand Masters Race 1

1. Knud Jansen/Inis Drelbrodt (Germany)



2. Sabine Delius-Wenig/Ingo Dekius (Germany)



3. Pau van der Niet/ Suzanne Filippo (Germany)



Hobie 16 Grand Masters Race 2

1. Simon Morgan/Thanos Vakalopoulos (Greece)



2. Ute Espelmann/Christoph Diebels (Germany)



3. Knud Jansen/Inis Drelbrodt (Germany)



Hobie 16 Grand Masters Race 3

1. Knud Jansen/Inis Drelbrodt (Germany)



2. Christian Diederich/Sebastian Tietzsch (Germany)



3. Sabine Delius-Wenig/Ingo Dekius (Germany)



This evening, the sailors, their families and the members of the Zeilvereniging Noordwijk will join in a huge celebration for the 60th anniversary of our host to the Hobie 2017 Mulitworlds & Europeans event. An evening filled with food, drinks, joy and live music!



Things are looking good for tomorrow; weather conditions are favourable for interesting racing; moderate side - onshore winds, again from Western directions. And hopefully some sunshine to variate with occasional showers.









