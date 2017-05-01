Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

High stakes at 2017 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships

by US Sailing today at 4:09 am
2014 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships Jake Fish
For the second time since 2013, the Corpus Christi Yacht Club will host the pinnacle event for youth sailing in the United States. The 2017 US Youth Championships will bring together over 175 of America’s top youth sailors, with qualification for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships on the line in four of the six classes. Sailors under 20, both young men and women, will race on Corpus Christi Bay over four days, beginning Sunday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 28.

As with all US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships, competitors will receive world-class event management and support. The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships will be run by a team of experienced judges, coaches and race officers who will provide high quality racing for America’s top youth talent. Since the first edition of the Youth Champs in 1973, the regatta has served as a transformative step for young sailors who aspire to reach the highest levels of sailing. U.S. Youth Championship participants fill the rosters of successful college sailing programs and routinely achieve All-American status. The Youth Champs is also part of the pathway for ambitious athletes who hope to earn a place on the US Sailing Team, and ultimately at the Olympic Games.

Championship Events

• Girls Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420
• Boys Doublehanded Dinghy – I 420
• Girls Skiff – 29er
• Boys Skiff – 29er
• Open Multihull – Nacra 15
• Girls Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial
• Boys Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser Radial
• Open Singlehanded Dinghy – Laser
• Boys Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus
• Girls Windsurfer – Techno 293 Plus

2017 US Sailing Youth World Team qualification facts

• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the second of two Youth Worlds qualifier events for the International 420, Laser Radial, and 29er classes (men’s and women’s).
o Second qualifier for the Laser Radial: Laser Midwinter’s East Regatta, February 23-26, 2017, Clearwater Beach, FL
o Second qualifier for the I 420: I420 Midwinters, February 18-20, 2017, Miami Beach, FL
o Second qualifier for the 29er: 29er Midwinters West, March 24-26, 2017, Coronado, CA
• The 2017 U.S. Youth Championships is the sole Youth Worlds qualifier for the Nacra 15.
• The windsurfing sailors at Youth Worlds will be selected by resume.
• The Laser Full rig is not a Youth Worlds event.
• More qualification details - here.

US Sailing Coaches on-site

• Laser Radial: Amanda Clark – 2012 and 2008 Olympian, Women’s 470 Class
• Laser Radial: Charles Higgins – Assistant Coach, Old Dominion University
• Laser: Scott Ikle – Head Coach, Hobart and William Smith Colleges. US Sailing National Coach of the Year (2003), Developmental Coach of the year (1998), and Pan Am Games team leader (2003)
• I 420: Elizabeth Kratzig – Seven-time US Sailing Team Member
• 29er: Richard Feeny – Head Coach, US Sailing Junior and Youth National Championships
• Nacra 15: Robbie Daniel – 17-Time US Sailing Team Member, Head Coach of Red Gear Racing
• Techno 293 Plus: Solvig Sayre – Three-time US Sailing Team Member

Championship Prizes

• The Manton D. Scott Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the winning doublehanded dinghy (I420) team.
• The Robert L. Johnstone III Trophy will be awarded to the winning open singlehanded (Laser Standard) competitor.
• The Robert and Ann Conner Trophy will be awarded to the winning singlehanded (Laser Radial) competitor.
• The Major Hall Trophy will be awarded to the winning windsurfing competitor (Techno 293 Plus).
• The Arthur J. Steven Trophy will be awarded to the winning multihull (Nacra 15) competitor.
• The David M. Perry Perpetual Sportsmanship Trophy will be awarded, as well as sportsmanship keepers, in each class.
• US Sailing Championship medals may be awarded to competitors who finish first through fifth overall in classes greater than 25 and first through third overall in classes greater than 10. In classes with 10 or less, first and second will be awarded.
Barz Optics - FloatersNaiadBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race and after three races lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.
Posted on 21 Jun Aussie sailors head to Kiel Week
Aussies will take to the water overnight in the 49er, 470 Men and 470 Women’s classes, as well as in the 2.4mR class In the 470 Women’s event, four Aussie teams will feature in the fleet of 19 boats. Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan will be back in action together for the first time since the Games.
Posted on 21 Jun Kiel Week - Seven nations are celebrating their victories
The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee are decided. The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee are decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their country. But this did also demonstrate the international quality, which was already present before the start of the Olympic disciplines in Kiel. Seven nations did sign the winners' list
Posted on 21 Jun 39 nations ready to race at the Para World Sailing Championships
Germany's Heiko Kroger warmed up for the world championships by taking gold at the Open 2.4 competition Paralympic medallists, world champions, offshore sailors and sailors from eight new nations will race in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD as well as the Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303 fleets during the famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival.
Posted on 20 Jun Scheidt headlines a cast of Olympic Stars at Kiel Week
Racing with his team mate Gabriel Borges, the 44-year-old five-time Olympic medallist is one of many big names competing Scheidt will be up against the likes of top German crew Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel who won Olympic bronze in the 49er last year at Rio 2016.
Posted on 20 Jun Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - NoR and Entry Forms available
Rolex China Sea Race, 2015 Etchells Worlds, 2013 Flying 15 Worlds and the annual Hong Kong Race Week The Pre-Worlds will kick off on 27 December 2017 followed shortly after by the Zhik 29er Worlds commencing on 2 January 2018. Hong Kong experiences some of its best sailing conditions in January with great breeze and mild winter temperatures. The racing will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island facility.
Posted on 20 Jun Only four German crews on the way to win the Kiel Week
The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday, the organizers did follow his advice and this was dead right. The sailors did have an easy stat on their third race day, and when they were sent out on the water around midday, they could still work off an intense regatta day.
Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche – Balancing act through the weather systems
Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and race committee. In the evening, the Head of Organisation of the Kiel Week, Dirk Ramhorst, could announce the fulfilment of a full program with only one race for the keel boats on course Foxtrott, two races for the Europes, Contenders and OK-dinghies
Posted on 19 Jun Dream start for the Kiel Week
18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week. A full program for the first day of the international boat classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which is really random indeed. Despite late start, all 14 classes did sail the planned races. And on top of that, 18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week.
Posted on 18 Jun Tasman Project strengthens Australian and NZL Olympic class sailing
Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing.
Posted on 16 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy