High stakes at 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships

2014 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships Jake Fish 2014 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships Jake Fish

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154840

by US Sailing today at 4:09 amAs with all US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships, competitors will receive world-class event management and support. The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships will be run by a team of experienced judges, coaches and race officers who will provide high quality racing for America’s top youth talent. Since the first edition of the Youth Champs in 1973, the regatta has served as a transformative step for young sailors who aspire to reach the highest levels of sailing. U.S. Youth Championship participants fill the rosters of successful college sailing programs and routinely achieve All-American status. The Youth Champs is also part of the pathway for ambitious athletes who hope to earn a place on the US Sailing Team, and ultimately at the Olympic Games.• Girls Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420• Boys Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420• Girls Skiff – 29er• Boys Skiff – 29er• Open Multihull – Nacra 15• Girls Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial• Boys Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial• Open Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser• Boys Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus• Girls Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the second of two Youth Worlds qualifier events for the International 420, Laser Radial, and 29er classes (men’s and women’s).o Second qualifier for the Laser Radial: Laser Midwinter’s East Regatta, February 23-26, 2017, Clearwater Beach, FLo Second qualifier for the I 420: I420 Midwinters, February 18-20, 2017, Miami Beach, FLo Second qualifier for the 29er: 29er Midwinters West, March 24-26, 2017, Coronado, CA• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the sole Youth Worlds qualifier for the Nacra 15.• The windsurfing sailors at Youth Worlds will be selected by resume.• The Laser Full rig is not a Youth Worlds event.• More qualification details - here • Laser Radial: Amanda Clark – 2012 and 2008 Olympian, Women’s 470 Class• Laser Radial: Charles Higgins – Assistant Coach, Old Dominion University• Laser: Scott Ikle – Head Coach, Hobart and William Smith Colleges. US Sailing National Coach of the Year (2003), Developmental Coach of the year (1998), and Pan Am Games team leader (2003)• I 420: Elizabeth Kratzig – Seven-time US Sailing Team Member• 29er: Richard Feeny – Head Coach, US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships• Nacra 15: Robbie Daniel – 17-Time US Sailing Team Member, Head Coach of Red Gear Racing• Techno 293 Plus: Solvig Sayre – Three-time US Sailing Team Member• The Manton D. Scott Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the winning doublehanded dinghy (I420) team.• The Robert L. Johnstone III Trophy will be awarded to the winning open singlehanded (Laser Standard) competitor.• The Robert and Ann Conner Trophy will be awarded to the winning singlehanded (Laser Radial) competitor.• The Major Hall Trophy will be awarded to the winning windsurfing competitor (Techno 293 Plus).• The Arthur J. Steven Trophy will be awarded to the winning multihull (Nacra 15) competitor.• The David M. Perry Perpetual Sportsmanship Trophy will be awarded, as well as sportsmanship keepers, in each class.• US Sailing Championship medals may be awarded to competitors who finish first through fifth overall in classes greater than 25 and first through third overall in classes greater than 10. In classes with 10 or less, first and second will be awarded.