by US Sailing today at 6:40 pmFirst held in 1981, the U.S. Team Racing Championship remains one of the hottest events in the country. This year’s Championship features an impressive list of accomplished teams and experienced team racers, many of whom have competed in and won this Championship in years past.From top-notch one-design sailors in fleet racing circles to current and former high-level college sailors and coaches, this US Sailing National Championship attracts a wide range of sailors, both men and women.This premier team racing event in the United States is an invitational event. Interested teams applied by resume and international teams are invited to compete. The championship is raced in three-boat/six-person teams (three skippers and three crews). Teams will be racing the 420E from Zim Sailing. The 420E features enclosed deck technology ideal for high school and college sailing.Qualifying Round Robin SeriesGold/Silver Round Robin Seeding SeriesKnock-out Series - Top 4 Teams: Semifinals, Finals, Petit Finals*The racing area will be on Oyster Bay as close to the club as practical.The highest finishing U.S. team (all members must be U.S. citizens) will be named United States Team Racing Champions.Team racing is one of the most popular disciplines in sailing. Over 100 races can be sailed in just a few days. Races, or flights, are shorter than traditional race courses and are raced on a “Digital N” course. Three flights can race simultaneously with teams swapping out after each race with each team wearing a unique identifying pinny or bib.The regatta was initiated by Sailing World magazine, and after years of growth and popularity, the event was adopted by US Sailing and became known as the U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy. The trophy was donated in recognition of George R. Hinman’s many years of service and contributions to sailing.