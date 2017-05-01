High stakes at 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships
by US Sailing today at 4:09 am
For the second time since 2013, the Corpus Christi Yacht Club will host the pinnacle event for youth sailing in the United States. The 2017 US Youth Championships will bring together over 175 of America’s top youth sailors, with qualification for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships on the line in four of the six classes. Sailors under 20, both young men and women, will race on Corpus Christi Bay over four days, beginning Sunday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 28.
2014 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships Jake Fish
As with all US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships, competitors will receive world-class event management and support. The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships will be run by a team of experienced judges, coaches and race officers who will provide high quality racing for America’s top youth talent. Since the first edition of the Youth Champs in 1973, the regatta has served as a transformative step for young sailors who aspire to reach the highest levels of sailing. U.S. Youth Championship participants fill the rosters of successful college sailing programs and routinely achieve All-American status. The Youth Champs is also part of the pathway for ambitious athletes who hope to earn a place on the US Sailing Team, and ultimately at the Olympic Games.
Championship Events
• Girls Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420
• Boys Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420
• Girls Skiff – 29er
• Boys Skiff – 29er
• Open Multihull – Nacra 15
• Girls Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial
• Boys Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial
• Open Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser
• Boys Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus
• Girls Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus
2017 US Sailing Youth World Team qualification facts
• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the second of two Youth Worlds qualifier events for the International 420, Laser Radial, and 29er classes (men’s and women’s).
o Second qualifier for the Laser Radial: Laser Midwinter’s East Regatta, February 23-26, 2017, Clearwater Beach, FL
o Second qualifier for the I 420: I420 Midwinters, February 18-20, 2017, Miami Beach, FL
o Second qualifier for the 29er: 29er Midwinters West, March 24-26, 2017, Coronado, CA
• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the sole Youth Worlds qualifier for the Nacra 15.
• The windsurfing sailors at Youth Worlds will be selected by resume.
• The Laser Full rig is not a Youth Worlds event.
• More qualification details - here
.
US Sailing Coaches on-site
• Laser Radial: Amanda Clark – 2012 and 2008 Olympian, Women’s 470 Class
• Laser Radial: Charles Higgins – Assistant Coach, Old Dominion University
• Laser: Scott Ikle – Head Coach, Hobart and William Smith Colleges. US Sailing National Coach of the Year (2003), Developmental Coach of the year (1998), and Pan Am Games team leader (2003)
• I 420: Elizabeth Kratzig – Seven-time US Sailing Team Member
• 29er: Richard Feeny – Head Coach, US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships
• Nacra 15: Robbie Daniel – 17-Time US Sailing Team Member, Head Coach of Red Gear Racing
• Techno 293 Plus: Solvig Sayre – Three-time US Sailing Team Member
Championship Prizes
• The Manton D. Scott Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the winning doublehanded dinghy (I420) team.
• The Robert L. Johnstone III Trophy will be awarded to the winning open singlehanded (Laser Standard) competitor.
• The Robert and Ann Conner Trophy will be awarded to the winning singlehanded (Laser Radial) competitor.
• The Major Hall Trophy will be awarded to the winning windsurfing competitor (Techno 293 Plus).
• The Arthur J. Steven Trophy will be awarded to the winning multihull (Nacra 15) competitor.
• The David M. Perry Perpetual Sportsmanship Trophy will be awarded, as well as sportsmanship keepers, in each class.
• US Sailing Championship medals may be awarded to competitors who finish first through fifth overall in classes greater than 25 and first through third overall in classes greater than 10. In classes with 10 or less, first and second will be awarded.
