Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships wrap up

by David Brookes today at 2:35 pmThe Hobie 14 Worlds came to a dramatic conclusion on the fourth day of the Hobie MultiWorlds what is believed to be a first in all sailing histories!57 boats entered the classic Hobie 14 Championships sailing the original design of the much loved Hobie Alter.After 3 races on the first day Georgia Warren-Myers, Australian, with her Kiwi husband being second place and followed by Jens Göritz feom Germany in third place.These races as the whole series were sailed in wind force 2 to 4 with a mule shop and the tide changing from South to North through out the day.Day 2 saw husband Fletcher Warren-Myers leading after 6 races with a discard.Day 3 saw the lead return to his Australian wife and on the final day despite winning the last race of the regatta she lost out to her husband who took the Championships with a 4 points difference over his wife followed by former WC Blayne Dodds from South Africa in third.Andy Dinsdale, EHCA President, had this to say about the amazing husband and wifes achievement:'It's fantastic to see once again that sailing is a sport that is really gender inclusive, with an extraordinary performance by Georgia Warren-Myers leading the World Championship for most of the event only to be pipped at the post by her kiwi husband Fletcher.'I bet that made for some interesting conversations between them on Sunday night.Fletcher Warren-Myers:'Yeah we won! Aussies and Kiwis the married couple from both 'The Hobie Dragoon World Championship title went to current European Dragoon Champ Laura Farese and Stefania Wech from Austria followed by Italian Christoph Wech and Adrian Tudosze on second place.





The podium is completed by Thomas Poirrier and Tom Lamotte from Tahiti.



Statistics:



53 x Hobie 14 from 11 countries

30 x Hobie Dragoon from 6 countries

And a total of over 120 Hobie's on the water in the Pre-Series

